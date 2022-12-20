Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Spain mulls motorbike-only traffic lanes

Spain's DGT traffic authority has suggested introducing traffic lanes exclusively for motorcycles in the Catalan city of Barcelona. If it's successful, it could be a catalyst for them to be rolled out across the country.

Published: 20 December 2022 11:06 CET
Spain mulls motorbike-only traffic lanes
Spain mulls motorcycle-only traffic lanes. Photo by CESAR RANGEL / AFP

According to a report carried out by Estamos Seguros and the National Association of Companies in the Two-Wheel Sector (ANESDOR), one in every 10 vehicles in Spain is a scooter or motorcycle. 

86.3 percent of those seriously injured in traffic accidents are motorcyclists, according to the latest DGT data on road accidents during the first half of 2022.

DGT head Pere Navarro recently signed an agreement with Barcelona City Council, promising to try and solve the high accident rate of motorbikes in the Catalan capital and tackle road safety. One of the possible solutions he suggested was to create motorcycle-only traffic lanes. 

Navarro confirmed that one of the most popular vehicles in Spain doesn’t have its own dedicated space. “We need to reflect and think about a possible redistribution of space to adapt to the new circumstances”, he said.  

In Barcelona, there have already been six deaths from motorcycle accidents this year and it is one of the cities in the world with the greatest number of motorbikes. They make up around 33 percent of the vehicles on the road in the city.  

Some cities in the world, including some in Latin America, already have traffic lanes reserved exclusively for two-wheeled vehicles.  

The latest EuroRAP confirmed that motorcycle drivers were still the most vulnerable on the road and 45 percent of traffic accidents with serious or fatal injuries in Catalonia usually involve this type of vehicle.

However, Barcelona Town Hall believes that motorbikes are still a great mode of transport in cities as they have many advantages.

They take up very little space when parked, they have lower fuel consumption and they offer flexibility.  

READ ALSO: How to get a motorbike or moped licence in Spain

The agreement between Barcelona City Council and the DGT promised to collect precise information to help lower the number of accidents and carry out studies and surveys. It will also look at the uses of motorbikes in the city such as ridesharing, commuters, tourists and delivery drivers.

Experts will analyse all the data to determine the best move forward and to see if motorcycle-only lanes should be introduced or not, as well as other methods of preventing accidents. Initiatives and pilot projects will also be carried out such as training, practical demonstrations and campaigns.

The other part of the agreement includes the introduction of technological innovations, both on the road and in the vehicle itself. One of these is the use of the airbag vest for motorcycle drivers, which the DGT considers essential.

Navarro announced that motorised traffic units will start using these vests across Spain in 2023.

Finally, the studies will identify places with the highest accident rates, improve crossings and increase the visibility of motorcycles, as well as improve upon the separators between roads and bike lanes. This is where the point about exclusive lanes for motorcycles will come in.  

Vigo was the first city in Spain to create motorcycle-only lanes in 2015 and today is one of the cities with the greatest number of them.

In 2021, in Madrid, there was also a pilot project to make an exclusive motorcycle-only lane on Avenida de Asturias.

Many other cities in Spain allow motorcycle drivers to use the bus and taxi lanes, but they do not have their own exclusive lanes like the DGT is suggesting.

If the project goes ahead in Barcelona, however, and is successful it could mean that the idea is rolled out across the country and you may see motorbike-only lanes near you.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Driving in rainy weather in Spain: Five reasons police can fine you

Rainy or stormy weather involves even more cautious driving than usual, but there are certain driving mishaps in wet weather than can result in stiff fines and the loss of points for drivers in Spain.

Published: 24 November 2022 10:35 CET
Updated: 27 November 2022 08:47 CET
Driving in rainy weather in Spain: Five reasons police can fine you

It’s not always sunny and dry in Spain. In fact, some parts of the country get quite a lot of rainfall throughout the year. 

As a result, some drivers in Spain may forget that they need to drive differently when the roads are wet.

Running a red light, not respecting zebra crossings or speeding are of course immediate fines whatever the weather, but there are certain mistakes that apply when there’s rainy or stormy weather. For all the latest news and information for drivers in Spain, check out The Local’s Driving in Spain section.

Splashing pedestrians when speeding through a puddle

Let’s face it – there are some drivers who secretly enjoy soaking pedestrians as they drive past them, but they could be in for a nasty surprise as they face a €600 fine if caught.

Spain’s traffic laws specify that road users must behave in such a way that they do not hinder traffic circulation, inconvenience people or damage property. If the police believe that you’re doing any of the above by speeding through puddles and splashing passers-by, then you could receive a hefty fine.

Not respecting the safety distance

A safe distance must always be kept between cars, but on a rainy or foggy day, the distance doubles as braking can take longer and skidding and sliding can occur more easily. You should keep a minimum distance of 100 metres or four seconds between you and the car in front. New rules also came into force this year to say that when overtaking cyclists or motorbikes, drivers must keep a safe distance of at least 1.5 metres. 

Some drivers tend to be cautious on wet roads, slowing down more than usual, but this will annoy other drivers who are in a hurry, overtaking and getting too close, forgetting to respect the necessary distance. Not sticking to the right safety distance can cost you a fine of €200 and you could lose four points off your licence.

Having a broken or damaged windshield wiper

While you may not have much rain for a while in your part of Spain, it’s still important to make sure that the parts of a car that deal with the rain are in good working order, such as the windshield wipers.

If your windows are fogged up or there are too many raindrops on your windscreen for you to see out properly and your wipers aren’t working, you can be fined up to €200.

Not keeping your lights on

In adverse weather conditions, such as rain, lights are essential, even if it’s during the day. In rainy weather, you should have your dipped headlights on (luces de cruce). If there’s persistent and thick fog, you should have the fog lights on.  If you are caught without these on you can be fined €200.

Your tyres are in poor condition

Tyre condition is even more important in wet weather as your wheels need to have enough grip for driving, braking and turning when it’s slippery. The tyre thread cannot be worn down or be below 1.6mm or you could incur a fine of €200 for each wheel, totalling €800.

READ ALSO: The new driving rules and fines in force in Spain since March 2022

SHOW COMMENTS