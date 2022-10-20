TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

From October 21st 2022, tourists and other non-resident visitors from outside of the EU/EEA will no longer be asked to show a Covid-19 certificate by officials at airports and sea ports in Spain. Spanish nationals and residents who are travelling directly to Spain from a non-EU country will not be asked for proof either.
The announcement, which was published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin on Thursday, states that given “Spain’s and the world’s epidemiological situation and with the aim of favouring the normalisation of international mobility” the restrictions that have been in place for more than two years are no longer necessary.
Until now, Spain was the last EU country with travel restrictions still in place, following Luxembourg’s decision to lift all of theirs in late September.
France lifted its remaining travel restrictions in August, Portugal in July, and Italy and Germany did so in June.
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists and visitors travelling to Spain from outside of the EU have faced tougher restrictions than their EU counterparts.
Whereas arrivals from inside the bloc have for months now not been asked to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery, the rule has remained in place for non-EU travellers even though Spain ditched almost all other Covid-19 travel and domestic restrictions before the summer.
More recently, Spain stopped asking international travellers to complete the Spth health control form and it reportedly no longer carries out visual or temperature checks on non-EU arrivals.
The only Covid-19 travel rule which is still in place now is the requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport, including inside planes (but not in airports, ports or stations).
