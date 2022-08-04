For members
Six hard facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Spain
There are 40,000 US nationals living in Spain but the road to residency and integration isn’t always straightforward for them. Here are six practical points Americans should factor in before embarking on a move to 'España', from work, to tax and healthcare.
Published: 4 August 2022 13:26 CEST
Americans should be aware of residency, tax, healthcare, driving, work and financial requirements before deciding to move to Spain. Photo: Sam Williams/Unsplash
NEW LAWS: How it’s now easier for foreigners to work in Spain
Spain has amended its immigration laws to make it easier for non-EU citizens (UK nationals, Americans etc) to work in the country in a bid to address some of its most pressing labour shortages. Here are the changes, the reasons why they’re being introduced and more.
Published: 1 August 2022 11:16 CEST
