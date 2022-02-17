For members
What are the pros and cons of Spain’s non-lucrative visa?
Spain's non-lucrative visa is one of the most popular residency options for non-EU citizens to be able to live in Spain, but there are plenty of factors to consider before deciding if it's right for you, from taxes, to perks, the money you need and how the NLV's requirements compare to other visas.
Published: 18 February 2022 10:00 CET
What are the pros and cons of the NLV compared to other visas you can obtain to be able to live in Spain? Photo: Portocolom (Mallorca) by Tuyen Nguyen/Unsplash
What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs
Third-country nationals looking to move to Spain to set up a business can do so through the Spanish government’s Entrepreneurs Law. Here’s everything you need to know about the process, the perks and who is eligible to apply.
Published: 7 February 2022 17:24 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:24 CET
Entrepreneur visa for Spain. Photo: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay
