TRAVEL NEWS

Spain stops requiring Covid health control form from all travellers 

Spain has further eased its Covid travel restrictions by exempting all third-country nationals from having to fill in its health control form before arriving in the country, a decision which will benefit Americans, Australians and Canadians among other international travellers. 

Published: 20 September 2022 10:44 CEST
SPAIN-HEALTH-CONTROL-FORM-ENDS
The EU doesn't have a certificate equivalence agreement with the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa or Australia for example, so this announcement will make travel to Spain for nationals from these countries and many others that bit easier. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

From Tuesday September 20th 2021, Spain no longer requires any international passengers arriving by air or sea in the country to complete and show a Covid health control form. 

The SpTH form, which was first introduced in July 2022, had to be filled in online before travel to Spain and included the passenger’s Covid vaccination/testing/recovery status, their contact details and other information.

Upon arriving at a Spanish airport or sea port, passengers would have to show the document, which included a QR code, in order to enter Spain. 

The Spanish government’s decision to scrap the SpTH form, which was announced in Monday’s State Bulletin (BOE), “aims to favour the normalisation of international mobility” and comes as a result of this document “no longer being considered necessary” as a means of controlling Covid-19 infections. 

In April 2022, the Spanish government decided that travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate and those with third-country certificates approved by the EU (currently 48 countries) no longer needed to fill in Spain’s health control form. 

The latest announcement means that all international travellers, regardless of which non-EU country they’re from, don’t have to fill in the form before travelling to Spain or show it upon arrival.

The EU doesn’t have a certificate equivalence agreement with the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa or Australia for example, so this announcement will make travel to Spain for nationals from these countries and many others that bit easier.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom does have an agreement with the EU regarding Covid certificate recognition, so nothing changes for UK nationals visiting Spain. 

The Spain Travel Health website and app, on which the health control form could be completed and which also included relevant travel information, “will no longer be operational” as of Tuesday 20th either. 

Spain eased many of its domestic and travel restrictions in the lead-up to the 2022 summer period as it attempted to recoup the millions of tourists it lost during the pandemic. 

However, Pedro Sánchez’s government recently extended until November 15th the requirement that states that travellers from non-EU countries must have a Covid-19 vaccination, test or recovery certificate to enter Spain.

This, together with the ongoing requirement to wear a mask on planes, ferries and other means of transport which are Spain-bound, remain the two outstanding Covid travel restrictions which are still in place in Spain. 

COVID-19 RULES

Spain extends Covid restrictions for travellers from non-EU countries

Spain has extended its entry restrictions for visitors from non-EU countries including the UK until at least November 15th, meaning there are still several documents you need to show before being able to enter.

Published: 16 September 2022 10:59 CEST
The extension was published in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) on Thursday September 15th.  

This means that travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK, the US and Australia, who don’t live in Spain will still have to show one of three documents to be able to enter the country.  These are: 

  • A Covid-19 vaccination certificate –  Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements. If more than 270 days have passed since your initial vaccination, you need to show proof of a booster shot.
  • A negative Covid-19 test – This should be either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours prior to departure. 
  • A recovery certificate –  This must be dated within the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status. 

You can prove this by showing a digital or paper certificate issued by the relevant authorities of your country. So far, 48 non-EU countries (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence system, which you can see here.

If the country where you were issued a vaccination, testing or recovery certificate isn’t on the list, then you will have to fill in Spain’s health control form before travelling to Spain.

The UK is on the list, so there’s no need for Brits to fill in the form, however, those coming from the US, Canada and Australia still have to.

None of the above requirements apply to children under the age of 12.

This means that the restrictions will remain in place for the October half-term break in the UK, a time when many Brits will be planning holidays to Spain.

Despite Brexit, Spain has remained the top holiday destination for Brits in 2022. During the first seven months of the year, 8.4 million Brits visited Spain, according to the latest data available from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

All Covid-19 restrictions within Spain have ended, with the exception of having to wear a mask on public transport, in pharmacies, hospitals and care homes.

