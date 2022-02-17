Read news from:
VISAS

What are the pros and cons of Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

Spain's non-lucrative visa is one of the most popular residency options for non-EU citizens to be able to live in Spain, but there are plenty of factors to consider before deciding if it's right for you, from taxes, to perks, the money you need and how the NLV's requirements compare to other visas.

Published: 18 February 2022 10:00 CET
non lucrative visa spain
What are the pros and cons of the NLV compared to other visas you can obtain to be able to live in Spain? Photo: Portocolom (Mallorca) by Tuyen Nguyen/Unsplash

The non-lucrative visa or NVL as it is often referred to, is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to live in Spain without working or carrying out professional activities, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a ‘visado de residencia no lucrativa‘ and is often referred to as a retirement visa, as this is the best option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to spend their golden years in Spain.

So what are the pros and cons of this visa compared to other visas you can obtain to be able to live in Spain?

Pros

  • You can apply for a family or joint NLV

One of the main pros of this visa is that you can include your spouse and other family members on your visa application, meaning that they can live in Spain with you and won’t have to apply for a separate visa. Be aware though, that for every family member included in the application, you need to prove that you have an extra €6,948 per year.

  • You can invest

Although the NVL doesn’t allow you to work, it does allow you to invest while you’re living in Spain. You can invest in stocks and funds to get extra income or you can invest in a property to use for rental purposes. But unlike the golden visa, you don’t need to spend a minimum of €500,000 on a house in Spain, or even more if it’s an investment in bonds or shares.  

  • You get to enjoy free movement within the Schengen Zone

Even though your NLV visa will be granted for residency in Spain, holders can travel freely within the Schengen Area, without applying for other visas from other countries within the block. This means that if you want to travel within the continent while you’re living in Spain, it’s easy for you to do so.

  • It’s the only valid option for some non-EU people to gain residency in Spain

Sometimes the NLV will be the only visa available to you if you want to live in Spain as someone from a non-EU country. Work visas are quite complicated to get (unless you want to work as an Au Pair or seasonal worker), as you will need to be highly skilled and will need to find a job that is on Spain’s ‘Shortage Occupation’ list. Any potential employer will also have to prove that there are no other suitable candidates in the whole of the EU with that skillset.

Golden visas require you to have a spare €500,000 in order to purchase real estate in Spain, while entrepreneur visas require you to have to submit your business plan to the relevant authorities and go through several complicated steps to get it approved.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs

  • You can exchange it for another visa

The good news is that after one year of living in Spain on an NLV, it will be easier for you to apply for a different visa – one that will enable you to work. It will be possible for you to get a work permit or to become self-employed (autónomo) through a process called residence modification.

READ ALSO: Should I change my non-lucrative visa for another residency permit in Spain?

  • It can pave the way to Spanish citizenship

There are a couple of ways you can gain Spanish citizenship to be able to stay in Spain indefinitely when starting out with the NLV.

You can do so by renewing your NLV for a further two years, providing you have an extra €55,584 to do so. Once these two years are up, you can apply to renew the two-year NVL again (once again proving you have sufficient funds).

After the end of this period, you will already have been in Spain for a total of five years, meaning that you can then apply for long-term or permanent residency, which is valid for ten years.

Spain’s permanent residency can also be renewed or instead you can apply for Spanish nationality after ten years in the country. You can also get long-term residency or citizenship by going through the residence modification process as described above – renewing your visas every two years until you are able to get the long-term permanent residency after five years.

Cons 

  • You need to have quite a bit of money

One of the main requirements for the NVL is that you need to be able to support yourself financially. Currently, for 2022 this means that you need to prove that you have €27,792 for the year. For every family member included in the application, you need an extra €6,948 per year. This is the equivalent to €2,895 per month coming from things such as investments, pensions, savings or other assets.

On top of this, you will also need to pay for private health care – typically a plan which doesn’t require any co-payments. 

