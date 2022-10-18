Read news from:
SELF-EMPLOYED

Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?

It’s illegal to earn below the minimum wage in Spain if you’re a full-time employee, but if you’re an 'autónomo' do you still have to register and pay tax when you're not earning much money?

Published: 18 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Do you have to register as self-employed in Spain if you earn below SMI? Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay

Being an autónomo (self-employed worker) in Spain can be challenging, given the high social security payments you have to pay every month and the bureaucracy that’s involved.

But is it actually necessary to register and pay tax if you’re earning below the minimum wage every month? 

In 2022, Spain’s Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI) is €1,000 per month if you’re paid in 14 instalments and 1,116 if you’re paid in 12 instalments throughout the year.

According to the Spanish news site The Objective, two-thirds of self-employed workers in Spain, around 2.2 million of the 3.3 million registered, earn below minimum wage.  

Currently, contract workers in Spain who earn €22,000 or above must present an income tax return and those whose annual income is less than €22,000 will be exempt from filing a tax return.

However, if you’re autónomo, you will still need to complete file la declaración de la renta, even if you have earned under €22,000.

The question of whether you need to register as self-employed in Span and pay tax even if you earn minimal amounts has been asked over and over again and is a bit of a grey area, with many lawyers not even being able to give a straight answer.

Take freelancers who are just starting out and are in the process of growing their business but who are not yet making enough sales to reach minimum wage. It could also be self-employed workers who are going through a period of financial difficulty or those who only work periodically such as language teachers, who may only give a few classes a week.

What does Spanish law say?

In 2007 the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that it was not necessary to register as autónomo if you’re earning below minimum wage. Since then, there have been several self-employed workers who have won cases arguing and proving that they earned less than the SMI. 

However, there is no exact law on this and in 2018, Spain’s Social Security department issued a ruling stressing that everyone had to register as self-employed, regardless of the amount they earn.

READ ALSO: Why you should be raising your rates if you’re self-employed in Spain

According to InfoAutonomos, a website designed to help Spain’s self-employed: “The problem arises because the obligation to register as self-employed is independent of the level of income and the time dedicated to a work activity”.

Spanish Social Security legislation states that “you must register as self-employed if you regularly, personally and directly carry out an economic activity for profit, without being subject to an employment contract, even if you use the paid service of other people, whether or not you are the owner of an individual or family business”.

This means that you are supposed to register if you work on a regular basis, but you could still be earning below the minimum wage, whether you are working 40 hours a week or just for two afternoons a week.

The reality is that if you are not registered properly then you cannot legally issue invoices to clients in Spain and therefore cannot be earning anyway. You can issue invoices to clients abroad though, but may still not be earning enough to meet the Spanish minimum wage

Even if you do not exceed Spain’s SMI, if you issue invoices every month, Spain’s Seguridad Social Ministry and the Hacienda tax agency can potentially find out if you’re not registered. Other companies who you invoice will have a record that they’ve paid you and this will be submitted along with their quarterly tax returns.

There could be hefty fines to pay if you’re not registered when you’re supposed to be, but the amount will depend on individual circumstances. 

READ MORE: What are the fines and prison sentences for tax evasion in Spain?

Social Security payments

The main issue with having to register as an autónomo when you’re earning so little is that you have to pay monthly social security fees, regardless of how much you earn each month.

This means that someone who is earning below minimum wage is still having to fork out 289 per month (60 for the first year). Even if they earn nothing one month, they are still obliged to pay the social security fee.

Although these payments are set to change in 2023, those earning below minimum wage are still going to have to pay out a considerable amount. 

READ ALSO:

What about paying taxes?

As an autónomo you pay your taxes every quarter as well as VAT.

You will pay 19 percent income tax on yearly earnings from 0 up to 12,450, 25 percent on earnings from 12,451 to €20,200, 30 percent on earnings from 20,201 up to 35,200 and 37 percent from 35,201 up to 60,000.

As you can see, this means that even if you’re earning below the minimum wage and get less than 12,450 per year, you still have to pay 19 percent in tax. 

When you fill out your yearly tax return, usually in June for the previous year, then Spanish authorities will calculate how much tax you’ve paid in total. If you’ve paid too much, which is likely if you earn below minimum wage, then you will get paid some of your tax back. What you won’t get back though are the social security payments.

What are the solutions? 

It is quite difficult as there are one-size-fits-all solutions, only certain actions you can take to make the financial situation easier for you.  

