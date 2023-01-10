For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Spain approves new €600 per month unemployment benefit for artists
The Spanish cabinet approved this Tuesday a new unemployment benefit of up to €600 per month for artists and those who work in cultural sectors.
Published: 10 January 2023 17:19 CET
Spanish cabinet approves new unemployment benefit for artists. Jonathan Borba / Unsplash
‘Workplace accident’: Spanish man who fell over when working at home wins case
A man who injured himself in his own kitchen while getting a glass of water when working from home has had the incident ruled a workplace accident by a Spanish court.
Published: 6 January 2023 15:43 CET
