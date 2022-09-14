For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
What Americans moving to Spain wish they’d brought with them
There’s one question that gets asked over and over again by Americans planning on moving to Spain and that’s what other Americans wish they’d brought with them when they moved. Here’s what they said, so you can be prepared.
Published: 14 September 2022 13:30 CEST
What Americas wish they had brought to Spain. Photo: Tyler Nix / Unsplash
ENERGY
Europeans are moving to Spain’s Canary Islands to avoid winter heating bills
Italians, Germans, Brits and other Europeans are looking to spend as much of autumn and winter in the Canaries as a means of not having to pay the sky-high gas and electricity prices most of the continent will face as the mercury drops.
Published: 8 September 2022 14:21 CEST
