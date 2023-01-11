Read news from:
Austria
ECONOMY

Spain to subsidise the hiring of young unskilled workers

In a bid to bolster its recent labour reforms and stabilise the job market, the Spanish government is set to subsidise the hiring of young unskilled workers.

Published: 11 January 2023 16:52 CET
Photo: Josep LAGO/AFP

Spain’s Ministry of Labour is set to subsidise the permanent hiring of unskilled and unqualified young people with a bonus of €275 per month for up to three years.

The new measure, approved on January 10th, will come into effect by September 2023 and builds on Spain’s landmark labour reform passed back in early 2022. It includes several new bonuses and subsidies created to incentivise the hiring and stable employment of vulnerable groups such as the long-term unemployed, young people, women and people with disabilities. 

At a press conference following the Council of Ministers meeting, the Second Vice-President and Minister of Employment, Yolanda Díaz, emphasised that the measures only provide incentives for permanent job contracts, a major thrust of the recent labour reform that attempts to shift the Spanish employment market away from an insecure model based on temporary contracts. 

The wide-ranging reforms were introduced to rectify the prevalence of temporary jobs in the Spanish labour market and avoid the more exploitative elements of the practice.

Before the labour reform came into force in 2022, fixed-term contracts represented the vast majority of those signed month on month in Spain, many of which were lined up one after another and some contratos temporales could last just hours.

In fact, in 2021 Spain had the highest number of temporary contracts anywhere in Europe. Fortunately, however, the reforms seem to be having the intended consequences: around a third of employees hired in the first four months of 2022 were been given permanent contracts, and by April 48 percent of new contracts signed were permanent. 

The measures, Díaz said, are geared towards promoting employment stability and constructed in a way that temporary hiring will no longer be “rewarded.”

Along with the government-backed bonus for hiring young unskilled workers, two other incentives will be introduced. One will be €138 per month contribution (also for three years or for the duration of the contract) to support the hiring of people with disabilities and people undertaking internship training within companies.

Additionally, there will be other incentives (€55 a month, as per reports in the Spanish press) for companies that convert temporary contracts into fixed contracts within Spain’s agricultural system.

For companies receiving these recruitment incentives, they must agree to a continuous employment period of three years. The bonus currently provided for the indefinite hiring of people in a situation of ‘social exclusion’ has also been raised from €55 to €128 per month, putting it on par with the pre-existing bonus incentive established for the indefinite hiring of other vulnerable groups. 

Spain’s labour reforms haven’t completely outlawed temporary contracts, however. Temporary workers may still be hired to fill a position, but for a maximum of 90 days a year and not consecutively, as is often the case for large employers trying to save on costs and who effectively employ temporary workers full-time but don’t recognise their pay or protection as such.

Likewise, in the last quarter of each year, companies must give workers some kind of forecast of what type and how much work they will need for the coming year. 

Recovery plan

The introduction of these new hiring incentives rules forms part of Spain’s so-called ‘Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan’, which is backed financially by Brussels to the tune of €69.5 billion, of which it is thought ten out of a total of eleven reforms promised to Brussels have been satisfied. 

Hiring incentive bonuses make up around a quarter of the total public spending for active labour market policies in Spain. 

The new measures, approved on Tuesday, also state that companies that transfer their industrial, productive or business activity outside the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA) must return all bonuses to Spain’s Social Security system from which they have benefited during the four years immediately prior to said relocation, with a surcharge and the corresponding interest.

Likewise, the companies will have to return any subsidies obtained via recruitment and employment incentives.

WORKING IN SPAIN

UPDATED: Spain approves new €600 per month unemployment benefit for artists

The Spanish cabinet approved this Tuesday a new unemployment benefit of up to €600 per month for artists and those who work in cultural sectors.

Published: 10 January 2023 17:19 CET
Updated: 11 January 2023 12:33 CET
UPDATED: Spain approves new €600 per month unemployment benefit for artists

The new benefit has been created for artists and those who work in cultural fields such as actors, as well as workers in technical and auxiliary activities and will be available from July 1st 2023. 

Professionals in these fields who lose their work will now be able to apply for an unemployment benefit of up to €600 per month, if they prove they have contributed to the social security system for at least 60 days in the last 18 months or have worked at least six months in the last six years in the cultural sector.

People in these sectors will be able to collect the benefit for four months and it will also be compatible with receiving royalties from intellectual property and image rights.

Those who have paid the social security contributions exceeding the threshold of €61 will be eligible to receive the full €600, while those who have paid less will receive €480. 

Artists and cultural workers who apply for this unemployment, will not be able to receive other unemployment benefits at the same time. 

These measures have the potential to reach 70,000 workers classified as artists who have signed up to become self-employed.

The decree was a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture under Miquel Iceta, the Ministry of Social Security under José Luis Escrivá and the Ministry of Labour under Yolanda Díaz. 

Vice President Díaz said that the government is going to “expand the rights” and “improve the social protection for all groups”. 

“There are very few countries that have protection like this,” she added, saying that they are “committed to the entire country, but especially to those who need it most”. She agreed that artists and those who work in cultural jobs were “vulnerable and need a lot of protection”.

The new decree also includes a reduced threshold for low-income artists, a group that will include all those who are self-employed or autónomos and earn €3,000 per year or less. 

At the start of this year, a new contribution base of €526.14 is set for this group, which represents a monthly fee of €161. 

In addition, to try and help the system adapt to the irregularity of many of the activities in the cultural sector, these payments may be quarterly, instead of monthly.

As well as the benefit, the decree will allow artists and those who work in the cultural sector to receive a pension. Up until now, they could only do this if they undertook activities that generated intellectual property rights. 

The beneficiaries of this non-contributory pension will also be able to earn income from artistic activities, provided that they do not exceed the threshold of the minimum wage.

Pensions for these artists will come into force from April 1st 2023. 