You can deregister from being autónomo up to three times per year. This means that if you think there are certain months you will be earning below the SMI, then you can deregister.  

READ MORE: How to de-register as autónomo in Spain

However, instead of just not declaring amounts earned, you invoice for them later when you do register. If you can make sure you hold out and invoice for several payments together, you can make sure you earn enough for that month to be able to pay the social security fee and the tax.  

Keep in mind that even though you are paying out a lot, there are several benefits to registering as self-employed and paying your social security and taxes. You are eligible for state healthcare, you can get sick pay, plus maternity or paternity pay.

You may also be able to get special financial benefits, as what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic when lots of autónomo saw their earnings drop dramatically and got help from the government (but only if they were registered).

TAXES

Tax evasion in Spain: What are the penalties and prison sentences?

Spain takes tax fraud very seriously and there can be severe consequences if you're found out. Read on to find out what the fines and possible jail sentences are for tax evasion.

Published: 17 October 2022 15:09 CEST
Tax evasion in Spain: What are the penalties and prison sentences?

You have to be careful in Spain when it comes to declaring your taxes. Whether you knowingly or unwittingly leave out payments or earnings, it may be considered tax fraud and you will be penalised accordingly. 

Many people get paid under the table, or ‘work in black’ as it’s called in Spain: business owners do it, self-employed workers as well, and multinationals certainly do.

According to The State of Tax Justice 2021 international report, Spain loses €6.3 billion a year from tax evasion committed by multinationals and big fortunes.

More than 90 percent of Spaniards believe there is a lot or quite a lot of tax evasion in Spain, the latest data from Spain’s Centre for Sociological Research suggests, with 34 percent of respondents considering it unfair as it results in some people having to pay more to cover for those who don’t.

You may be tempted to do the same, but it’s not worth the risk unless you want to face heavy fines or even jail time. Keep in mind as well that 80 percent of Hacienda’s tax evasion team focuses on catching out ‘small fry’ autónomos whilst 20 percent focus on the ‘big fish’.

So, what are the penalties and possible prison sentences for tax evasion in Spain?

Minor offences

Tax fraud (evasión fiscal) in Spain is considered be minor if you don’t declare up to €3,000. In this case, you could be subject to a fine of €1,500.  

There are other types of tax fraud that can land people in trouble too, such as wrongly declaring company or self-employed expenses or claiming tax deductions that don’t apply.

More serious offences  

The infraction is considered serious if you defraud the government out of €3,000 or more. In this situation, the fines will be 50 to 100 percent of the amount that you didn’t declare.  

READ ALSO: How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

Criminal offence

The Spanish Penal Code states that a crime is committed against the Public Treasury if “you defraud the state, regional or local Public Treasury, you avoid the payment of taxes, withhold amounts, retain income, improperly obtain funds or enjoy tax benefits that you shouldn’t be”, if the defrauded amount exceeds €120,000.

This means that if you try to hide €120,000 or more from the Spanish government, you won’t only be punished with fines, but a jail sentence is possible too.

If found guilty, you could be sentenced to between one and five years, as well as a fine of one to six times the amount you defrauded.  

In addition to the prison sentence and fines, you will not be able to obtain public aid, benefits or social security incentives during a period of three to six years. 

READ ALSO: What can I deported from Spain for?

Very serious criminal offences  

The penalty may be more serious if the amount defrauded exceeds €600,000 or the fraud has been committed within a criminal organisation. This could land you in prison for between two to six years and a fine of two to six times the fee defrauded.

Fines for submitting mistakes on your tax declarations

There are several fines you must pay if you submit your tax declaration with mistakes, file it when it’s incomplete or add in false information. This ranges from €150 for minor mistakes and incomplete data to €250 for more serious mistakes. 

If the incomplete or inaccurate data corresponds to those mentioned in articles 93 and 94 of the Ley General Tributaria, then you will be subject to paying a fine of €200 for each set of data that contains mistakes. 

Keep in mind

Regardless of the amount defrauded, if you regularise your tax situation, meaning that you declare the correct amount and you pay back what you owe, it’s most likely you will not have to face any penalties.  

However, you must make sure you do this before the tax authorities find out. Once you’re already being investigated for a fiscal crime, you may be fined or convicted, even if you have paid up.

READ ALSO: What are Spain’s new rules and limits on cash payments?

