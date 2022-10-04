Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

Ten ways under-35s in Spain can get help to buy a home

Buying a home is particularly difficult for young people in Spain, with low wages, job instability and rising property prices making it a pipe dream for most. But there are several schemes throughout Spain to help make it a reality.

Published: 4 October 2022 10:22 CEST
SPAIN-HOUSING-YOUNG-PEOPLE
Buying a home in a rural location is one the ways young people in Spain can climb on the property ladder. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON / AFP)

Many young people in Spain who can afford to move out of their parent’s house cannot yet afford to buy their own home, with down payments and securing a mortgage two of the biggest problems.

According to FotoCasa six in 10 young people in Spain between the ages of 18 and 34 have tried to buy a property, but without success.

The Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE) adds that currently in Spain 59.2 percent of young people rent, while only 17.4 percent own their own property and pay a mortgage. Data shows that most Spaniards aren’t able to buy their own property until they are 41 years old. 

Luckily there are now several government schemes across the country that aim to help young people get on the property ladder. Here are 10 ways that under-35s can get help to buy their first home.

Buying a home in a rural location

The Spanish government introduced a subsidy of €10,800 for those under 35 who wish to purchase a property in towns or villages with less than 10,000 inhabitants, in a bid to help solve the problem of declining rural populations, as well as the issue of young people not being able to afford to buy a home. This is available until December 2022 and can be applied for through the authorities in your region. 

Andalusia

Andalusia announced its ‘First Home Programme’ earlier this year, which is independent but runs parallel to the State Housing Plan. It includes aid of up to €10,800 for the acquisition of habitual residence for young people under 35.

Castilla y León

Those in Castilla y León can apply for aid if they want to live in the province of Soria. Aid is available up to 50 percent, up to a maximum of €5,000 to buy in rural areas within the province. People up to the age of 36 can apply. Find out more on how to apply here

Canary Islands

Young people from the Canary Islands can apply for a housing benefit in 2022 of 20 percent of the cost of the property up to a maximum of €11,000. You are eligible up until the age of 36. Find out more about the aid here

Galicia

Galicia is giving assistance to those wanting to buy in the historic centres of towns and cities. Those aged 35 and under can get up to €12,800 to help them do this, which in turn will help to revive and rejuvenate the oldest parts of the region. You need to apply here before November 15th in order to be in with a chance. 

Madrid

In July 2022, the government of Madrid announced an aid package for young people aged 35 and under. The banks, along with the government of Madrid, will grant mortgage loans for amounts greater than 80 percent and up to 95 percent of the value of the property, provided that the purchase price doesn’t exceed €390,000.

READ ALSO: Why Madrid is now the easiest place in Spain for under-35s to buy their first home

Murcia

The government of Murcia guarantees an aid package of 20 percent, up to €10,850 for those up to the age of 35 who want to buy their own home by getting a mortgage loan. Find out more and apply for the aid here

Valencia region

In Spain’s Valencia region, the Ministry of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture aims to help make it possible for young people to buy a home who might not otherwise be able to, as well as help towns and villages that are at risk from de-population. The amount each applicant can get will be 20 percent of the value of the price of a house, up to a maximum of €10,800 per person. The cost of the property cannot exceed €120,000 and it must be your main and permanent home. It is available to those up to the age of 35.

READ ALSO: How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

Aid for large families

Large families or familias numerosas as they are called in Spanish are defined as families who have four or more children. Large families can also benefit from state aid when buying a property, which is €10,800 as long as it does not exceed 20 percent of the property price. When buying a property, these families can also get help by benefiting from a discount on the payment of the Property Transfer Tax (ITP), up to four percent on second-hand purchases. 

Aid for renting

If you can’t yet afford to buy your own property, there are several benefit schemes for young people to be able to move out of their parent’s home and be able to rent instead. The Bono Alquiler Joven allows those between 18 and 35 to get €250 per month to go towards rent and is available across the country. There are various other schemes in different regions too. Find out more and apply here

Be aware, most of these schemes are only available for certain amounts of time and strictly for those who do not already own a property. There may also be prerequisites on the amount of time you have lived in each region. For example, those wanting to benefit from the aid package in Madrid must have lived in the region for the two years leading up to their application.

