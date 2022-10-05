When will Spain’s new startups law and digital nomad visa come into force?

Spain attracts many from around the world thanks to its great climate, buzzing cultural cities and picturesque coastlines, but up until now it hasn’t been legally possible for many remote workers or digital nomads to work here without the correct visa or complex paperwork.

The new Ley de Startups or startups law, which was announced in 2021 aims to address this issue, as well as attracting investors and new companies to its shores with incentives and tax breaks.

The Spanish government initially said the law would come into force in the second half of 2022, but there has been no more news on exactly when, until now.

In late September, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised that the much-anticipated Ley de Startups, which includes the digital nomad visa, would come into force “very soon”.

During a presentation at the Alianza por la España Nación Emprendedora (Alliance for the Spanish Entrepreneurial Nation), Sánchez said he is “confident that the law will be approved during this period of parliamentary sessions”, which runs from September to December 2022.

It’s worth keeping in mind that after the Spanish Cabinet (El Consejo de Ministros) approves a law, it has to receive the go-ahead by other parties in the Spanish Parliament and jump through several bureaucratic hoops before actually being published in the state bulletin (BOE) and coming into force.

This means at best that it may become law at the very end of 2022 or even into early 2023, meaning realistically that remote workers and digital nomads will probably have to work several more months before they can take advantage of this new law.

Sánchez admitted that he recognises the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs and reiterated his commitment to “change laws where there are inefficiencies” and to “eliminate barriers”, as well as to adapt rules so that Spain can compete internationally.

“I am aware that there is still a lot to do”, he said, whilst at the same time acknowledging that the law does not achieve 100 percent of its objectives.

The startups law is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which aims to attract startups and investors to the country by making the situation easier for them, as well as providing tax breaks.

It will be open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the previous five previous years and will allow workers to gain access to a special visa which can be renewed for up to five years.

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from 25 to 15 percent during the first four years and will also allow remote workers to be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR). This means workers and companies who obtain income in Spain, but do not stay over for more than 183 days.

The law also includes a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year. Once it has expired, however, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from the same reduced tax rate of 15 percent, but only for the first four years.

What hasn’t been confirmed yet are the exact conditions and requirements digital nomads will have to meet, such as the minimum amount they’ll have to earn or the type of qualifications they might have to have.

Some experts believe that the government will set this at around €2,000 per month.

It’s also not clear yet whether digital nomads will have to pay social security and be eligible for state health care or if they’ll have to get private health insurance to meet the requirements for the visa.