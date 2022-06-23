For members
HEALTH
Reader question: Are there limits on bringing medicines into Spain?
Vitamins as well as cold and flu medication can be more expensive in Spain, and some brands of medicine that visitors use back home aren't available in Spanish pharmacies. So what are the rules on bringing medicines in from outside the country?
Published: 23 June 2022 11:58 CEST
Spanish law allows you to carry your own personal medication for treatments of up to three months, as long as it is accompanied by a medical prescription. (Photo by Christina ASSI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments