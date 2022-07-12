Read news from:
Spain’s over 65s exceed 20 percent of the population for the first time

The Spanish population is ageing with over 65s representing 20 per cent of the population for the first, news statistics show.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:05 CEST
Life expectancy in Spain is one of the highest in the world and only keeps increasing. Today it stands at 83 years, while the European average is 80 years. Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

According to the latest data from the Institute of National Statistics, Spain registered a new record for 2022 that shows how its population is ageing.

There are now 133 over 65s for every 100 people under 16.

This relentless ageing trend is a result of several factors: birth rates are at a historic low while life expectancy only continues to increase. The birth rate in the past year was 7 births for every 1,000 people and the total number of births reached the lowest number in history, with 338,532 babies born in Spain last year. That’s a 39 per cent drop compared to a decade ago.

Also the fertility rate revealed there were only 1.19 children per woman of childbearing age in Spain in 2022, much lower than the rate needed for the population to remain stable which is 2.1 children per woman.

The number of births in Spain have been decreasing gradually over the past century and this has intensified as young people have encountered more obstacles to becoming parents, mainly economic ones.

The pandemic also made things difficult, and now inflation and the cost of living crisis, worsened by the war in Ukraine, are making the future more uncertain for families.

As a result, a record number of young people are postponing having children until later or giving up parenthood altogether.

Meanwhile, life expectancy in Spain is one of the highest in the world and only keeps increasing. Today it stands at 83 years on average, while the European average is 80 years.

But this doesn’t mean Spain’s population has stopped growing. In fact, it increased by 392,921 people during 2019, surpassing the milestone of 47 million inhabitants, mainly due to the arrival of 748,759 immigrants, which offset the negative balance of the country’s low national birth rate.

In a report on Monday, the UN said the world’s population is expected to reach eight billion on November this year – a net drop in birth rates is observed in several developing countries.

Foreign residents in Spain top 6 million for first time

Spain’s resident foreign population grew by around a million in the last five years and reached a record 6 million at the end of 2021, new ministry data reveals. 

Published: 19 April 2022 13:32 CEST
Spain has more foreigners living in its territory than ever before. 

As of December 31st 2021, a total of 6,007,553 foreigners called Spain home, according to the latest data revealed by the country’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration.

With 207,000 more foreign residents in 2021 than in 2020, Spain is therefore returning to the growth in migration seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The number of non-EU foreigners who were granted residency in Spain also increased by 3.6 percent in 2021.

Spain’s foreign resident population has risen by 19 percent in the last five years, with roughly one million more foreigners than at the end of 2016. 

According to the report, there has been a sharp slowdown in the year-on-year growth of Venezuelan migrants, from a 53 percent increase in 2020 to 7 percent in 2021. 

By contrast, migration from Colombia saw the biggest rise in 2021.

The largest migratory increases from within the EU to Spain were from Italy (7 percent) and France (5 percent). 

Although provinces such as Madrid (972,000) and Barcelona (895,000) are home to the biggest number of foreigners, in other provinces such as Almería, Málaga, Lleida, Alicante, Girona and the Balearics “extranjeros” represent a bigger proportion of the population.

Map showing the number of foreigners living in each of Spain’s 50 provinces, the darker shaded ones having a higher proportion of foreigners. Map: Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration.

Of the 6 million foreigners now residing in Spain, 3.48 million are from other EU countries whereas 2.34 million are originally from third countries, with the remaining unaccounted for people mainly Britons who fall under the Withdrawal Agreement (WA).

Graph showing the increase in residency permit authorisations in Spain since 2013. Source: Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration

Spanish immigration authorities compiled the data based on the number of EU residents with green residency documents (certificados de registro) and non-EU residents with the TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero)card or other authorisations such as the WA.

Spain’s biggest foreign population groups according to nationality are currently Romanians (1.09 million), Moroccans (830,000), Britons (407,000), Italians (377,000), Chinese (230,000), Bulgarians (202,000), French (185,000) and Germans (185,000).

The average age of migrants in Spain is 40 and there are slightly more men (52 percent) than women. 

In terms of the type of residency documents non-EU immigrants have, 77 percent have long-term authorisations (usually granted after five years of living in Spain) and 23 percent have a temporary residency document.

In terms of how they obtained their residency permits, 33 percent of cases were through work, 22 through family reunification, 12 percent through non-lucrative residence and 33 percent through humanitarian causes and lineage.

The data does not include the 25,000 Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Spain since the war broke out in February 2022 and have obtained or are awaiting residency. Prior to this, there were 94,000 Ukrainian nationals residing in Spain. 

