SPAIN AND ALGERIA

Business anxiety grows as Spain-Algeria trade deadlock lingers

Six months after Algeria cut ties with Spain following a spat over disputed Western Sahara, trade between the two countries remains paralysed, much to the dismay of the worst-hit companies.

Published: 8 December 2022 09:00 CET
Uniformed soldiers of the pro-independence Polisario Front stand before a Sahrawi flag. Photo: RYAD KRAMDI/AFP

With sales blocked, investment frozen and projects at a standstill since June, businesses are struggling.

“We can’t export or import anything, all our operations are on standby,” said Julio Lebrero, head of Aecomhel, a Spanish company specialising in the manufacture of machinery for public works.

The firm, which owns 40 percent of the Algerian group Europactor, conducts almost all of its business operations in Algeria, which has left it in a difficult position.

“We haven’t brought in a single euro over the past six months, which is completely unsustainable,” admitted Lebrero, who said he was “very worried”.

Dozens of other small-and-medium sized Spanish firms (SMEs) are in the same boat, their business activity slowed because they cannot sell their products in Algeria.

Similar struggles have beset SMEs in Algeria whose businesses are dependent on raw materials and spare parts that are “made in Spain”.

The problem began in mid-March, when Spain suddenly reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, saying it would back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region as it sought to end a lingering diplomatic spat.

Spain’s move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement.

In response, Algiers suspended on June 8 a cooperation treaty with Madrid which had been signed in 2002, later moving to restrict commercial transactions and to freeze bank operations.

The freeze on business ties, announced by Algeria’s Association of Banks and Financial Establishments (known by its French acronym, ABEF), has had “a major impact on business transactions” between the two countries, said Alfonso Tapia, head of Omnicrea Consulting, which specialises in the Algerian market.

‘Everything has stopped’

To get around the problem, some firms have managed to supply their products through third countries, but that has proved impossible for small companies given the added cost.

Spain has paid a high price, with trade ministry figures showing exports to Algeria reached just €138 million ($145 million) between June and September, compared with €625 million for the same period a year earlier — a loss of some nearly €500 million in just four months.

And the slump has hit everything from agribusiness to chemicals, as well as textiles and the construction industry.

“Everything has stopped,” Djamel Eddine Bouabdallah, head of the CCIAE Algerian-Spanish trade and industry association, said, adding that some companies had even been forced to close.

The only exception is gas. Spain depends on Algeria for natural gas and deliveries by Algeria’s state-owned energy giant Sonatrach have continued untouched, albeit at a higher price.

As to how long the situation would continue, nobody knows. In June, the Spanish government appeared confident its relationship with Algeria was solid. But since then, it has said little.

State of uncertainty

For the companies hit by the freeze, Madrid’s silence does not bode well.

“We’ve asked the authorities to come up with solutions, but they’ve not come back to us,” said a spokeswoman for ANFFECC, which groups Spanish producers of ceramic glazes, pigments and glass-like materials.

In this sector, which is very dependent on the Algerian market, the freezing of business ties has already cost it some €70 million.

And many fear it could lead to a permanent loss of market share to its French and Italian competitors.

“The Spanish government is acting like there’s no problem, they have left us completely on our own,” said Lebrero.

His view is shared by another Spanish business owner who, speaking on condition of anonymity, denounced the “passivity” of the government and accused Algiers of blowing “hot and cold”.

In a statement at the end of July, Algeria’s Association of Banks and Financial Establishments announced the end of the restrictions with Spain.

But nothing changed, leaving companies in a state of uncertainty. “There are currently negotiations ongoing between the two governments, because they cannot leave the situation like this,” said Bouabdallah, his words echoed by Alfonso Tapia.

“The current situation is no good for anyone. We need to get back to normality,” he told AFP, calling for a “quick resolution” of the deadlock.

SPANISH LAW

EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s anti-trafficking law?

The Spanish government has passed a draft bill that seeks to beef up the fight against human trafficking and exploitation, addressing everything from prostitution to arranged marriages and organ trafficking.

Published: 2 December 2022 09:31 CET
EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s anti-trafficking law?

On November 29th, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved a draft law aimed at tackling human trafficking.

The law, known as la ley de trata (or anti-trafficking law) will bolster measures against sexual exploitation, forced and arranged marriages, slavery, forced labour, organ and tissue removal, and situations where vulnerable people are forced to engage in criminal activity.

