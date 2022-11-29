For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
How much severance pay will I get if I’m sacked in Spain?
There could be changes on the way for Spain's redundancy pay system. But if you are sacked in Spain, how much are you entitled to, and can you claim extra compensation?
Published: 29 November 2022 10:58 CET
Though most contract workers are entitled to redundancy pay, you may also qualify for compensation payment, known in Spain as indemnización por despido. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
WORKING IN SPAIN
‘Spain must invest in Spaniards rather than turning to migrants’: EU work chief
The European Commission’s head for jobs and social rights has said Spain “must first find a solution for young people, women and the elderly” with regard to its labour market and “see later if they need immigrants”.
Published: 23 November 2022 09:34 CET
