SPANISH HISTORY

13 changes you may have missed about Spain’s new ‘Civil War’ law

Spain's Democratic Memory Law is the Spanish government's attempt to deal with the complicated historical legacies of its Civil War. Here are 13 takeaways you might have missed from the controversial legislation.

Published: 12 January 2023 11:08 CET
13 changes you may have missed about Spain's new 'Civil War' law
Human remains discovered during the exhumation of a mass grave where hundreds of people were dumped during the Spanish Civil War. Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP

Spain’s new Democratic Memory Law, sometimes called the Historical Memory Law, passed the Spanish Senate on October 5th 2022 and officially became law a few weeks later, on October 21st.

It is a piece of wide-ranging but controversial legislation that aims to settle Spanish democracy’s debt to its past and deal with the complicated legacies of its Civil War and the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, which lasted from 1939 to 1975.

Legislation concerning Spain’s dictatorial past is always controversial, and this law was no different – it passed the Spanish Senate with 128 votes in favour, 113 against, and 18 abstentions.

The Spanish right has long been opposed to any kind of historical memory legislation, claiming that it digs up old rivalries and causes political tension. Spain’s centre-right party, the PP, have promised to overturn the law if it wins the next general election.

But what does the law actually say?

And what does it do?

The Local has broken down thirteen of the key takeaways you might have missed.

  • Convictions – The law declares Francoist courts illegal, therefore annulling convictions made by them or any affiliated criminal or administrative bodies since 1936. According to the official bill (BOE), which you can find here, Article 5 deals with “the illegality and illegitimacy of the courts, juries and any other criminal or administrative bodies that, since the Coup d’état of 1936, imposed, for political, ideological, religious conscience or belief, convictions or sanctions of a personal nature”. 
  • Locating victims – The Spanish government will lead the search for the thousands of missing persons left over from the Civil War and disappearances during the dictatorship. A map of potential mass grave sites will be created and according to Article 16 of the law, “annual exhumation data will be made public… which will include the number of registered petitions, the number of graves and remains of people located.” Article 17 outlines plans for an ‘integrated map’ to help locate victims and burial sites, which will cover the whole of Spain.

    Remains in the bottom of a mass grave at the San Roque cemetery in Puerto Real near Cádiz. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP
  • DNA bank – To aid in this search, a state-run DNA bank will be created to help the descendants of missing victims better compare genetic profiles during the identification of the remains. Article 23 of the law describes this as a “state-owned DNA database, attached to the Ministry of Justice, which will have the function of receiving and storing DNA profiles of victims of the Civil War and the dictatorship and their families, as well as people affected by the abduction of newborns”. 
  • Census – A ‘National Census of Victims of the Civil War and the Dictatorship’ will also be created in order to try and piece together the often fragmented information available about those who died during the Civil War, and countless victims of ‘forced disappearances’ during the dictatorship. 
  • Victimhood – The law also redefines the definition of what a victim is, extending it to someone who suffered physical, moral or psychological harm, property damage, or any infringement of their fundamental rights at the hands of Francoism. The dates for this new definition are from the date of the initial coup d’état on July 18th, 1936, all the way up until the creation of the 1978 Constitution. 
  • Days of Remembrance: Two days to remember: the law sets aside October 31st as a day of tribute to all the victims of the military coup, the Civil War and the dictatorship, whereas May 8th will be used as a day of memory for all the men, women and children exiled due to the dictatorship.
  • The Valley of the Fallen – The controversial Valley of the Fallen (Valle de los Caídos), where Franco was buried but has since been exhumed and moved, is to be renamed Valle de Cuelgamuros and the mausoleum repurposed. 

  • Human rights violations: a specialised prosecutor will investigate violations of international law and human rights that occurred during the Francoist period. Article 28 outlines the role of a prosecutor “created to investigate acts that constitute violations of international human rights law… including those that took place during the coup d’état, Civil War and the Dictatorship”. 
  • Francoist symbolism: Symbols, shields, insignia, plaques and any other symbolism glorifying Franco or Francoism, including objects attached to public buildings or displayed on public roads, will be removed. It also introduces measures to deal with the revocation of distinctions, appointments, titles and other institutional honours, including decorations and rewards or noble titles, which were bestowed during the dictatorship.
  • Groups banned – Equally, any foundations and associations considered Franco-apologist, or that glorify and engage in the direct or indirect incitement of hatred or violence against the victims of the Civil War and dictatorship, will be banned.
  • Education -The legislation also makes an attempt to better educate young Spaniards about the historical legacies of Francoism. The curriculum of ESO, FP and Baccalaureate courses will be updated to highlight “the repression that occurred during the war and the dictatorship”. 
  • International Brigade – Descendants of soldiers who fought in the International Brigades on the side of the Republicans will be eligible for fast-track Spanish citizenship as a result of the legislation, and they won’t have to give up their other nationality in order to do so.

