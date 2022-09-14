Read news from:
Austria
RENTING

Is subletting legal in Spain?

Subletting is a common practice in Spain, particularly in times of economic strain, but is it legal? Whether you’re a tenant looking to sublease or you’re looking for a room in a flatshare, here’s what you need to know.

Published: 14 September 2022 11:22 CEST
Is subletting legal in Spain? Photo: Andrew Neel / Unsplash

Subletting is the practice whereby someone rents a property and then rents all or part of it out to someone else. This is very popular in Spain, particularly in flatshares in big cities like Madrid and Barcelona.

But is it legal?

Whether you’re a tenant looking to help makes ends meet by renting out one of your rooms or you want to rent out a room from someone else, there are a few factors you need to consider beforehand.

The short answer is that subletting is not legal in Spain.

According to Article 8 of the Urban Leasing Law (LAU), only partial subletting (the subletting of rooms) is allowed, but only when you have express written permission from the landlord.

Therefore, if it’s not written in your contract that subletting is allowed, you must assume it’s illegal. In this case, if you still want to sublet a room, you must contact your landlord first to get permission.

Be aware that if your landlord agrees to the sublet and you do get written permission, they have the right to increase the rental price by 10 percent.

The law also states that the price of the sublease can never be higher than the price of the entire lease. This means that if you have permission from the landlord to rent out a room, you can only use it to help you pay the rent, not to make a profit.  

Even if you’re not making a profit, you must still legally declare the amount you are earning to the tax authorities. Failing to do this could mean having to pay hefty fines.  

The sublease of an entire home is not allowed in Spain according to the LAU and will not be considered legal.

I want to rent a room, what do I need to look out for? 

If you’re looking to rent out a room in a property and are worried about the legalities of subletting, there are a few things you may want to check out before signing the contract.  If the person you’re renting from is not the property owner, you will need to make sure that they have written consent from the landlord in order to rent you the room.  

If they do have permission, you’ll want to check out the original contract they have with the landlord to see the duration of the lease. This is because when the lease of the entire property is up, this will also terminate any subleasing contracts and you will no longer be able to continue living in the property unless you sign a new contract with the landlord yourself.

What if you’re a landlord worried about a tenant subletting your property?

As a landlord, there are reasons to be concerned about illegal subletting. The main one is that you don’t know who or how many people will actually be living in your property and you don’t have any paperwork that proves it either. This could affect your housing insurance or contents insurance.

Another concern is the wear and tear of the property. If the rooms in your apartment are being rented out continually to different people for several months at a time, this is going to wear out the furniture and the paintwork a lot quicker.

If you discover that your tenant has been subletting your property without your prior written consent, then you legally have the right to terminate their contract and ask them to leave the property. 

For members

RESIDENCY PERMITS

Spain vs Portugal: Which Golden Visa is better for you?

Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal both offer the highly sought-after 'golden visa' for non-EU nationals who want to move to Europe. But what are the differences between them and which one is best suited to you?

Published: 12 September 2022 12:00 CEST
Spain vs Portugal: Which Golden Visa is better for you?

Getting a visa or residency in a European country can feel near impossible if you’re a third-party national.

The EU’s ‘golden visa’ – sometimes known as as an investor visa – gives non-EU citizens the right to live in Europe, enjoy borderless travel within the Schengen zone, and even begin the process to gaining European citizenship if they meet several criteria.

This special visa is of particular interest to Britons searching for a way to move to the EU in the aftermath of Brexit, and has also proven popular with Americans, Russians, Chinese and Indian citizens who can afford it.

What is a ‘Golden Visa?’

The golden visa is an EU immigration programme that awards residence permits in foreign countries in return for investment. It varies between countries (not all EU nations offer it), but often it involves purchasing a property of a certain value, creating a company or job opportunities, or in some instances contributing to a national development fund or investing in stocks and shares.

Two of the most popular European countries for golden visas (and for tourists and retirees in general) are Spain and Portugal. 

Since the scheme was launched back in 2013, the number of third country nationals applying has risen every year. In 2019, Spain issued this visa to a record 8,000 non-EU nationals.

Both countries are famed for their temperate climate, beaches, culture and relaxed lifestyle, but which of the golden visas is better: Spain’s or Portugal’s?

See below for the minimum investment needed; the type of investments you can make; how long it takes to get citizenship; whether the golden visa gives you free travel around the Schengen area; how long the application takes; the rules on residency, and how long you must spend in the country; and whether family members are included.

