What are the average salaries in each region of Spain?

The latest figures from the Spanish government showed that Spaniards earned an average gross salary of €1,751 per month in 2021, some 6.6 percent more than the previous year’s average and a historic high.
Sky-high inflation has led to a huge drop in purchasing power this year and to tackle this the Spanish government raised the country’s minimum wage to €1,000 from €965.
READ ALSO: Spain to raise minimum wage to €1,000
A study by the Adecco Group Institute analysed the salaries in Spain and showed that, in 2021, five of Spain’s autonomous communities have an average salary that is above the national average.
According to the study, the professions that earn the highest annual salary are those that work in the supply of electricity, finance and communication jobs.
But there is also a big difference in salaries depending on which part of the country you live in. Only five of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions had average salaries above the national average.
Madrid
Unsurprisingly, the region with the highest average salary the Community of Madrid, with an average of €2,077/month. While salaries are still high compared to much of Spain, they are still considered low for Europe and low compared to the average monthly rental prices in the capital, which are around €848 per month.
Basque Country
The northern region of the Basque Country comes second. Here people earned an average of €2,051/month. Many people in the Basque Country are employed in industry and engineering.
Canary Islands
For the past two years, the Canary Islands has been the region with the lowest average salary (€1,416/month) just below Extremadura, where the average salary is €1,418/month.
There is therefore a gap of €661/month (€7,932/year) between the highest average salary (Madrid) and the lowest (Canary Islands). In other words, an average salary earner from Madrid earns, on average, 47 percent more than one in the Canary Islands.
Member comments