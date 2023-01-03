For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Spain records lowest unemployment level since 2007
A surprisingly strong year for the Spanish job market in 2022 means that Spain enters the new year with the lowest level of unemployment since before the financial crisis in 2007.
Published: 3 January 2023 11:26 CET
Everything that changes about working in Spain in 2023
New labour laws, tax breaks, big changes for the self-employed and lots of promising employment news for foreigners - 2023 will bring many developments for all types of people working in Spain.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:31 CET