The facts

  Spain Portugal
Minimum investment required €500,000 €250,000
Type of investment Property over €500,000; €1 million in a Spanish company; €1 million in a Spanish bank account; at least €2 million in Spanish public debt securities. Property over €500,000 or urban renovation of €350,000; business startup creating at least 10 jobs; capital transfer of €1.5 million; research and development investment of €500,000; €250,000 contribution in the arts. 
Citizenship timeline 10 years 5 years
Schengen Travel? Yes Yes
Application time 20 business days processing once documentation is received; 2/3 months in total. 3-6 months
Residency rules Must visit Spain once a year. 1 week for the first year; 14 days every 2 years after.
Family included? Partner, dependents and children (under 18). Partner, dependents, children, parents of the main applicant if over the age of 65 years old (under 18 or dependent and unmarried children who are under 26 and in full-time education).

Changes to Portuguese Golden Visa

New visa rules came into effect in Portugal from January 1st 2022. These have mainly increased some of the minimum investment thresholds (but not the arts investment, which at €250,000 remains the cheapest route to a golden visa for either Portugal or Spain) and have changed some of the geographic requirements for property investment.

Keen to stimulate investment in the less touristy parts of Portugal, buying a residential property in big urban centres such as Lisbon or Porto or in the popular coastal regions such as the Algarve are no longer sufficient to qualify for a golden visa.

As of 2022, property investments must be in Madeira, Azores, or Portuguese inland regions and rural or low-density areas. In such areas, a 20 percent discount on the investment is offered.

You can find the full geographical breakdown of investment areas here, although be warned the text is in Portuguese. 

In Spain you can buy several properties which add up to €500,000

One option for the visa is to buy a property for €500,000 or more, but you are not required to spend it all on one property. You will still be eligible for the visa if you buy multiple properties, as long as the total amount adds up to more than €500,000.

The extra costs

Besides parting ways with half a million Euros to get a visa, both Spain and Portugal require some hefty application fees for the scheme.

Fee Spain Portugal
Application €70 per applicant €80 per applicant
Approval €5,000 per applicant €5,857 per applicant
Renewals €3,000 per visa holder €3,195 per visa holder
     

Tax benefits

One advantage of the Portuguese Golden Visa scheme is its tax rules.

Portugal’s Golden Visa program offers the ultimate tax advantage. Golden Visa holders are eligible for Portugal’s NHR Tax Scheme, a system that grants tax-exemptions for up to ten years.

Exemptions include income obtained from pensions, capital, income from property and capital gains, intellectual property and industrial property. The property tax transfer system means that Golden Visa holders pay the same rates as local residents.

In Spain, all foreign residents are taxed on their ‘worldwide income’ if they are in Spain for more than 183 days a year. For non-residents, tax is charged at 24.75 percent on income earned in Spain.

Getting the golden visa, however, doesn’t mean you have to reside in Spain or spend a certain amount of time here in order to renew it. This means that you don’t have become a tax resident. The only requirement is to visit once a year to renew your permit.

The golden visa is retroactive in Spain

This means that if you already bought a property in Spain worth over €500,000 after 2014, but didn’t apply for a golden visa at the time, it’s still possible to do it now.

The property can be sold once you have obtained permanent residency in Spain. Once you have lived in Spain for more than five years and have obtained permanent residency, you are able to sell the property without forfeiting your right to reside in Spain.

You cannot, however, use a mortgage loan or financing for your investments. This cannot be done through a mortgage company or a loan, and must be from your own pocket.

Conclusion

Portugal and Spain’s golden visa schemes offer fantastic opportunities to relocate to an EU member state.

Both offer you the chance to enjoy borderless travel in EU member states, but they both also require you to have a significant amount of money saved up in order to invest it in property, renovation, shares, capital transfers, or debit securities.

If you’re concerned about taxes, perhaps the benefits of the Portuguese visa might entice you. It is worth remembering, though, that the recent changes to the Portuguese system now mean there are geographical limits on property investments meaning you can’t buy in popular areas. 

If you’re overly concerned about location, the Spanish golden visa gives you more freedom to choose where you live.

The sums for property investment are broadly similar, sitting at €500,000 in both countries, although in Portugal there are discounts for taking on renovation projects and purchasing property in sparsely populated areas which could reduce the amount of your investment quite significantly.

In Spain, the property threshold, regardless of where it is or what type of property it is, is a flat €500,000.

Both golden visas have very little in terms of residency requirements, although in Portugal the time to gaining citizenship is just 5 years, half of Spain’s 10-year wait. With the golden visa, in Spain you can obtain permanent residency after five years.

If you’re still undecided, the article below may help you pick between Portugal and Spain.

