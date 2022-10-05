Read news from:
VISAS

When will Spain’s new startups law and digital nomad visa come into force?

Since the Spanish government announced its planned startups law and digital nomad visa in 2021, many remote workers have been waiting with bated breath to find out when they may be able to come and work in Spain.

Published: 5 October 2022 12:37 CEST
When will Spain's digital nomad visa come into force? Photo: David Espina /UnSplash

Spain attracts many from around the world thanks to its great climate, buzzing cultural cities and picturesque coastlines, but up until now it hasn’t been legally possible for many remote workers or digital nomads to work here without the correct visa or complex paperwork. 

The new Ley de Startups or startups law, which was announced in 2021 aims to address this issue, as well as attracting investors and new companies to its shores with incentives and tax breaks. 

The Spanish government initially said the law would come into force in the second half of 2022, but there has been no more news on exactly when, until now. 

In late September, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised that the much-anticipated Ley de Startups, which includes the digital nomad visa, would come into force “very soon”.

During a presentation at the Alianza por la España Nación Emprendedora (Alliance for the Spanish Entrepreneurial Nation), Sánchez said he is “confident that the law will be approved during this period of parliamentary sessions”, which runs from September to December 2022.

It’s worth keeping in mind that after the Spanish Cabinet (El Consejo de Ministros) approves a law, it has to receive the go-ahead by other parties in the Spanish Parliament and jump through several bureaucratic hoops before actually being published in the state bulletin (BOE) and coming into force.

This means at best that it may become law at the very end of 2022 or even into early 2023, meaning realistically that remote workers and digital nomads will probably have to work several more months before they can take advantage of this new law. 

Sánchez admitted that he recognises the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs and reiterated his commitment to “change laws where there are inefficiencies” and to “eliminate barriers”, as well as to adapt rules so that Spain can compete internationally.

“I am aware that there is still a lot to do”, he said, whilst at the same time acknowledging that the law does not achieve 100 percent of its objectives.

The startups law is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which aims to attract startups and investors to the country by making the situation easier for them, as well as providing tax breaks.  

It will be open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the previous five previous years and will allow workers to gain access to a special visa which can be renewed for up to five years. 

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from 25 to 15 percent during the first four years and will also allow remote workers to be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR). This means workers and companies who obtain income in Spain, but do not stay over for more than 183 days.

The law also includes a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year. Once it has expired, however, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from the same reduced tax rate of 15 percent, but only for the first four years.

What hasn’t been confirmed yet are the exact conditions and requirements digital nomads will have to meet, such as the minimum amount they’ll have to earn or the type of qualifications they might have to have. 

Some experts believe that the government will set this at around €2,000 per month.

It’s also not clear yet whether digital nomads will have to pay social security and be eligible for state health care or if they’ll have to get private health insurance to meet the requirements for the visa.

TAX

How much will you save with Spain’s income tax cut?

How much do contract workers, self-employed workers, small businesses and pensioners stand to save with the government’s new income tax reductions?

Published: 3 October 2022 14:07 CEST
How much will you save with Spain's income tax cut?

On Thursday September 29th, Spain’s Budget Minister María Jesús Montero announced that her administration will reduce the personal income tax on people earning up to €21,000 gross ($20,200) per year.

At the same time, she confirmed the government will slap a new tax in 2023 and 2024 on residents whose wealth exceeds €3 million to help pay for inflation relief measures.

In this article, our focus will be on contract workers, self-employed workers, small business owners and pensioners who are lower earners.

The announcement of the tax changes comes as Spain is gearing up for local elections in May 2023 and a general election expected at the end of next year, which has led right-wing regional governments and the left-wing national government to engage in a tax war to sway the voting balance in their favour.

But how much will ordinary hard-working Spaniards and foreign residents actually benefit from the national government’s new tax measures?

Contract workers and pensioners:

The Spanish government has offered four cases with different incomes and personal conditions, serving as examples of how they will calculate how much each one stands to save.

The tax reductions apply to rendimientos del trabajo (earned income), with more earners in the lower-pay grade set to gain as deductions will now apply to those who earn up to €21,000 gross a year rather than up to €18,000 as it was previously. 

  • A worker who is married, has children, earns €19,000 (gross) a year and does a joint tax declaration stands to save €331 on their annual income tax return. 
  • A pensioner who is over the age of 65 and has a pension of €16,500 will save €689.
  • A single parent who has two children and who earns €18,500 (gross) will save €516 on their income tax return. 
  • A worker with no children with an annual income of €18,000 (gross) will save €746 on their income tax return.

The change in tax conditions means that workers on Spain’s minimum wage (€14,000) will not have to pay income tax if they don’t earn above €15,000, which is the new threshold.

Self-employed workers 

Some of the reforms approved by Spain’s national government also seek more favourable tax conditions for the country’s self-employed workers and small businesses in terms of income tax (IRPF) and corporate tax (impuesto de sociedades). 

According to Spanish tax agency Hacienda, 1.6 million autónomos (as self-employed workers are called) stand to benefit from the IRPF cut, and up to a quarter of small businesses (500,000 micropymes) will gain from the corporate tax reduction. 

The changes for autónomos are that those who use the módulos system to estimate their earnings will get an additional 5 percent tax reduction on their net income.

Módulos (modules) is the name used to refer to the tax settlement system that allows some self-employed workers to pay the Spanish taxman based on their estimated benefits rather than their exact monthly earnings, thus simplifying the declaration process.

Autónomos will also get an increase in the margin of expenses that are difficult to justify (Gastos de Difícil Justificación) on their income tax return, from 5 to 7 percent. 

However, Spain’s main autónomo association ATA has criticised the reduction as “stingy” given that on average self-employed workers will only save €115 on average on next year’s annual tax return.

Small businesses that invoice less than €1 million will get the promised tax reduction from 25 to 23 percent on their nominal corporate tax.

