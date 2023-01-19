For members
What are the penalties for drug possession in Spain?
Though Spain has quite lax laws about drug consumption for your own use on private property, punishments for public possession or trafficking can vary from fines to prison time.
Published: 19 January 2023 17:16 CET
A man smokes a joint during a demonstration calling for the legalisation of marijuana in Madrid. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP
How many CCTV cameras are there in Spain?
CCTV cameras are becoming cheaper, more prevalent, and more technologically advanced. The Local takes a look at how many CCTV cameras there are in Spain, how that stacks up against other countries, and if they actually make us safer.
Published: 6 January 2023 16:58 CET
Updated: 6 January 2023 23:41 CET
