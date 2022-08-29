Read news from:
How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

The government of Valencia has renewed its aid program this year to help young people buy a home in the region. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to where you can buy and how you can apply.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:45 CEST
How young people can buy in Valencia. Photo: Locadio / Pixabay

The benefit introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture aims to help make it possible for young people to buy a home who might not otherwise be able to, as well as help towns and villages that are at risk from de-population.

Many young people in Spain want to be able to buy a property, but can’t in fact secure one because they can’t afford a big enough deposit. 

According to the Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), 59.2 percent in Spain rent, while only 17.4 percent own their own property and pay a mortgage. Data shows that most Spaniards aren’t able to buy a property until they are 41 years old. 

There are currently around 171 Valencian towns at risk from depopulation, so as well as enabling young people to buy their own home, the government hopes this plan will help solve the problem of dwindling populations in its rural communities. 

“The last financial crisis produced a lost generation and we cannot let this happen again,” said Héctor Illueca, Vice President and Minister of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture of the Valencian government. 

How much can applicants get?

The amount each applicant can get will be 20 percent of the value of the price of the house, up to a maximum of €10,800 per person. The cost of the property cannot exceed €120,000 and it must be your main and permanent home.

Who is eligible?

Anyone living in Valencia between the ages of 18 and 35 who has an income equal to or less than three times the IPREM (€6984.24 per year for 2022) can apply for the grant.

They must have either purchased a home that meets the requirements between January 1st 2022 and September 30th 2022 or have a sales contract pending formalisation at the time of applying. You can also not apply for the aid if you already own your own home.

It is open to Spanish citizens, those with a nationality from an EU country, as well as foreigners who have legal residence in Spain.

Priority will be given to those with low income, as well as those in specific situations such as single-parent families, large families, those who have been affected by eviction or foreclosure, victims of sexist violence or terrorism or young people who grew up in care or foster homes.

Where can you buy a home?

The aid is available to those wanting to buy in an area of Valencia that is at risk of de-population or in a rural area with less than 100,00 inhabitants.

In 2021, several young people who applied for the aid were able to buy in the Valencian municipalities of La Font de la Figuera, Beniarjó, Biar, Vilar de Canes, Alquerías del Niño Perdido, San Joan de Moró and Artana.

However, Illueca specified that it has not been ruled out that the aid will be extended to houses in larger municipalities in the future. 

How to apply

You can apply for the aid online via the website of the Valencian government. If you have a digital certificate or [email protected] you can apply via the following link here.

If you don’t have any type of electronic identification, you can apply here

You will need all your personal details handy, such as your NIE or TIE number, current address, salary, personal circumstances and details of the property you wish to purchase.

If you are applying without a digital certificate, after filling out your details, you will need to make an appointment to present your documents in person.

When is the deadline to apply?

You must make sure to apply for the benefit before September 30th 2022, otherwise, you will miss out.

The secret language used by burglars to break into homes in Spain 

Spanish police are warning homeowners and their neighbours to keep their eyes peeled for some of the letters, symbols and other tricks used by burglars to pinpoint which properties are fit for break-ins. 

Published: 22 August 2022 17:16 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:15 CEST
The secret language used by burglars to break into homes in Spain 

With the mass exodus of millions of Spaniards to the coast over the summer period, this is typically the time when most break-ins take place, especially in places in Spain’s interior that go quiet while many of their inhabitants are on holiday elsewhere.

In recent weeks, there have been reports in the Spanish press that organised crime gangs are operating differently to what most people would expect from burglars. 

An increasing number of their members are posing as ‘tourists’ on holiday in Spain, taking time off work in their home countries to ransack empty chalets in upmarket Spanish neighbourhoods. Those who work as locksmiths, plumbers or who have handymen jobs are being hired by these crime networks for their skills with the draw of earning ‘an extra salary’ while on vacation, Spain’s National Police has reported.

“They’re from many different countries” and rarely carry weapons on them as their intention is to carry out the burglary and escape unnoticed.  

Authorities also report a rise in the number of women joining these gangs. “No one expects that a woman with a shopping bag or trolley will be involved in a burglary,” Domingo Medina, representative of Spain’s Civil Guard Association (AEGC) told 20 minutos. 

Madrid’s Civil Guard unit is now seeking to inform the general public of the warning signs that a burglary in their neighbourhood could be about to happen. 

One of the most common tricks used by burglars to identify properties that are suitable for breaking into involves placing a small piece of transparent plastic in the door frame. 

If after a few days the slim plastic sheet is still in the same place, that tells them that nobody has opened the door during that time and therefore there’s a higher chance that they can break in unnoticed.

Then there are a number of symbols and letters gangs use to inform their members of which properties can be burglarised, along with other information. 

According to Spain’s Civil Guard, neighbours should look out for the following symbols and letters on door frames, walls, locks, gates and other areas near the property’s entrance:  

  • A small triangle indicates the property has been burglarised before. 
  • Numbers inside circles indicate the property will be vacant that month. Usually the number refers to the month (ie. 7 would mean empty in July).
  • The letter X means the owners are on holiday. 
  • A diamond shape points out that the dwelling is unoccupied. ​
  • The letter W specifies that the property is suitable for a burglary at night. 
  • ​The letter M indicates that the property is empty in the morning. 
  • The letter D tells burglars that the property is empty on Sundays.

The following image posted by Spanish locksmiths AG Cerrajería gives an even more detailed breakdown of some of the imagery used by burglars, including some alarming symbols to indicate “disabled person”, “woman on her own”, “children alone in the afternoon” or “elderly person”. 

symbols burglars spain

Source: agcerrajeria.com

As can be seen, the symbolism is in some cases different to that reported by Spanish authorities.

They recommend that tenants, property owners or neighbours who spot something like this which looks out of the ordinary first take a photo of it, contact the police by calling 091 and then ask if it would be possible to rub or clean it off.

Another trick Spain’s national police has informed the general public of this summer is similar to that of the small piece of plastic, but in this case involves a string of silicone glue going from the frame to the door. Again, if it remains unbroken for a number of days it indicates that the door has not been opened by the property’s owners or tenants.

The number of burglaries during the first six months of 2022 in Spain was 40,797, a 22 percent increase compared to first half of 2021.

Make sure you keep your eyes open for some of the tricks and markings burglars use which we’ve listed above.

Spain is generally a very safe country where violent crime remains uncommon, but non-violent forms of theft are far more prevalent. 

