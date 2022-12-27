Read news from:
UNDERSTANDING SPANIARDS

REVEALED: The most and least polite cities in Spain

Do you live in the politest city in Spain? Or perhaps in the rudest? A new survey has revealed where in Spain residents are most considerate towards others and where they are the most ill-mannered.

Published: 27 December 2022 13:01 CET
Vigo politest city spain
Vigo is the most polite city in Spain according to a new study. Photo: Mstyslav Chernov / WikiCommons

Spaniards are known for being straight-talking and not overly polite, saying please and sorry (or por favor and perdón) far less in daily conversation than British people, for example.

That’s not to say that they’re rude by definition, they just have a different interpretation of what’s expected and warranted in certain social situations. In fact, Spaniards are far more likely to strike up a conservation with you in a queue than northern Europeans, and if someone is in trouble, they’re likely to jump in to help.

However, when it comes to being considerate towards others and having good manners, not all Spaniards make the mark, and the inhabitants of some cities fare far worse than others.

According to a study by language learning site Preply, the politest cities in Spain are Vigo and A Coruña, both in Galicia in the rainy northwest of the country.

The stereotypical image of Galicians is that they can be closed-minded, superstitious, and untrusting, but also affectionate, helpful, strong and honest, and it could be that they’re more polite on average as well. 

Residents of Vigo and A Coruña were followed by the eastern coastal city of Valencia on the politeness podium.

For the study, 1,500 residents of the 19 most populated areas of Spain were interviewed and given various scenarios to find out how polite or inconsiderate they considered their neighbours to be.

Talking loudly on the phone, watching videos with the sound on and speaking in a loud voice were all given categories that could be ticked as being rude on public transport, while not slowing down for pedestrians or not letting other cars in were considered examples of rudeness when driving.

The most ill-mannered behaviours according to the study involve shouting in public, pushing into a queue or being rude to workers.

Once the answers were collated, each city was given a score from 1 to 10, with 1 being the politest and 10 being the rudest.

Vigo, situated in Galicia’s Rías Baixas was found to be the most polite with a score of 5.17, closely followed by A Coruña with a score of 5.18.  

Valencia came in third place with a score of 5.28, followed by Murcia-Orihuela with 5.30.

Other polite cities were Oviedo (5.31), Las Palmas (5.39), Zaragoza (5.45), Sevilla (5.45) and Cádiz (5.50). 

Madrid came in the middle of the list with a score of 5.53, while on the rude side of the list were Valladolid (5.58), Málaga (5.61), Barcelona (5.64), Palma de Mallorca (5.69) and Bilbao (5.73). 

On the far end of the scale, Santa Cruz de Tenerife was found to be the city with the least considerate inhabitants with a score of 6.06, followed by Granada with 5.95, Alicante-Elche with 5.81 and San Sebastián with 5.77.

New technology could be partly to blame for bad manners, as according to respondents the most frequent rude behaviour in Spain is being too absorbed in your phone in public (with a score of 6.31), followed by not greeting strangers (6.26) and watching videos on your phone in public (6.21).

Other behaviours that people considered to not be very civic were making noise in public (6.15) and not giving tips (6.05).

On that note, when it comes to leaving tips, the residents of the city of Valladolid were found to be the most generous.

In general, only 26.55 percent of respondents said they  usually leave a tip, while 28.08 percent only do so if they received excellent service. More than 19 percent of respondents confessed to never leaving any tip.

In Valladolid, the most generous city, people said they give an average of 10.18 percent of the bill, while in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the stingiest, they admitted to only giving 6.10 percent of the bill.

If there are any conclusions to be drawn overall about the study’s findings is that there aren’t huge differences between the most and least well-mannered cities in Spain.

Good manners and fear of offending others may not be intrinsic of the Spanish character as in other countries, but that doesn’t stop Spain from being a country with a strong emphasis on community.

UNDERSTANDING SPAIN

REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, The Local takes a look back at ten events that shaped the news in Spain this year.

Published: 27 December 2022 10:57 CET
REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022

Inflation

Inflation has been a problem the world over in 2022 but one felt particularly hard in Spain, where it reached a 38-year high. Prices of everything from olive oil and cheese to utility bills and petrol have soared and made living costs incredibly difficult for many Spaniards, with experts estimating that people in Spain spent on average €1,100 more on daily costs in 2022 than the previous year.

The EU’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) concluded that Spain is where the cost difference is greatest, however, especially when looking at the EU’s largest economies: Germany, France, Italy and Spain. 

Driven by the war in Ukraine, Spanish food prices jumped 15.4 percent in October from a year earlier, their biggest increase in nearly three decades, according to the National Statistics Institute. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

War in Ukraine

Similarly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the ensuing war have been big news in Spain. Ukrainian flags have become commonplace not only in bigger cities but small towns across the country. The war was one of the causes of the rampant inflation this year, and Spain has taken in over 150,000 refugees, and also sent weapons, health equipment, medicines, fuel, clothing, and even generators.

