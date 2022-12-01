For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Descendants of International Brigades can get fast-track Spanish nationality
Spain will give the descendants of International Brigade fighters who fought fascism during the Civil War an expressway to Spanish citizenship and dual nationality, with people from the UK, the US and many other countries eligible.
Published: 1 December 2022 15:28 CET
Photo of Yugoslav volunteers in Spain during the Spanish Civil War. Spain's Democratic Law extends the citizenship offer to descendants of International Brigade fighters, who can now get Spanish nationality without losing theirs. Photo: Wikipedia/Public Domain
SPANISH HISTORY
Rare editions of Spain’s Don Quixote go up for auction
Two volumes of "Don Quixote", the epic Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, will go up for auction in Paris, where they are expected to fetch between €400 and €600K combined. Here's the incredible story of how they were unearthed.
Published: 30 November 2022 09:41 CET
