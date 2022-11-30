For members
BREXIT
What is the latest on Gibraltar’s Brexit status?
With 2023 approaching and negotiations between Gibraltar, the UK, EU and Spain dragging on for yet another year, what is the latest on Gibraltar and Brexit? Will they reach a deal before New Year and how could it affect life in Gibraltar and Spain?
Published: 30 November 2022 11:01 CET
The Rock of Gibraltar. Photo: Daniel SLIM/AFP
HEALTH
Thousands protest in Spain’s Andalusia in defence of public health services
Thousands of protestors took to the streets across Andalusia in defence of public health services on Saturday, demanding a stop to the deterioration of public services and slow privatisation of the region's healthcare system.
Published: 28 November 2022 09:34 CET
