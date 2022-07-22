For members
PROPERTY
Why Madrid is now the easiest place in Spain for under-35s to buy their first home
Buying a home is a near-impossible task for many young people in Spain in a climate of low wages, high unemployment, inflation and rising house prices. However, a new programme introduced in Madrid will make a huge difference for first-time buyers under the age of 35.
Published: 22 July 2022 10:07 CEST
Madrid is a lively city with the highest bar per capita rate in Europe and more work opportunities than most cities in Spain. It's now also the easiest place for young people to buy a first home. Photo: Alex Vasey/Unsplash
PROPERTY
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
