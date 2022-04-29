For members
What’s the law on cannabis in Spain?
Laidback social attitudes lead many to assume that smoking cannabis is legal in Spain, but the truth is far more complicated. The Local looks into the law, legal loopholes, and potential consequences for wrongdoers.
Published: 29 April 2022 12:27 CEST
Is it legal or illegal? That is the question when it comes to smoking marihuana in Spain. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP)
Why is everything in Spain closed on Sundays?
Anyone who's lived or holidayed in Spain will have noticed that many shops and businesses close on Sundays. But is that just a reflection of the laid-back lifestyle, as many assume, or are there other reasons? And what impact does this have on the Spanish economy and society?
Published: 24 April 2022 11:55 CEST
