For members
PROPERTY
Property in Spain: Is now a good time to buy a home?
Despite the cost of living crisis, spiralling energy bills and increasing interest rates, there is evidence to suggest that buying a property in Spain now could be the right decision. Here's why.
Published: 5 September 2022 08:40 CEST
For now, with such economic uncertainty looming over the entire world, some sellers may try to cash in. Photo: analogicus/Pixabay
For members
PROPERTY
How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home
The government of Valencia has renewed its aid program this year to help young people buy a home in the region. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to where you can buy and how you can apply.
Published: 29 August 2022 12:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments