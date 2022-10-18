For members
SELF-EMPLOYED
Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?
It’s illegal to earn below the minimum wage in Spain if you’re a full-time employee, but if you’re an 'autónomo' do you still have to register and pay tax when you're not earning much money?
Published: 18 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Do you have to register as self-employed in Spain if you earn below SMI? Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay
For members
TAXES
Tax evasion in Spain: What are the penalties and prison sentences?
Spain takes tax fraud very seriously and there can be severe consequences if you're found out. Read on to find out what the fines and possible jail sentences are for tax evasion.
Published: 17 October 2022 15:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments