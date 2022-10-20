Read news from:
TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

Spanish authorities have finally decided to stop requiring visitors from non-EU countries such as the UK and the US to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery to enter the country. 

Published: 20 October 2022 12:42 CEST
Tourists arrive at Ibiza airport . Spain is the last EU country to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

From October 21st 2022, tourists and other non-resident visitors from outside of the EU/EEA will no longer be asked to show a Covid-19 certificate by officials at airports and sea ports in Spain. Spanish nationals and residents who are travelling directly to Spain from a non-EU country will not be asked for proof either.

The announcement, which was published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin on Thursday, states that given “Spain’s and the world’s epidemiological situation and with the aim of favouring the normalisation of international mobility” the restrictions that have been in place for more than two years are no longer necessary.

Until now, Spain was the last EU country with travel restrictions still in place, following Luxembourg’s decision to lift all of theirs in late September.

France lifted its remaining travel restrictions in August, Portugal in July, and Italy and Germany did so in June.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists and visitors travelling to Spain from outside of the EU have faced tougher restrictions than their EU counterparts.

Whereas arrivals from inside the bloc have for months now not been asked to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery, the rule has remained in place for non-EU travellers even though Spain ditched almost all other Covid-19 travel and domestic restrictions before the summer. 

More recently, Spain stopped asking international travellers to complete the Spth health control form and it reportedly no longer carries out visual or temperature checks on non-EU arrivals.

The only Covid-19 travel rule which is still in place now is the requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport, including inside planes (but not in airports, ports or stations). 

TRAVEL NEWS

How to apply for or renew your US passport from Spain

If you are an American citizen resident in Spain at some point you will need to either apply for or renew your US passport. Here's our handy guide on how to go about it, from applying for a passport for a baby to renewals for children and adults.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:17 CEST
Official matters such as renewing your foreign passport from Spain seem quite daunting, but our step-by-step guide will show you what to do, whether you’re applying for a US passport for the first time, renewing your passport or renewing your child’s passport. 

Renewing a US passport from Spain currently takes around 4 to 6 weeks according to the US Embassy in Madrid, so make sure that you apply well in advance of any planned trips. 

Applying for a US passport for the first time

This situation would typically be for babies born in Spain to US parents or adults who have US citizenship but were born in Spain.

Adults must appear in person at the US Embassy in Madrid or the Consulate in Barcelona, providing several documents, including proof of their US citizenship, US birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad and naturalisation certificate. For this you will need to request an appointment.

You will also need to fill out form DS-11 here https://pptform.state.gov/ noting your US social security number on the form.

Remember not to sign the form, you will do this at the embassy or the consulate under oath in front of a Consular Officer.

If you were born in the US, you must also present the passport you used to leave the US and enter Spain.

You also need to bring a 5x5cm passport picture and to pay the corresponding fee.

How to renew your adult US passport

To renew your US passport from Spain, you’ll need to do it by mail by sending your application and supporting documents to the US Embassy in Madrid or the US Consulate in Barcelona.

U.S. Embassy Madrid
CONS/ACS/PPT
U.S. Embassy Madrid
Calle Serrano 75
28006 Madrid

U.S. Consulate General Barcelona
CONS/ACS/PPT
U.S. Consulate General
Paseo Reina Elisenda, 23
08034 Barcelona

You can now only send your passport renewal fee of $130 online, electronically through your bank, from Amazon Pay or PayPal.

You do not need to schedule an appointment.

You can renew it if all of the following apply:

  • You can submit your most recent US passport with your application
  • You were at least 16 years old when your most recent passport was issued
  • You were issued your passport less than 15 years ago
  • Your most recent US passport has a validity period of 10 years
  • Your most recent US passport was issued in your current name or you can prove your name change
  • You currently reside in and/or have a valid mailing address in Spain or Andorra

If you answer no to any of the above questions then you will have to follow the same instructions as first-time applicants.

In order you renew your passport you’ll have to fill out form DS-82 here

This needs to be sent to one of the above addresses with a colour passport photo measuring 5 x 5 cm taken within the past 6 months, plus a photocopy of the biodata page on your old passport, your old passport and confirmation that you’ve paid the online fee.

How to renew your US passport for the first time as an adult

If you are over the age of 16 and are renewing your US passport for the first time, you must apply in person.

You will need to apply for an appointment at the Embassy in Madrid here 
The Consulate General in Barcelona here 
Or one of the consular agencies in Fuengirola, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Las Palmas here

You will need to bring a completed DS-11 form here. Remember not to sign it, you will do so under oath at the embassy or consulate. You will also need your previous passport, one 5x5cm passport picture and to pay the applicable passport fee.

How to renew a US passport for your child

If you want to renew a US passport for a child then you will need to make an appointment to go in person and will not simply be able to do it through the post. See the appointment links above. 

You can get one at the US Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate in Barcelona or one of the Consular Agencies in Fuengirola, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia or Las Palmas.

You must fill out the following form and print it out to take with you to your appointment.
Parents must also sign the DS-11 form found here.

Both parents must be present at the appointment, as well as the child.

You will need to bring:

  • Your child’s original birth certificate, as well as your passports and Spanish residency cards, plus photocopies of all documents.  
  • One 5x5cm colour passport picture.
  • Four or five images of your child taken over the past five years to show how their appearance has changed. These must be printed on an A4 sheet of paper.

If both parents cannot attend, the absent parent must fill out the following form here.

If you are a single parent, you will also need a document to prove this such as their birth certificate with only your name or a court order granting you sole custody.

