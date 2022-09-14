For members
RENTING
Is subletting legal in Spain?
Subletting is a common practice in Spain, particularly in times of economic strain, but is it legal? Whether you’re a tenant looking to sublease or you’re looking for a room in a flatshare, here’s what you need to know.
Published: 14 September 2022 11:22 CEST
Is subletting legal in Spain? Photo: Andrew Neel / Unsplash
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Spain vs Portugal: Which Golden Visa is better for you?
Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal both offer the highly sought-after 'golden visa' for non-EU nationals who want to move to Europe. But what are the differences between them and which one is best suited to you?
Published: 12 September 2022 12:00 CEST
