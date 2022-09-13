Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

30 products for €30: Spain’s divisive proposal against rising food costs

The Spanish government is pushing the country’s main supermarkets to offer a low-cost shopping basket that will allow families to sidestep spiralling food prices, but the suggestion has been met with criticism.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:21 CEST
grocery shopping spain prices inflation
Carrefour has already come up with a list of 30 basic products for €30, although this has come under scrutiny for not including essential weekly items. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

Spain’s Labour and Social Economy Minister is calling for the country’s large supermarket chains to each prepare a fixed-price shopping basket of food and other daily goods that could allow consumers to circumvent the 13.8 percent inflation (August figures) that’s forcing Spaniards to tighten their belts and change their eating habits.

“Our proposal is that large distributors reach an agreement and that through business margins they ensure an affordable shopping basket for our country,” Yolanda Díaz said last Thursday after meeting with the executive director of Carrefour, Alexandre de Palmas.

The French supermarket giant had already come up with a list of 30 basic products for €30, although this has come under scrutiny for including items such as a kilo of sea salt and a litre of sunflower oil which don’t need replacing every week, but no fresh or staple products such as meat, fish, milk or eggs.

This doesn’t fit Díaz’s suggestion of “an affordable shopping basket with quality products” stacked full of proteins and fresh produce, but for many business owners belonging to Spain’s food sector the concept in itself is flawed.

According to a joint statement by Spanish supermarket associations ANGED, ACES and ASEDA, large, medium and small establishments all reject the Spanish government’s proposal as they consider it “unfeasible and counterproductive”, one that could cause “serious competitive risks” by benefiting large supermarkets to the detriment of smaller ones, as well as negatively affecting consumers in smaller towns and villages that don’t have hypermarkets.

“(Spain’s) food distribution industry cannot accept the agreement of a shopping basket at fixed prices and asks the Spanish government to help to control the food CPI”, the associations stressed, adding that whilst the sector has seen its production, packaging and logistical costs rise by 12.8 percent, they’ve fought to maintain the price rise for consumers no higher than 6.7 percent on average.

Instead they propose that the Spanish government introduce a temporary reduction in VAT on food and an energy price fix for the entire food supply chain.

But Díaz, together with Spanish Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón, continue to insist that their government will draft a list of food, cleaning and other key products that will serve as a guide for supermarkets and hypermarkets that wish to implement the affordable shopping basket if they see fit.

In 2011, the French government managed to convince two of its leading supermarkets, Carrefour and Cora, to put together a shopping basket of essential goods in the face of rising prices caused by the Arab Spring. In this particular case, the list did include fresh produce, from chicken, cheese and fish to kiwis, oranges and apples.

READ ALSO: Nine ways to save money on grocery shopping in Spain

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SELF-EMPLOYED

New self-employed workers in Madrid to pay no social security tax

Madrid’s president on Monday announced that her government will cover the monthly social security fees of ‘autónomos’ that register in Spain’s capital, a decision which will save new self-employed workers hundreds of euros.

Published: 13 September 2022 09:35 CEST
New self-employed workers in Madrid to pay no social security tax

Madrid’s right-wing regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso on Monday promised Madrileños a number of fiscal benefits and other improvements, with the standout announcement aimed at attracting new self-employed workers to the Spanish capital.

From Q1 2023, new autónomos in Madrid will have their social security fees paid for by her government for their first year of self-employed work in the region.

If their monthly earnings are below minimum wage in the second year (€1,166 gross a month), they will also have their social security fees covered by the regional government.

Self-employed mothers who have the right to a tax reduction after returning to work less than two years after the birth or adoption of their child will also not be charged social security tax during the first two years back in self-employed work.

The standard fixed fee for newly registered self-employed workers across Spain is currently just under €70 a month for the first year of work, rising progressively to €294 a month by the end of the second year of autónomo work.

Madrid already had more beneficial fixed social security fees for self-employed workers than the rest of Spain – €50 a month for the first two years – but this new ‘zero fee’ (tarifa cero) is even more alluring as the country’s social security ministry will next year start charging autónomos based on real earnings.

Therefore, new autonómos (self-employed workers) in Madrid stand to save hundreds or potentially several thousand euros during their first year or two years of work.

FIND OUT: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

There are currently 419,000 self-employed workers in the Madrid Community, although it is estimated that 30,000 new autónomos will benefit from the ‘zero fee’ offering.

Monthly social security tax payments give self-employed workers in Spain access to sick pay, maternity/paternity leave, the public healthcare system and other welfare benefits. This tax is separate from IRPF, which is income tax paid on earnings.

The general consensus is that Madrid is among, if not the top region, with the most lenient tax system in the country.

READ ALSO: Why you should move to Madrid if you want to pay less tax

SHOW COMMENTS