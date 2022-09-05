Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

Property in Spain: Is now a good time to buy a home?

Despite the cost of living crisis, spiralling energy bills and increasing interest rates, there is evidence to suggest that buying a property in Spain now could be the right decision. Here's why.

Published: 5 September 2022 08:40 CEST
Property in Spain: Is now a good time to buy a home?
For now, with such economic uncertainty looming over the entire world, some sellers may try to cash in. Photo: analogicus/Pixabay

Like most of the rest of the world, the Spanish economy has suffered unexpected pressures in recent years. Whether it be the Covid-19 pandemic, rampant inflation, skyrocketing utilities bills and food prices, or interest rates going up, people across Spain – and the world – are feeling the pinch.

But how have the last few years affected the property market? If you’re a property owner, you may instinctually be thinking that now is a good time to sell, and quit while you’re ahead, whereas if you’re a potential buyer you might prefer to wait and let the economy stabilise, or feel that taking out a mortgage just months after interest rates were put up might not make sense. 

But what’s the reality of the property market in Spain amid these turbulent economic times? Is it a good time to buy a home in Spain?

Prices

According to Bankinter’s latest property market forecast for 2022 and 2023, a trend of rising house prices in Spain has been tempered slightly this year. What was an anticipated 2 percent rise in 2022 has been been downgraded to 1 percent, well below the rate of inflation, and the 2023 forecasts also predict that house prices will rise by just 1 percent, which means a slowdown in house prices following a whopping 6.4 percent increase in 2021.

The Investment Strategy Report Análisis y Mercados also predicts a cooling in property transactions, which they estimate could fall by 5 percent this year following a 15-year high in 2021 – a year in which the Spanish property market enjoyed over 500,000 sales.

Looking at figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) for the first financial quarter of 2022 and comparing them with data from the last six years, it seems clear that prices are still trending upwards but slowing slightly for now.

Interest rates

Interest rates are a huge concern when taking out a mortgage to buy a house. You may have seen national banks across Europe putting up interest rates recently, and the European Central Bank (ECB) hiking the Euribor for the first time in 11 years.

In Spain, Euribor is the interest rate most often used to work out mortgage payments and to calculate both variable and fixed rates.

It is anchored to the interest rate set by the European Central Bank, and, as we are now seeing, quite responsive to global economic events.

In short, when the Euribor goes up, so do mortgage payments. The Euribor is, therefore, something to be mindful of when looking into buying a property.

Banco de España has estimated that interest payment increases could range from anything between €35 a month to an additional €400. On Euribor.com.es, a website that tracks the index on a daily basis, they suggest that the market consensus predicts the Euribor will finish at around 0.3 percent at the end of the year, but could reach as high as 0.8 percent in 2023.

The ECB’s decision, of course, is bad news for buyers as it makes mortgages more expensive. In July, the Euribor stood at 0.99 percent.

Yet, Europeans have for many years enjoyed historically low interest rates, so although the ECB’s spike on rates will increase mortgage repayments, the difference won’t be anywhere near as stark as those of utilities bills, for example.

The percentage of disposable income that Spaniards spend on monthly mortgage repayments was 33 percent at the end of 2021 and is expected to hover around 35 percent in 2022 – the historical average for the last few years.

Is it a good time to buy?

According to Spanish real estate experts, all of this data suggests that it could be a good time to buy a home as prices have slowed and it may be cheaper than a few years ago if the purchase is financed. 

However, the Banco de España forecasts increases in GDP over the next three years of 5.4 percent in 2022, 3.9 percent in 2023 and 1.8 percent in 2024. A steady improvement in the overall economic picture combined with rising interest rates could make housing more expensive in the short term.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, the housing market in Spain has taken a slight hit. But the overall trends have been encouraging in recent years, and despite the small falls in prices and increases in interest payments, the housing market is nowhere near as volatile as others such as the energy sector, for now.

Although rising slightly, interest rates are still comparatively low. If they continue to go up, however, it might not be such a good time to buy and attach yourself to unpredictable monthly repayments. Speaking to Spanish property website Idealista, Ramón Riera, world vice president of FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation), said that “If interest rates rise again later, then things can change and then it won’t be a good time to buy.”

For now, with such economic uncertainty looming over the entire world, some sellers may try to cash in. That means that there could be some bargains on the market, if you look carefully and keep a close eye on interest rates.

PROPERTY

How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

The government of Valencia has renewed its aid program this year to help young people buy a home in the region. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to where you can buy and how you can apply.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:45 CEST
How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

The benefit introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture aims to help make it possible for young people to buy a home who might not otherwise be able to, as well as help towns and villages that are at risk from de-population.

Many young people in Spain want to be able to buy a property, but can’t in fact secure one because they can’t afford a big enough deposit. 

According to the Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), 59.2 percent in Spain rent, while only 17.4 percent own their own property and pay a mortgage. Data shows that most Spaniards aren’t able to buy a property until they are 41 years old. 

There are currently around 171 Valencian towns at risk from depopulation, so as well as enabling young people to buy their own home, the government hopes this plan will help solve the problem of dwindling populations in its rural communities. 

“The last financial crisis produced a lost generation and we cannot let this happen again,” said Héctor Illueca, Vice President and Minister of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture of the Valencian government. 

How much can applicants get?

The amount each applicant can get will be 20 percent of the value of the price of the house, up to a maximum of €10,800 per person. The cost of the property cannot exceed €120,000 and it must be your main and permanent home.

Who is eligible?

Anyone living in Valencia between the ages of 18 and 35 who has an income equal to or less than three times the IPREM (€6984.24 per year for 2022) can apply for the grant.

They must have either purchased a home that meets the requirements between January 1st 2022 and September 30th 2022 or have a sales contract pending formalisation at the time of applying. You can also not apply for the aid if you already own your own home.

It is open to Spanish citizens, those with a nationality from an EU country, as well as foreigners who have legal residence in Spain.

Priority will be given to those with low income, as well as those in specific situations such as single-parent families, large families, those who have been affected by eviction or foreclosure, victims of sexist violence or terrorism or young people who grew up in care or foster homes.

Where can you buy a home?

The aid is available to those wanting to buy in an area of Valencia that is at risk of de-population or in a rural area with less than 100,00 inhabitants.

In 2021, several young people who applied for the aid were able to buy in the Valencian municipalities of La Font de la Figuera, Beniarjó, Biar, Vilar de Canes, Alquerías del Niño Perdido, San Joan de Moró and Artana.

However, Illueca specified that it has not been ruled out that the aid will be extended to houses in larger municipalities in the future. 

How to apply

You can apply for the aid online via the website of the Valencian government. If you have a digital certificate or [email protected] you can apply via the following link here.

If you don’t have any type of electronic identification, you can apply here

You will need all your personal details handy, such as your NIE or TIE number, current address, salary, personal circumstances and details of the property you wish to purchase.

If you are applying without a digital certificate, after filling out your details, you will need to make an appointment to present your documents in person.

When is the deadline to apply?

You must make sure to apply for the benefit before September 30th 2022, otherwise, you will miss out.

