What is considered a decent salary in Spain?
What's the average salary in Spain in 2022? Are there regional differences to consider? Here we explain in detail the reality of wages in Spain and what you should factor in if you're wondering whether your income is good or bad.
Published: 11 October 2022 12:37 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
‘Homologación’: How Spain is ruining the careers of thousands of qualified foreigners
Thousands of doctors, engineers and other highly skilled foreigners are being prevented from working in their fields as they wait for years for their non-EU qualifications to be recognised by Spain’s convoluted bureaucratic system, a nightmare labelled as protectionism and “Kafkaesque”.
Published: 10 October 2022 09:51 CEST
