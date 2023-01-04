For members
‘El edadismo’: Is ageism a problem in the Spanish labour market?
Though Spain is a country known for its high youth unemployment rate, the risk of being unable to find a job grows the older you get. Part of the reason for this is 'ageism' in the job market, experts say.
Published: 4 January 2023 09:34 CET
Is ageism a problem in Spain? Photo: Octavian A Tudose / Pixabay
Spain records lowest unemployment level since 2007
A surprisingly strong year for the Spanish job market in 2022 means that Spain enters the new year with the lowest level of unemployment since before the 2008 financial crisis.
Published: 3 January 2023 11:26 CET