    The fighters themselves have been able to apply for Spanish citizenship since 1996, though they were required to drop their other nationality. Spain’s 2007 Historical Memory Law removed that requirement, though the offer of citizenship was not extended to their descendants. According to the Asociación de Amigos de las Brigadas Internacionales (AABI), a group involved with drafts of the legislation, there are at least one hundred known descendants that could benefit from the symbolic citizenship offer.

  • Ley de Nietos – Known as the Grandchildren’s Law in English, the law also allows for descendants of Spaniards who fled Spain during the Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship to claim Spanish citizenship without ever having lived there. According to estimates, as many as 700,000 people, the majority in Latin America, could be eligible. It is even believed that Latino migrants living in Spain illegally could be eligible for citizenship. Between the end of the Civil War in 1939, and 1978, when Spain’s new constitution was approved as part of its transition to democracy, an estimated two million Spaniards fled the Franco regime.
     
SPANISH HISTORY

Eight Spanish towns and cities that were once capitals

Madrid hasn't always been the capital of Spain. Here are eight towns and cities that at one point in history were the capitals of various kingdoms that today are part of Spain.

Published: 10 January 2023 16:22 CET
Eight Spanish towns and cities that were once capitals

Of course, there are many cities in Spain that are filled with impressive emblematic buildings and palaces, not just Madrid. Part of the reason for this may be that some of these towns and cities were once capitals. Surprisingly, it’s not just big cities such as Barcelona that are included in the list, but even small towns and villages. 

Toledo 

Located just south of Madrid in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, the city of Toledo became the capital of the Visigothic Kingdom in 567, when King Atanagildo transferred the capital there from Barcelona. Centuries later, it became the capital again between 1519 and 1561 upon the order of King Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany.

Toledo was once the capital of Spain. Photo: Steven Yu / Pixabay

Córdoba

The Andalusian city of Córdoba was founded by the Romans during the 2nd century and became the capital of Hispania Ulterior. After the Romans left, it became the capital again as the Caliphate of Córdoba, when the Moors ruled over much of the country. 

Córdoba was the capital twice throughout history. Photo: campunet / Pixabay
 

Valladolid 

Situated in northwest Spain in Castilla y León, Valladolid became the capital in 1601 when the Duke of Lerma, under the direction of Felipe III, made the decision to transfer the court from Madrid to Valladolid. It was shortlived, however, and by 1606 it was no longer the capital. Even so, there are several iconic buildings that stand from this grand time such as the Palacio de Santa Cruz and the Palacio de Pimentel. 

The capital was once transferred from Madrid to Valladolid. Photo: Juan José Berhó / Pixabay

Cangas de Onís

It may come as a surprise to discover that the small village of Cangas de Onís in the northern region of Asturias was also once the capital. It specifically became the capital of the Kingdom of Asturias after the Battle of Covadonga in 722, between the Spanish Christians under Don Pelayo and the Moorish army of the Umayyad Caliphate. Pelayo became the first king of Asturias and established his court in Cangas de Onís while he continued to conquer other territories. This was the beginning of the 770-year-long process to recapture Spain from the Moors, known as the Reconquista.

Even though Cangas de Onís is a small village, it was once the capital. Photo: Enrique / Pixabay

Barcelona 

The Visigothic Kingdom stretched from southwest France throughout most of Spain between the 5th and the 8th centuries. During their rule, the Visigoths changed the capital several times and one of these times was to Barcelona. At the time, it was named Barcino, the name the Romans had given it when they founded it in the 1st century. 

Barcelona definitely plays the part of a worthy capital. Photo: Dominick Vietor / Pixabay

Cádiz

Located on the southwest coast of Andalusia, Cádiz became the capital between 1810 and 1813 during the Napoleonic occupation. During this time it transformed into an important cultural, political, and commercial centre. Cádiz is also one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the Iberian Peninsula and most likely in Western Europe too. 

Cádiz is an ancient city that was once the capital in the 1800s. Photo: Paul Edney / Pixabay

Seville 

Today, Seville is the capital of Andalusia, but throughout history, it was the capital of Spain twice. The first was from 1729 to 1733, when it became the residence of Felipe V and he established a court there. During this period, the Real Maestranza de Caballería bullring and the Real Fábrica de Tabacos factory were also built. Later, during the Peninsular War which was part of the Napoleonic Wars fought in the Iberian Peninsula, it became the capital again between 1808 and 1810.

Seville is the capital of Andalusia, but it was once the capital of much more. Photo: Alp Cem / Pixabay

Comillas

Comillas is situated just west of the capital of the Cantabrian region, Santander and is home to just over 2,100 inhabitants. In the summer of 1881, Comillas’s 1st Marquess Antonio López y López invited King Alfonso XII of Spain to come and stay with him. During the stay, on August 6th 1881, King Alfonso presided over Spain’s Council of Ministers at Lopez’s palace, attended by the president of Spain’s Council and important generals of the time. This meeting of Spain’s political rulers outside Madrid effectively made Comillas Spain’s de facto capital for one day.

El Capricho de Gaudí

Comillas was once the capital of Spain for one day. Photo: Tirithel / WikiCommons
