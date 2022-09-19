Read news from:
A third of people in Spain struggling to make ends meet amid high inflation

New research has revealed that people in Spain are among the most pessimistic in the world when it comes to their economic outlook, with many now struggling to be able to afford to fill their shopping baskets and some even struggling to make ends meet.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:18 CEST
Spaniards are among the world’s most pessimistic when it comes to their economic outlook, research has revealed.

With inflation reaching historic highs over the summer and the cost of everything from electricity bills to eggs and olive oil increasing, a report from Dynata on global consumer trends show that 60 percent of Spaniards ‘strongly or very much believe’ that the country is already in a recession, the second most pessimistic outlook after the British, on 61 percent.

Inflation in Spain stood at 10.4 percent in August, 0.4 percent lower than that registered in July, according to the latest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE). A slight decrease, but certainly not enough for it to be noticeable when you reach the checkout during a weekly food shop. 

Supermarket prices have risen considerably since 2021 in Spain. Carrefour has raised its prices by 12.1 percent, Mercadona by 11.4 percent and Euroski by 9.5 percent. Some of the products that have risen the most include sunflower oil (up by 44.4 percent), Red Bull (up by 15.9 percent), ketchup (up by 15.2 percent) and Coca-Cola (up by 14.3 percent). 

According to the study, which surveyed 11,000 consumers from around the world, a staggering 60 percent of Spaniards now claim that they are struggling to do basic shopping, 7 percent more than the worldwide average, while 31 percent admit they are struggling to make ends meet.

Faced with such severe financial pressures, 65 percent of Spaniards think the government should take more measures to combat the upward inflationary pressures, making it the third most critical population after the United Kingdom and Italy (both on 67 percent).

According to Dynata’s report, 56 percent of consumers globally believe their leaders are not doing enough to ease the pain of inflation and the rising cost of living.

Amid the energy market shock triggered by war in Ukraine, the cost of gas and electricity are two expenses that have risen to eye-watering levels, and 44 percent of Spaniards are now struggling to pay their energy bills.

With economic uncertainty seemingly here to stay for the foreseeable future, 59 percent of Spaniards claim they are trying to save in 2022, above the global average of 49 percent, but just 15 percent of Spaniards say they have enough savings compared to 23 percent globally.

Increasing food prices put Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition

The skyrocketing prices of basic foods are putting Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition and increasing the use of food banks.

Published: 8 August 2022 11:46 CEST
The effects of Spain’s rampant inflation and upwards price pressures on food are having an impact not only on Spaniards bank accounts, but their health too.

In Spain, supermarket prices have skyrocketed in recent months. The price of a melon, for example, recently topped €13, an increase so extreme that it highlights the nutritional quality of poorer Spaniards’ lives during times of economic hardship, and how they can be priced out of healthy, nutritious goods.

According to Spain’s national statistics body, the INE, in June of this year the prices of 46 household products were more expensive and above the overall Consumer Price Index (the rate used to calculate inflation, known as CPI) of 10.2 percent.

But in times of economic crisis, rising shopping basket prices can also effect the quality of nutrition people are able to access, and this is especially true in lower income families.

Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) suggest that food prices have reached their highest level since 1990.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warned in July of a 15.2 percent price increase in the price of food shopping in a year. OCU figures also point to a 52.6 percent increase in olive oil prices and a rise of 12.4 percent for fruit and vegetables.

Spaniards across the country are being priced out of balanced, healthy diets and surviving on a deficit of fruits, vegetables, fish and olive oil – staples of the much famed Mediterranean diet – and types of the food products that have increased in price.

The rising price of staple foods can end up causing consumers to look to “low quality, cheap and appetite-relied” products, Professor of Nutrition at the Complutense University of Madrid, Jesús Román, told the Spanish press last week.

Rising prices, he says, forces poorer income families to “opt for cheaper foods that are usually of lower quality, restricting those that are healthier.”

Unable to afford to eat healthily, many Spaniards are now forced to opt for cheaper and unhealthier alternatives. The consequences are clear, particularly on children who can’t access a nutritional diet during their developmental years.

In a Report on Childhood Obesity in Spain put together by supermarket chain Eroski, they concluded that childhood obesity is “a form of excessive malnutrition that, in many cases, also continues in adulthood.”

Research by the International University of Valencia (VIU) indicates that in the decade between 2011 and 2021 the percentage of overweight children in Spain increased to almost 40 percent. Among adolescents, that figure is 30 percent.

The Spanish government recently introduced the National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity with the aim of reducing obesity rates by 25 percent over the next decade.

Spain is one of the EU’s member states with the highest correlation between the risk of child poverty and obesity, and with rising food prices making a healthier, balanced diet more expensive and difficult to access, the combination of post-pandemic economic recovery and record inflationary pressures on food prices could push more into poverty.

Data published last May by the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal) shows that in 2022, 20 percent more Spaniards will visit and rely on food banks than in 2021.

