Austria
TAXES

The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023

From 2023, all salaried or self-employed in Spain will have to pay an extra tax to help fill up the country pension fund. Find out how much it will be and why Spanish authorities are introducing it.

Published: 2 December 2022 12:09 CET
The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023
From January 1st 2023, all workers in Spain whether salaried or self-employed who contribute to social security must pay a new tax to help fill up Spain's pension fund. Photo: Pixabay.

From January 1st 2023, all workers in Spain, whether salaried or self-employed, must pay a new tax through their social security contribution to help fill up Spain’s pension fund – a move that will affect over 20 million workers.

The Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), as it’s known, will be a small social security contribution intended to help balance pension financing between generations. 

With Spain’s rapidly ageing population, declining birth rates, high levels of unemployment, the impending retirement of the baby boom generation and seriously scarce pension reserve funds, the Spanish state needs to recoup pension funds quickly in order to ensure the costs of future retirees.

It is hoped that the MEI will bring in around €22 billion by 2032, when it is anticipated the new tax will be lifted. 

How much will the MEI tax be for contract workers?

The new MEI tax will be paid by all workers regardless of their income, and the percentage they pay on their salary will be the same for everyone.

In simple terms, if you work in Spain and thus contribute to social security, the new tax will represent 0.6 percent of your monthly salary.

However, of this 0.6 percent your employer will pay 0.5 percent and you will only pay the other 0.1 percent.

To give an example: say you’re employed in Spain and have a gross salary of €2,000 a month; 0.6 percent of €2,000 equals €12, of which your employer pays €10 (0.5 percent) and you would pay €2 per month (0.1 percent).

How much will the MEI tax be for self-employed workers in Spain?

What about if you’re self-employed a don’t earn a fixed monthly wage?

Autónomos will also have to pay this new tax, and trade unions estimate that the average monthly payment for self-employed workers will be around €5 per month.

It is unclear exactly self-employed workers will pay the tax – whether on their quarterly tax return or in the monthly autónomo fee – but Spanish media reports seem to suggest it will most likely be tacked on to the monthly fee.

BUSINESS

Primark grows its empire in Spain with 8 new stores and 1,000 jobs

Irish fast fashion retailer Primark has announced it will invest €100 million into its stores in Spain, opening 8 shops in new locations and creating 1,000 jobs in the process.

Published: 1 December 2022 09:42 CET
Primark grows its empire in Spain with 8 new stores and 1,000 jobs

The popular low-cost clothes chain has said they will open eight new stores over the next two years in Spain, as well as refurbishing its existing ones. 

Up to €80 million will be spent on opening the new shops, while the remaining €20 million will go towards upgrades and improvements in other stores.

Spain is already Primark’s second largest market after the UK.

The ambitious plans will also create 1,000 new jobs, bolstering the local economy and bringing Primark’s total workforce within Spain to 10,000.

The company owned by Associated British Foods (ABF.L) has said that it will open its first store on the Canary island of Lanzarote as well as its first in the Spanish enclave of Melilla and one in Toledo.

There are also plans to open new stores in Lorca and Jaén over the next two years, as well as three more in the region of Madrid.

Madrid is already home to eight Primark stores including the retailer’s flagship 12,400-square-metre store located on the emblematic Gran Vía, next to Primark’s Spanish headquarters.

The Primark store in Diagonal Mar in Barcelona is also due to be refurbished and extended.

Carlos Inacio, the director general of Primark Spain, said of the move: “We are proud to announce a significant investment in our store portfolio and long-term growth of Primark Spain. This exciting expansion plan will create employment, positively impact the local communities we are opening in and bring Primark stores closer to our customers across Spain”.

Primark has said that it will also continue with its commitment to half the carbon footprint across its stores by 2030 by installing LED lighting in its Spanish shops, as well as other improvements.

The low-cost fashion chain has also been trialling new concepts across Spain by opening up food and drink outlets within its stores.

This year, Primark opened a frozen yogurt stand Llaollao in its Marbella store, as well as a Granier café in its Seville store. Primark Granada and Palma have Llaollao stands during the summer months.

The retailer has opened three new stores in Spain in the last 12 months, including in San Sebastián, San Fernando and Girona.

Primark opened its first store in Madrid in 2006 and currently has 56 stores in 42 cities across the country. These are not only located in big cities like Barcelona and Madrid, but also smaller ones such as Logroño, Vigo, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Orihuela and Tarragona.

The retailer recently announced an investment of £140 million for its UK stores as well as an investment of €100 million in the French market.

