Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RENTING IN SPAIN

Property in Spain: Why it’s become very hard to find a flat to share

The amount of shared accommodation available in Spain has halved over the past year, making it increasingly difficult for young people and those with fewer financial means to find a room to rent. 

Published: 22 August 2022 12:58 CEST
Why it’s become very hard to find a flat to share in spain
It's not just people in their twenties who are struggling to find a flat to share in Spain, others in their thirties and forties are also having lots of difficulties (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Even though millions of people in Spain either prefer to share a home, or are forced to do so because they can’t afford to rent a place of their own, there are 45 percent fewer shared properties on the market in 2022 than in 2021. 

These are the findings of Spanish property search engine giant Idealista, which reported that in cities such as Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona or San Sebastián, the drop in availability is even more extreme: down by between 70 and 80 percent. 

The lack of property stock whilst demand remains high has resulted in another negative consequence for prospective tenants: a rise in prices for renting a room.

In all but three of Spain’s 50 provincial capitals, the price has increased. 

Whereas in early 2021 it cost on average €269/month to rent a room in Spain and rates were on a general downward trend as a result of the pandemic, prices are now on the up again. 

In coastal cities such as Tarragona, Almería and Málaga, rates for a room are now 20 percent more expensive, a larger price hike than in Barcelona and Madrid, where sharing a home is now 14 percent more expensive than in 2021. 

In the Basque city of San Sebastián you can now expect to pay €460 for a room, in Barcelona €450, in Madrid €420, in Palma €400, in Bilbao €370 and in Málaga €350.

With this in mind, the Spanish expression bueno, bonito y barato (good, pretty and cheap) is becoming increasingly hard to utter when it comes to finding a suitable place to share in Spain. 

“The search has become exhausting,” property seeker Miguel told Spanish TV channel Antena 3. 

“I don’t want to live in a dump, I want a room that at least has a window. I’m not asking for much, I just want something simple,” he added about the fact that what is available within his budget doesn’t meet basic living standards.

Competition is also fierce, another property seeker called Helio told Antena 3: “You see a place that’s suitable and within 30 seconds it’s gone.”

As an extra setback, an increasing number of landlords ask prospective tenants in shared accommodation to provide proof of a nómina (job contract) and other means of solvency, criteria they’re often not in a position to offer as much as they wished they could.

READ ALSO: How to rent a property in Spain if you don’t have a job contract

And still for many people looking for a room to share, renting their own place is simply not an option, as the average €845 that it would cost them a month in Spain in 2022 is well above the €320 that most renters can afford to pay.

According to the latest study by Spain’s Emancipation Observatory corresponding to the second half of 2021, only 15.6 percent of young Spanish people (aged 16 to 29) are fully emancipated from their families.

Of that 15.6 percent that were fully emancipated, more than a third shared accommodation with someone who wasn’t a relative or a partner. 

Getting on the property ladder isn’t an option for the vast majority of them either, with 73 percent of young people in Spain not meeting the basic requirements of the banks to get a mortgage, be it because of a lack of a job contract, low pay or lack of savings. 

It’s worth stressing that according to Idealista’s study, the average age of a person sharing a flat in a central part of one of the country’s main cities isn’t always someone in their twenties; far from it.

In Vitoria, Oviedo and Ávila, the average age of tenants in shared flats is 42, in León and Alicante it’s 39, in Madrid it’s 32 on average, in Barcelona it’s 34 and in Valencia it’s 26.

This reflects how Spain’s shared accommodation shortage doesn’t just affect the country’s youth, but rather Spaniards across the age spectrum whose low salaries and unstable work conditions, coupled with the low supply and strict demands and high rents landlords expect, make it impossible for many to even find a room in a flat.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING IN SPAIN

How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Spain?

What’s the maximum amount Spanish landlords can increase the monthly rent of tenants by? Is there any legislation in Spain to protect renters from spiralling inflation? And when is it not legal for landlords to put up the rent?

Published: 19 August 2022 10:07 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:02 CEST
How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Spain?

In March 2022, the Spanish government introduced what was intended to be a short-term cap on increasing rent prices.

It was one tool in an arsenal of measures attempting to soften the blow of record inflation and skyrocketing prices affecting Spaniards, including a €16-billion subsidies package and a 20 cent per litre discount on fuel.

In Spain, when renewing rental contracts landlords have the right to increase the price of the rent according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the figured used to measure inflation.

The CPI rate effectively acts as an upper limit on how much monthly rents can be increased by for housing rental contract renewals, according to Spain’s current Urban Leases Law.

READ MORE: Rising inflation in Spain: Six cost-cutting ways to fight it

But with inflation at 7 percent in March (in July it increased to a staggering 10.8 percent, an almost 40 year high), the Spanish government were keen to stop landlords from trying to hike rents in line with the unnaturally high inflation rate.

Before the government put the cap in place, the average increase in rents in Spain was €53 more per month when tied to the 7.6 percent CPI rate.

That would add €636 more to rent bills over a year, an amount many in Spain cannot afford to pay.

How much can my landlord in Spain put up the rent?

To try and stop landlords putting up rents by 8, 9 or 10 percent (in line with inflation) the government introduced Royal Decree-Law 6/2022, a temporary limit on a housing rental contract clause that allows landlords to increase the amounts of rents to only 2 percent more than the price previously outlined in the contract.

The cap was initially intended to last until the summer, but with the economic outlook worsening since March, the Spanish government unsurprisingly decided to extend the measure until the end of the year.

The 2 percent figure is tied to the ‘Competitiveness Guarantee Index’ (IGC). The IGC is another economic measure published by Spain’s national statistic body, the INE, and its regulations have upper and lower limits, meaning that the index can never be less than 0 percent or more than 2 percent.

That means, even when the IGC exceeds 2 percent, as it has done recently, 2 percent is taken as a reference value as was done with relation to the rent cap.

READ MORE: How will rising interest rates affect my life in Spain?

Which rentals are affected?

The 2 percent limit includes all rental contracts signed under the Urban Leases Law 29/1994, effectively applying to all rental contracts signed from January 1st, 1995 until December 31st 2022.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish government will further extent the cap into 2023.

READ MORE: Renting in Spain: Can my landlord put up my rent due to rising inflation?

Is it always legal for a landlord in Spain to increase the rent?

Yes, but only in certain circumstances. Putting aside the economic turbulence, Spain’s Urban Leasing Law allows the monthly rent paid by a tenant to be updated in accordance with the IPC.

However, this can only be done if previously agreed between tenant and landlord and it must be clearly stated in the contract that the rent is subject to IPC changes.

In such cases, the lessor must wait for the first year of tenancy to have been completed for the IPC rise to be applied, and from then on only once a year and based on the most updated IPC amount. 

So if the tenancy contract was signed in February 2021 for example, the prearranged IPC update in the following years should also be in February.

Landlords can therefore not increase the rent several times a year or every month based on varying IPC rates.

But skyrocketing inflation has changed all that, for now. Due to the government decree, the maximum amount any landlord can increase the rent on a private rental is capped at 2 percent until the end of the 2022.

SHOW COMMENTS