SPANISH HISTORY
13 changes you may have missed about Spain’s new ‘Civil War’ law
Spain's Democratic Memory Law is the Spanish government's attempt to deal with the complicated historical legacies of its Civil War. Here are 13 takeaways you might have missed from the controversial legislation.
Published: 12 January 2023 11:08 CET
Human remains discovered during the exhumation of a mass grave where hundreds of people were dumped during the Spanish Civil War. Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP
SPANISH HISTORY
Eight Spanish towns and cities that were once capitals
Madrid hasn't always been the capital of Spain. Here are eight towns and cities that at one point in history were the capitals of various kingdoms that today are part of Spain.
Published: 10 January 2023 16:22 CET
