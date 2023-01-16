For members
‘Frustrating, but don’t give up’: How easy is it for Brits to move to Spain post Brexit
How easy is it to move to Spain from the UK given that freedom of movement ended with Brexit? Several Britons who have made the move tell The Local about the problems that emerge as well as the time and costs involved.
Published: 16 January 2023 15:34 CET
What's it like moving to Spain post-Brexit? Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP
EUROPEAN UNION
Public support in Europe for leaving EU collapses since Brexit, new survey shows
There has been a significant decline in support for leaving the European Union within its member states following the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote, according to a new survey by the European Social Survey.
Published: 12 January 2023 11:13 CET