Spain’s Justice Minister, Pilar Llop, said that the law will protect “people who suffer a lot in our country and also in other countries around the world,” strengthening the fight against trafficking mafias and organised crime groups to “break the business chain that is generated using human beings as commodities.”

The law will, among other things, create a national plan for the prevention of trafficking, protection and privacy protocols, a compensation fund for victims, social, health and financial support, and increase awareness of the problem at the educational level.

A particular focus of the legislation will be on minors, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees – groups thought to be most vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking.

Prostitution in Spain

Many cases of human trafficking in Spain result in sexual exploitation, but there exists no single law that deals directly with prostitution in Spain. Prostitution was decriminalised in 1995, though its related activities, such as pimping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation are still illegal.

READ ALSO: What’s the law on prostitution in Spain?

Although the clandestine nature of the sex work makes accurate data hard to find, according to a 2011 UN report, Spain is the third biggest centre for prostitution in the world, behind only Thailand and Puerto Rico.

In 2016, UNAIDS estimated that over 70,000 prostitutes were working in Spain, but some estimates put that number as high 350,000.

It is believed that 80 percent of them are foreigners, with many reportedly coming from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Morocco and eastern Europe.

If the draft law is finally approved, its sexual exploitation clauses would include prison sentences of up to eight years for procurers such as pimps or madams.

Customers of prostitutes that have been forced to be sexual workers could also face fines and prison sentences of between six months and four years.

The Spanish government wants prostitution banned in its current form in Spain.

Forced labour

Clearly, the ley de trata will hope to combat some of the sexual exploitation of women in Spain, but the anti-trafficking legislation is more far-reaching than that and is also intended to tackle forced labour and slavery – two big but underreported problems in Spain.

According to the U.S State Department’s 2022 report on human trafficking in Spain, “labour trafficking is under-identified in Spain. Authorities report the pandemic increased worker vulnerabilities and contributed to the rise in labour trafficking in 2020 and 2021, especially in agriculture, domestic work, and cannabis cultivation in Catalonia.”

“In 2022, Ukrainian refugees, predominantly women and children fleeing Russia’s war against Ukraine, are vulnerable to trafficking. Labour traffickers continue to exploit men and women from Eastern Europe and South and East Asia, particularly Pakistan, in the textile, construction, industrial, beauty, elder care facilities, and retail sectors.”

It should be said, however, that the report also notes that “the government of Spain fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking” and kept it in its Tier 1 of nations.

What does Spain’s anti-trafficking law include?

  • National Trafficking Plan

The law will create a protocol to coordinate the immediate referral of trafficked persons to specialised services, which will be overseen by a National Rapporteur on Trafficking and Exploitation of Human Beings run through Spain’s Interior Ministry, according to the Spanish government website.

The rapporteur will oversee anti-trafficking policy and represent Spain in the international arena, a role considered crucial as human trafficking is often a cross border, international problem.

  • Education

According to Article 7 of the law, efforts will also be made to improve educational awareness of the problems of trafficking and exploitation with a focus on human rights, sexual education, and democratic values.

  • Social, labour, and health support

A ‘Social and Labour Insertion Plan’ will be created for victims of trafficking and exploitation that provides social, health and employment support for victims.

This could include housing access, physical, psychological and sexual health support, employment opportunities, and financial assistance for victims and their family members.

  • Tightening labour market regulation

As trafficked and exploited people are so often brought in from abroad (and often dependent on the traffickers themselves for housing, food, money and so on) the regulation of migrant worker recruitment will be tightened through beefed up surveillance and labour standards.

  • Compensation fund

A compensation fund – the Fund for the Compensation of Victims of Trafficking and Exploitation (FIVTE) – will also be created, and will be taken from state budgets, as well as money or goods confiscated from convicted traffickers.

  • Protection and privacy

The anti-trafficking law will also provide protection services and maintain the victim’s right to privacy, protect their identity, access to free legal advice and even offer a living income.

According to Article 36 of the bill, victims trafficked from abroad will have the right to voluntary and assisted return to their country of origin. If they were brought illegally into Spain and don’t have official documentation, the Spanish government will issue them with the appropriate papers needed for travel as well as provide them with the option of residency.

