SPAIN AND ALGERIA

Algeria suspends co-operation with Spain over Western Sahara dispute

Algeria said Wednesday it was suspending a decades-old co-operation treaty with Spain, after Madrid backed the position of the North African country's arch-rival Morocco on the disputed Western Sahara.

Published: 9 June 2022 09:47 CEST
A security man sits in front of a mural with the Western Sahara flag at the Smara refugee camp in Algeria's Tindouf province. Algeria, which backs the Polisario movement seeking independence in the Western Sahara, had in August last year broke off diplomatic ties with Rabat over "hostile acts". (Photo by Farouk Batiche / AFP)

“Algeria has decided to immediately suspend the treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and co-operation,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

Madrid and Algiers had signed the deal in 2002 to promote dialogue and cooperation on political, economic, financial, education and defence issues.

A Spanish diplomatic source told AFP that the government of Pedro Sánchez “regrets the Algerian decision”.

Algeria’s move came in retaliation after Spain in March publicly recognised Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory, helping end a year-long diplomatic spat between the two kingdoms.

READ MORE: Why Spain’s Western Sahara U-turn is a risky move with no guarantees

But Algeria said Wednesday that Spain’s move had been “in violation of its legal, moral and political obligations” towards the territory, a former Spanish colony.

That reflects the complex challenge Madrid faces in balancing its ties with both states, bitter rivals.

Algeria, which backs the Polisario movement seeking independence in the Western Sahara, had in August last year broke off diplomatic ties with Rabat over “hostile acts”.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the Western Sahara.

The rest is held by the Polisario, which fought a 15-year war with Morocco after Spanish forces withdrew in 1975 and demands a referendum on independence.

‘Illegitimate formula’

Morocco has offered limited autonomy but insists the phosphate and fisheries-rich enclave must remain under its sovereignty.

Spain officially endorsed that position in March to help resolve a year-long diplomatic dispute sparked by a visit by Polisario leader Brahim Ghali to Spain for treatment for Covid-19.

Weeks after his hospitalisation, Moroccan border forces looked the other way as more than 10,000 migrants surged into Spain’s tiny North African enclave of Ceuta, an incident seen as meant to pressure Madrid.

In April Sánchez made an official visit to Morocco to patch up ties after his government backed Rabat’s 2007 autonomy plan.

Algiers said Wednesday that Madrid had thereby “given its full support to an illegal and illegitimate formula… advocated by the occupying power”.

Spain’s position is complicated because while it shares borders and strong economic ties with Morocco, it also depends partly on Algeria for natural gas.

That dependence that has become more acute as energy prices exploded following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also because Algeria in October last year stopped pumping gas to Spain through a pipeline traversing Morocco.

And in a veiled warning to Morocco, Sánchez said Wednesday that “Spain will not tolerate any use of the tragedy of illegal immigration as a means of pressure.”

“The best way is international cooperation,” he said.

Algeria and Morocco have seen months of tensions since Morocco re-established ties with Israel in December 2020 in exchange for Washington also recognising Rabat’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

That came just weeks after the Polisario had declared a 1991 ceasefire null and void, stepping up attacks on Moroccan forces.

READ ALSO: Why are Ceuta and Melilla Spanish?

SPYING

Spanish judge seeks to quiz Israeli CEO over spyware scandal

A Spanish judge wants to visit Israel to quiz the CEO of an Israeli firm behind the Pegasus spyware over a hacking scandal involving the Spanish premier's phone, a court said Tuesday.

Published: 7 June 2022 16:44 CEST
The plans were revealed by Spain’s top criminal court as it lifted a gag order on its investigation into the tapping of mobile phones belonging to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles using Pegasus spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group.

The probe began after the government filed a complaint on May 2nd, with the investigating judge set to quiz a key minister in early July.

Spain has already sent a formal request for international judicial assistance, known as a letter rogatory, to the Israeli government asking for information on “different aspects of the software tool”, the court said.

But the judge, Jose Luis Calama, now wants to go there in person to take a witness statement from NSO Group’s chief executive.

Israeli authorities must approve such a request, which could take months.

“The judge has agreed to expand on the letter rogatory so that a legal team headed by himself can travel there to take a witness statement from the CEO of the company that sells the Pegasus programme,” the court said.

The Pegasus phone-hacking software belongs to NSO Group, which is based in the Israeli coastal city of Herzliya and headed by CEO Shalev Hulio, a co-founder of the spy-tech firm.

A spokeswoman for NSO said the group operated within the bounds of the law.

‘An external attack’

“NSO operates under a strict legal framework and is confident that this will be the result any government inquiry will reach,” she told AFP.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli authorities.

On Friday, the judge heard testimony from the former head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, who was sacked on May 10 over the hacking scandal, the court said.

And on July 5th, Calama will hear witness testimony from Felix Bolaños, a cabinet minister who is known for being close to Sanchez.

When the scandal broke, Bolaños said the Spanish government was “absolutely certain it was an external attack” but did not know who was behind it, nor the nature of the information stolen from the ministers’ phones.

Local media have pointed the finger at Morocco, which at the time was locked in a bitter diplomatic spat with Spain.

The government later said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s phone had also been targeted.

Pegasus spyware infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

NSO Group says the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists with the green light of Israeli authorities.

