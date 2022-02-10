Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Spanish Word of the Day: Mileurista 

Here is one of the youngest words in the Spanish language and one that’s particularly handy to know right now. 

Published: 10 February 2022 09:14 CET
spanish word of the day
'Mil' means a thousand in Spanish. Photo: Harry Strauss/Pixabay

The word mileurista was published for the first time in 2005 in Spain’s national daily El País. 

It’s a neologism which has come to refer to around 5 million people in Spain, but what exactly does it mean?

A mileurista is a worker who earns around €1,000 a month, a term which has encapsulated Spain’s ongoing trend of low wages and worker insecurity.

It can also be used to describe a salary, job or other element relating to these widespread low wages. 

Examples:

Juan es mileurista, le cuesta llegar a final de mes. 

Juan is a low earner (earns around €1,000 a month), he struggles to make ends meet. 

Es un sueldo mileurista con unas condiciones de trabajo bastante malas.

The salary is around €1,000 a month with pretty bad job conditions. 

As you can see, mileurista is usually used in a negative sense, and the term mileurismo describes the problem as a whole. 

Example: 

El mileurismo en España no ayuda a atraer talento extranjero.

Spain’s average €1,000 wages don’t help to attract foreign talent. 

  

The Spanish press uses the term to describe a generation of young, (over)qualified, middle-class Spaniards who earn less than their parents, the first time it’s happened since Spanish Civil War times. 

It was in fact coined by a 27-year-old woman called Carolina Alguacil who fit exactly that profile and posted a letter to El País editors titled Yo soy mileurista (I am a €1,000 earner). 

This was three years before the financial crisis began in 2008, so it doesn’t take much to realise why the term stuck and is now in the dictionaries. 

Seventeen years on, Spain’s left-wing coalition government has announced it will raise the minimum wage to exactly €1,000 over 14 payments a year for full-time low earners. 

It’s touted as a positive step towards ending precariousness, but one would be right to expect better from the 14th largest economy in the world.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LANGUAGE AND CULTURE

Spanish Word of the Day: Castizo 

Here’s a word that’s hard to translate but usually describes something or someone that’s authentically Spanish. 

Published: 7 February 2022 12:23 CET
bullfighting madrid castizo
Bullfighting is what many would consider to be Spain's most 'castizo' custom. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Castizo is an adjective you’ll often hear in conversation with Spaniards when they’re referring to a person, a place or an object that conjures up images of traditional Spain. 

It doesn’t necessarily have to refer only to what’s authentically Spanish – you could refer to a place or person from the UK, the US or Russia as being castizo too – but more often than not it’s used to speak about Spain and its regions.

Even though the image abroad of what constitutes something ‘authentically’ Spanish is usually that of Andalusia, among Spaniards the most pure-blooded region in the country is Castilla-La Mancha, quite possibly because modern Spain has its origins in the Kingdom of Castile. 

Think Don Quijote, Toledo, manchego cheese and jamón serrano rather than bullfighting, sherry and flamenco.

Despite being a cosmopolitan and international city, Madrid is still generally considered Spain’s most castizo city. 

READ ALSO: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?

windmills castilla la mancha

Windmills dotted across the landscape of Castilla-La Mancha conjure up feelings of ‘castizo’ Spain for Spaniards. Photo: Wikiimages/Pixabay
 

In fact, casticismo was a literary and cultural movement that emerged in Spain in the 18th century to promote the national character and Spanish race in opposition to the influence France and the Age of Enlightenment were having on Spanish society at the time.

It’s worth noting that castizo derives from the word casta (cast, lineage, quality of something). 

So if you’re referring to a person as castizo/a, it’s like saying they’re pure-blooded, of unmixed ancestry or descent, but it can be used to refer to someone who’s from a wealthy and powerful family. 

There was once more of a racial association to its usage, as colonial Spain used the term castizo to define the purity of blood (and skin) of mixed-race people in Latin America, but nowadays castizo is more about origin and tradition than it is about race, although it can sometimes be linked to high class.  

Examples:

Jose María no podría ser un andaluz más castizo; le gustan los toros, el flamenco y la fiesta.

José María couldn’t be a more authentic Andalusian; he likes bullfighting, flamenco and partying.

Mercedes es de una familia castiza con muchos terrenos.

Mercedes’s family is of good lineage and owns lots of land. 

Castizo can also be used to describe a place, custom, language, object that is authentic and true to its roots, unchanged and unadultered.

Examples:

Las Letras es el barrio más castizo de Madrid.

Las Letras is the most authentic Madrid neighbourhood.

Habla un catalán castizo, sin usar una sola palabra en castellano.

She speaks undiluted Catalan, without using a single Spanish word. 

 

¿Hay algo más castizo que comer rabo de toro en Madrid el Día de San Isidro?

Is there anything more authentic than eating oxtail in Madrid on San Isidro Day?

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS