PROPERTY
How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home
The government of Valencia has renewed its aid program this year to help young people buy a home in the region. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to where you can buy and how you can apply.
Published: 29 August 2022 12:45 CEST
How young people can buy in Valencia. Photo: Locadio / Pixabay
CRIME
The secret language used by burglars to break into homes in Spain
Spanish police are warning homeowners and their neighbours to keep their eyes peeled for some of the letters, symbols and other tricks used by burglars to pinpoint which properties are fit for break-ins.
Published: 22 August 2022 17:16 CEST
Updated: 28 August 2022 09:15 CEST