There are also certain limits as to the amount you can earn in order to be eligible for the benefit. In Valencia, your income must be equal to or less than three times the IPREM (€6984.24 per year for 2022).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

How to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage in Spain

The rise in interest rates has increased the price of variable mortgage rates by hundreds if not thousands of euros, causing panic among those who have this type of plan. So, what are the best ways to change to a fixed mortgage?

Published: 3 October 2022 13:34 CEST
How to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage in Spain

With the rise in inflation, the price of daily goods going up and the increase in energy bills, residents in Spain are definitely feeling the squeeze on their wallets.

The cost of the Euribor (the basic rate of interest used in lending between banks in the European Union) has increased too, putting a further strain on people with variable mortgage rates and increasing their monthly payments. 

According to the latest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), 28.4 percent of homes have a variable rate mortgage and 71.6 percent have a fixed rate.

What has the rise in interest rates meant for variable mortgage rates in Spain?

If for example you have a mortgage of €150,000 for 25 years, the increase in the Euribor could mean that you will be paying an extra €120 per month or an extra €1,400 per year.

READ ALSO: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

This is why many people on variable mortgages have been looking into the option of changing it to a fixed plan instead. 

What is the difference between a variable and a fixed mortgage?

A variable interest rate mortgage is where the interest charged on the outstanding balance changes based on factors such as the Euribor.  

A fixed interest rate loan is a loan where the interest rate on the loan remains the same each month for the amount of time you’ve taken out the mortgage for. 

Will variable mortgages keep rising to keep up with the rise in the Euribor?

The increase in the Euribor reached a daily rate of 2.5 percent last week, its highest level since January 2009. This means that if you have a variable mortgage rate, your payments will be subject to change to reflect this. When the interest rate is updated once a year or every six months, the price of your mortgage will go up.

How do I change from a variable rate to a fixed rate mortgage?

According to Miquel Riera from the finance website HelpMyCash.com, there are three different ways to do this in Spain.

The first way is called novación and is a way to modify the conditions of your current mortgage by going to your bank and signing a new agreement, however, it’s up to the bank if they will accept the new proposal and the terms and conditions for doing so.

The second way is what is called a creditor subrogation, which is when you transfer your mortgage from one bank to another one, so that you can modify the price or the terms. This involves contacting many different banks in order to find one that will agree to take on the loan and accept the change in interest rate to a fixed one.

Finally, the last way is to take out a new mortgage at a fixed rate and use the money to pay off your existing variable-interest loan. In this case, you can take out the new mortgage with the same bank or a different one.

According to the housing website Idealista, if you’re going to change banks and find better conditions, it’s best to hire a mortgage broker, so you can get a broad perspective of the different loans available, as well as the various banks that offer them.

How much will it cost me?

This entirely depends on what type of agreement you organise with your bank, but according to Riera, if you switch to a fixed rate via one of the first two ways, you may be charged for an additional assessment on your home.

This could cost around €300, but by law, the amount cannot exceed 0.15 percent of the outstanding amount of the mortgage. But, if it’s after the fourth year since you’ve taken out your mortgage, then this extra commission can’t be charged.

If you choose the third option and take out a new mortgage, then your costs will be significantly higher because you will have to pay property tax, possibly fees for taking out a new loan, as well as other associated fees, which could be between 0 and 1 percent of the amount. There are also cancellation fees to pay off your existing mortgage, which could be around €1,000 on average.

So, although contracting a new mortgage may seem like the best idea at first, it can actually be the more expensive option.

Are banks willing to negotiate?

According to the Association of Financial Users (Asufin), this will depend on the type of loan you have, the amount that remains on your mortgage and your personal situation. They also stress that banks are not obliged by law to offer you an alternative.

The president of the Spanish Mortgage Association, Santos González states that “Families are not going to find a lower offer in the market… There is not a strong likelihood that you will be able to make a big negotiation that would ease the rise in costs.”

What are the pros and cons of changing my mortgage?

The main advantage is of course changing to a rate that is more stable, so you know exactly how much you will be paying out every month.

One of the disadvantages is that if Euribor falls again in the future, you will not be able to benefit from the decrease and will have to continue paying the same amount.

Asufin also warns people that the costs of exchanging the mortgage may work out more expensive, so in the end, it will not be advantageous for you to do so.

According to Idealista, it is really only worthwhile changing your mortgage from a variable to a fixed rate in the first half of the life of your mortgage. For example, if you have a 30-year mortgage, it’s advisable to only change it during the first 15 years. This is because the majority of the amount of the loan is paid during this period. 

SHOW COMMENTS