READ ALSO:

  • You have to renew it often, and show that you have even more money

The NVL is only valid for one year, but if you decide that you want to stay in Spain beyond that time and want to renew it, you’ll need to show that you have more money than the first time. You can renew the visa for a further two years, but this means that you will have to prove that you have €55,584 available to live on for the next two years, and €13,896 for every family member with you in Spain. 

  • It doesn’t allow you to get a job or be self-employed in Spain

As the name suggests – the NLV is for those who are not working in Spain, this means that it does not allow you to get a job in Spain or become self-employed and work for yourself. Because of this, it may be difficult for you to renew it and show you have even more money – particularly because you haven’t been working. However, as mentioned above, it is possible to modify your visa after one year in order to be able to exchange it for a working or self-employed residency permit. 

  • You have to pay taxes

Spain’s non-lucrative visa is a residency visa, so you have to spend more than 183 days in the country for it to remain valid. This means that you will officially be considered a tax resident here. 

Therefore, you have to pay income tax on your worldwide income and you should check if there are double taxation agreements between your country and Spain. 

Even though you won’t be working, you may still be receiving money from investments, from property rentals, from pensions or dividends from companies, which may be taxed. 

READ ALSO – Reader question: Can I be a non-resident for tax purposes with Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

  • You can’t spend as much time outside of Spain without NLV expiring

One of the good things, as mentioned above, is that the NLV allows you to have free movement within the Schengen Zone. However, if your plan is to use the visa to explore the EU as much as you possibly can and maybe spend a few months travelling while you’re here, then you need to be aware that you have to spend more than 183 days in Spain for your visa to remain valid, especially if you want to renew it after the first year.

It’s true that you could technically use this visa to spend more than 90 consecutive days, but fewer than 183 and therefore not be considered a tax resident, but this isn’t a scheme that will necessarily work out for you in the long run. If you want to spend more than 90 consecutive days in Spain without becoming a tax resident, Spain’s Golden Visa may be a better option for you.

  • Little time to sort things things out

If your visa application is successful, then you will only be given three months to enter Spain once it’s granted, during which time you’ll have to apply for a non-EU foreigner’s ID card, the TIE. This could prove complicated, especially if you have a lot of things to organise before you go, such as renting out or selling your property, organising somewhere to stay when you arrive and filling out any extra paperwork you might need. There are also often delays, especially when dealing with official processes in Spain, so the three months may not give you a lot of time. 

GREY AREA: Can I work remotely on an NVL? 

This is a question that many people ask and it’s a big grey area. As the name of the visa implies, you cannot work while you’re in Spain on the NLV, either for a Spanish employer or a Spanish company, but the law doesn’t mention anything specifically about working for clients and companies abroad.

Lawyers have differing opinions on the matter – some say you can, while others that you can’t, and as so often happens, sometimes it’s up to interpretation.

Be aware though, that some consulates won’t grant you your visa if they believe that you will be working remotely. The good news is that the Spanish government has announced plans for a new digital nomad visa, which will allow you to work remotely in Spain for up to a year.

READ ALSO: Pros and cons – What foreigners should be aware of before applying for Spain’s golden visa

VISAS

What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs

Third-country nationals looking to move to Spain to set up a business can do so through the Spanish government’s Entrepreneurs Law. Here’s everything you need to know about the process, the perks and who is eligible to apply.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:24 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:24 CET
Business visa for Spain
Entrepreneur visa for Spain. Photo: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay

Those looking to live in Spain via a residency visa for entrepreneurs and business activities, also known as the visado de emprendedor in Spanish, can apply for a one year visa in order to start a business here, however there are several requirements and a lot of hoops to jump through before it’s granted.

Entrepreneurial activity is considered as anything of innovative character with special economic interest for Spain. This means that it must create employment opportunities in the future, even if it doesn’t straight away. It could also mean that it creates good investment opportunities or that it involves a high level of technology to enhance the socio-economic development of Spain.

However, there are no minimum capital requirements like there are in some other countries or a minimum number of jobs that your business must create. Instead, each application will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.  

Even though there are lots of requirements and documents to submit with your application, the good news is that you will get an answer within 10 working days as to whether it’s been granted or not.  

