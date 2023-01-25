For members
Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Spain
Losing your job can be tough at the best of times, but losing it abroad can be even tougher. Here's everything you need to know about losing your job in Spain and what you can do next.
Published: 25 January 2023 17:28 CET
Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Spain. Photo: Johnny Cohen / Unsplash
Everything that changes for self-employed people in Spain this year
New social security contributions, a new tax to top up pension funds, and a reduction in retention rates for artists - 2023 will bring many developments for all self-employed workers in Spain.
Published: 25 January 2023 15:56 CET