And rather strangely, towards the end of the year Ukrainian embassy buildings were caught up in the worrying letter bomb trend that involved animal eyes and a booby-trapped letter sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spanish military personnel trained a group of 400 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU military assistance to Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
 

Forest fires and heatwaves

Despite torrential rains and a cold snap in recent weeks in some parts of Spain, 2022 was a scorcher – with July being the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961 and temperatures almost 3C above normal. The mercury regularly reached the high-40s in southern Spain, and the northern regions experienced unusually hot weather.

Sadly, though Spain is renowned for its sunny climate. 2022’s temperatures were fatal for some, with over 4,000 people dying during the Spain’s three olas de calor (heatwaves).

The fierce temperatures also had a knock-on effect, with droughts and forest fires common during the summer months. In fact, 2022 had more forest fires recorded than any year since 2006 – 55 large fires in total that scorched more than 293,155 hectares of land across the country and created quite an apocalyptic feeling at times over the summer.

A helicopter drops water as members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, Aragon, on August 15, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

 

Health protests

Though the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided (despite masks still being a requirement on public transport), Spain’s internationally renowned healthcare system has struggled in 2022 and seen protests across the country demanding a stop to the deterioration of public services and slow privatisation of the healthcare system.

Thousands of doctors, other healthcare workers and other supporters of Spain’s strained healthcare system have taken to the streets of Andalusia, Madrid as well as other Spanish regions and cities to call for changes.

200,000+ protesters gather at Madrid’s Cibeles square during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan “Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care” on November 13, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
 

Startups Law

Spain’s long awaited ‘Startups Law’ was finally passed in November, aimed at attracting foreign investment, entrepreneurs and digital nomads. It is due to come into force in early 2023 and has arguably been the biggest topic of interest for our foreign readers in 2022.

Here’s the 15 things you need to know about it (from tax perks to a new visa) and a checklist of things digital nomads should consider if they’re consider moving to Spain.

spain startups law
The new legislation includes tax deductions for foreign startups, remote workers and digital nomads as well as a new visa. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV / AFP)
 

UK driving licence debacle

2022 has been a frustrating year for thousands of UK licence holders living in Spain who since May 1st have not been allowed to drive in the country. It’s a long-foreseen consequence of Brexit but after more than two years of negotiations, Spanish and UK authorities have still not been able to finalise a deal on the recognition of UK licences in Spain and the previous grace periods offered to drivers have run out.

The latest important update from the British Ambassador was in late November when he announced a deal had been reached for the exchange of British licences in Spain, but the legislation still has to make its way through Spain’s bureaucratic maze, which could take weeks if not months.

Melilla tragedy

In June, the news cycle in Spain was filled with the tragic images of the Melilla tragedy, in which at least 23 migrants died in a single day (NGOs say more) when trying to enter into Spain from Morocco through the Spain’s North African territory of Melilla.

It has since been claimed by Amnesty International that both Spanish and Moroccan border guards ‘contributed’ to the fatalities.

It’s a sad reminder that Spain’s migrant crisis has been ongoing throughout 2022. Since 2018, six people die every day trying to reach Spain.

Protestors hold a banner reading “Against the massacre in Melilla” as they take part in a anti-racism demonstration “against the deaths at the borders” in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
 

Controversial laws

After having most of their time in office swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led government wasted no time trying to make up for it 2022, passing a series of progressive but controversial laws.

One of these were the Trans Law, new gender self-identification legislation that has faced widespread criticism from across the country and political spectrum. 

The other was the new sexual consent law passed in the summer, known as the ‘only yes means yes’ (solo sí es sí) law that has caused outrage by accidentally reducing sentences (and even releasing) some convicted sexual criminals. 

As the year ends, the government is trying desperately to reform the law and recover from the political own goal.

Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero has spearheaded the controversial sexual consent law. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

Spanish politics 

2022 was quite the year for politics in Spain. The main opposition party, PP, replaced its leader scandal-ridden leader Pablo Casado with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a man perceived to be a moderate, steady pair of hands. Yet after an initial poll boost, Pedro Sánchez (who many assumed would be a one-term pandemic Prime Minister) has regained ground in recent months. That is, until the recent political own goals of the disastrous sexual consent law and his politically risky ventures into the Catalonia question.

The centre-right PP won regional elections in traditionally socialist Andalusia in June, and far-right Vox entered into a regional government coalition in Castilla y León in April. Some believe the PP will need to join forces with Vox if they want to take hold of the national government.

With a general election slated for some time by the end of 2023, next year promises to be an eventful one in Spanish politics with much to be won – and lost.

Will 2023 be Pedro Sánchez’s last year in power in Spain? Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP.

World Cup debacle

After a promising start to the Qatar World Cup with a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica, it was certainly a forgettable tournament for La Roja as Spain were kicked out on penalties by neighbours Morocco following a toothless 0-0 draw. For many, it spelt the end of the famed tiki-taka passing and possession game that won Spain the trophy in 2010.

For a country with such footballing pedigree, it came as little surprise to anyone in Spain that coach Luis Enrique was almost immediately sacked.

After struggling to score for 120 minutes against a defensively strong Morocco, Spain’s players missed three penalties in the shootout. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
 