In order to apply you must:

  • Be over 18 years old
  • Be from a non-EU country
  • Not be living in Spain illegally
  • Not have a criminal record in Spain or any country where you have lived in the past five years
  • Must not have been barred from Spain or any other countries with which it has an agreement.
  • Have the necessary economic resources for yourself and for the members of your family during the period of residency in Spain (€2,151.36 each month for the applicant and €537.84 for each family member who you are providing for).

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: How Britons can live and work in Spain after Brexit

Visa applications must be made at the Spanish Consulate in the country of origin or residence.

Although these are the pre-requisites, there are several other factors that decide whether your visa will be granted or not.

Firstly, you will have to demonstrate that you have the right qualifications and professional experience to carry out your business. Be aware that if you need to have your qualifications verified by the Spanish Ministry of Education if you work in a regulated field, it will require a further painstaking process, which currently takes two years on average.

Secondly, you will have to present a business plan and get it approved before you can apply for your visa. It will be up to the Directorate-General for International Trade and Investments (DGCOMINVER) to assess the viability of your plan.

What should I include in my business plan?

According to the Spanish government, your business plan should include the following things:

  • A description of the project, such as business activity to be performed, start date, location, planned legal form of the company, potential economic impact of the investment, description of the estimated number of jobs that may be created and their duties and qualification, planned promotion activities and sales strategy.
  • A description of the product or service you will be offering, including the innovative aspects.
  • A market analysis – an assessment of the market and expected evolution, description of the possible competitors, assessment of potential consumers and an analysis of supply and demand.
  • Financing – including the investment required, sources of financing and a financial plan.

You must also show what added value your business will have to the Spanish economy.

You may want to include things such as patents and recommendation letters to ensure it will be accepted.

You must submit it to the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office in the same area where you request the visa.

Can I bring my family members with me on this visa?

Yes, one of the good things about this visa is that you can apply for residency for you and for your family simultaneously.

You are able to bring your spouse or unmarried partner, children under 18 years old and parents who are dependent on you.

You must make sure you have the sufficient funds mentioned above to support them. 

How to apply

In order to apply you will need to submit:

  • The relevant completed application form and fee
  • Background checks
  • Proof of sufficient funds
  • Your business plan and the favourable report on it from the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office
  • Proof of private health insurance with no co-payments

All this must be sent to the Spanish consulate in your country of origin or residence.

Can I renew the visa?

Yes, you are able to renew it. In order to renew it, you will need to continue to meet all the requirements you met for the initial application. You will also have to prove that your business still enhances the Spanish economy.

This renewal will enable you to continue living in Spain for a further two years.

What about Spain’s new law for start-ups?

Spain’s new Startups Law, announced in 2021, hopes to attract foreign companies by making it easier for startups to choose Spain by giving them tax reductions. It will also entice foreign remote workers and digital nomads to Spain by creating a new special visa for them, however this is different from the current entrepreneur visa. 

The Spanish government hasn’t released all the details concerning the start-up law yet or the new remote workers visa and whether this will be connected in any way to the entrepreneurship visa, but we will be sure to keep you updated when they do. 

READ ALSO – Tax cuts and visas: Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

What if I’m already in Spain on a different visa?

If you’re already legally living in Spain and want to change over to a residence permit in order to set up a business (trabajo por cuenta propia) you can also do so.

According to the Spanish government, you will need to send your application to Large Business and Strategic Groups Unit (Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos (UGE-CE).

You will need the form or modelo EX-07.

The requisites are similar in that you need to prove that you have the realvant qualifications and experience, proof that you have sufficient economic investment.

You will also need to create and present a business plan and will need to submit it to one of these following organisations for approval. 

·       Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Empresarios y Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA)

·       Unión de Profesionales y Trabajadores Autónomos (UPTA)

·       Confederación Intersectorial de Autónomos del Estado Español (CIAE)

·       Organización de Profesionales y Autónomos (OPA)

·       Unión de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos y Emprendedores (UATAE)

Your residence permit will also be initially for two years, instead of one. The only downside is that it will take 30 working days to process, rather than 10.

