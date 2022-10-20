TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

Official matters such as renewing your foreign passport from Spain seem quite daunting, but our step-by-step guide will show you what to do, whether you’re applying for a US passport for the first time, renewing your passport or renewing your child’s passport.

Renewing a US passport from Spain currently takes around 4 to 6 weeks according to the US Embassy in Madrid, so make sure that you apply well in advance of any planned trips.

Applying for a US passport for the first time

This situation would typically be for babies born in Spain to US parents or adults who have US citizenship but were born in Spain.

Adults must appear in person at the US Embassy in Madrid or the Consulate in Barcelona, providing several documents, including proof of their US citizenship, US birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad and naturalisation certificate. For this you will need to request an appointment.

You will also need to fill out form DS-11 here https://pptform.state.gov/ noting your US social security number on the form.

Remember not to sign the form, you will do this at the embassy or the consulate under oath in front of a Consular Officer.

If you were born in the US, you must also present the passport you used to leave the US and enter Spain.

You also need to bring a 5x5cm passport picture and to pay the corresponding fee.

How to renew your adult US passport

To renew your US passport from Spain, you’ll need to do it by mail by sending your application and supporting documents to the US Embassy in Madrid or the US Consulate in Barcelona.

U.S. Embassy Madrid

CONS/ACS/PPT

U.S. Embassy Madrid

Calle Serrano 75

28006 Madrid

U.S. Consulate General Barcelona

CONS/ACS/PPT

U.S. Consulate General

Paseo Reina Elisenda, 23

08034 Barcelona

You can now only send your passport renewal fee of $130 online, electronically through your bank, from Amazon Pay or PayPal.

You do not need to schedule an appointment.

You can renew it if all of the following apply:

You can submit your most recent US passport with your application

You were at least 16 years old when your most recent passport was issued

You were issued your passport less than 15 years ago

Your most recent US passport has a validity period of 10 years

Your most recent US passport was issued in your current name or you can prove your name change

You currently reside in and/or have a valid mailing address in Spain or Andorra

If you answer no to any of the above questions then you will have to follow the same instructions as first-time applicants.

In order you renew your passport you’ll have to fill out form DS-82 here.

This needs to be sent to one of the above addresses with a colour passport photo measuring 5 x 5 cm taken within the past 6 months, plus a photocopy of the biodata page on your old passport, your old passport and confirmation that you’ve paid the online fee.

How to renew your US passport for the first time as an adult

If you are over the age of 16 and are renewing your US passport for the first time, you must apply in person.

You will need to apply for an appointment at the Embassy in Madrid here

The Consulate General in Barcelona here

Or one of the consular agencies in Fuengirola, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Las Palmas here

You will need to bring a completed DS-11 form here. Remember not to sign it, you will do so under oath at the embassy or consulate. You will also need your previous passport, one 5x5cm passport picture and to pay the applicable passport fee.

How to renew a US passport for your child

If you want to renew a US passport for a child then you will need to make an appointment to go in person and will not simply be able to do it through the post. See the appointment links above.

You can get one at the US Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate in Barcelona or one of the Consular Agencies in Fuengirola, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia or Las Palmas.

You must fill out the following form and print it out to take with you to your appointment.

Parents must also sign the DS-11 form found here.

Both parents must be present at the appointment, as well as the child.

You will need to bring:

Your child’s original birth certificate, as well as your passports and Spanish residency cards, plus photocopies of all documents.

One 5x5cm colour passport picture.

Four or five images of your child taken over the past five years to show how their appearance has changed. These must be printed on an A4 sheet of paper.

If both parents cannot attend, the absent parent must fill out the following form here.

If you are a single parent, you will also need a document to prove this such as their birth certificate with only your name or a court order granting you sole custody.