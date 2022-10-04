For members
Ten ways under-35s in Spain can get help to buy a home
Buying a home is particularly difficult for young people in Spain, with low wages, job instability and rising property prices making it a pipe dream for most. But there are several schemes throughout Spain to help make it a reality.
Published: 4 October 2022 10:22 CEST
Buying a home in a rural location is one the ways young people in Spain can climb on the property ladder. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON / AFP)
How to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage in Spain
The rise in interest rates has increased the price of variable mortgage rates by hundreds if not thousands of euros, causing panic among those who have this type of plan. So, what are the best ways to change to a fixed mortgage?
Published: 3 October 2022 13:34 CEST
