Spanish government to reduce VAT on gas from October

The Spanish government is set to reduce VAT on gas to 5 percent from October in a bid to soften the blow of rising bills heading into the winter months.

Published: 1 September 2022 10:43 CEST
Pedro Sánchez delivers a statement in Ecuador in August. Photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA/AFP

The Spanish government is set to reduce VAT on gas from 21 percent to 5 percent in order to help reduce energy bills heading into the more energy-intensive winter months.

The measure was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and will come into force from October and last until December, although it could be extended into the new year.

“The government of Spain is proposing a reduction in VAT on gas from 21 to five percent,” Sánchez told Cadena SER in a radio interview, adding that the cut “is in line with the economic policy” of his government, something he describes as “selective tax reductions for the benefit of the working middle class.”

“We will do it now in autumn and the winter. It’s reasonable that we try to reduce the heating bills of the citizens of the country,” Sánchez said, adding that although the measure is slated for three months, “we will be open to extending it over the next year as long as this very difficult situation lasts.”

Sánchez reiterated, as he has previously, that the government “does not contemplate” restrictions on supplies of of gas this winter, despite the fact that “the context is very uncertain.” Spain, he said, has “a much more comfortable and safer situation” than other European countries more dependent on Russian gas imports.

When pressed on how much money taxpayers will save as a result of the cut, Sánchez was evasive with figures but assured Spaniards that the cuts would be paid for by taxes on banks and the profits of energy companies.

Cutting VAT on gas to 5 percent was originally a proposal made by the opposition Partido Popular, and it is believed new party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo was set to request it in the Spanish Congress next week.

Spain’s inflation rate hit 10.4 percent in August, down from for the first time in four months as fuel prices eased, but it remained high due to rising electricity and fuel prices.

Inflation has remained in double digits in the eurozone country since June, a level not seen since the mid-1980s.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said consumer prices were on a “downward slope” that will continue “over the course of the next months.”

Sánchez’s leftist government has rolled out aid packages in recent months to help households and businesses weather the inflationary pressure, including free commuter train travel and fuel subsidies.

August the most expensive month on record for electricity in Spain

The new record comes despite the so called 'Iberian exception' cap designed to keep prices low, but electricity prices in Spain still remain below other European economies.

Published: 1 September 2022 09:32 CEST
August was the most expensive month for electricity in Spain since records began, with the average price a staggering €308/MWh on the wholesale market. This has, in turn, been passed down to consumers and sent bills skyrocketing further.

According to figures from main operator of the Iberian Energy Market, OMIE, the new record-high price dwarfed the old record of €283.3/MWh, recorded last March shortly after the war in Ukraine began.

Yet electricity bills, and utilities more broadly, had been on the rise long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the record price was reached even when the “Iberian exception” was factored in.

Iberian Exception 

In March 2022, for the first time ever two European countries – Spain and Portugal – set a price cap on gas destined for electricity generation, and by extension electricity prices, for twelve months. In June the European Commission approved the cap mechanism, which became known as the Iberian ‘exception.’

Financial aid has been given directly to energy companies in order to “preserve the integrity of the market,” according to Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the EU Commission. These subsidies total €6.3 billion for the Spanish market, and €2.1 billion for Portugal.

Yet the energy market has become so volatile in recent months that the cap could do nothing to stop August becoming the most expensive month in Spanish history. Without the cap in place, the average price in August would have been €376.7/MWh, meaning that it has brought the wholesale price of electricity down by around 18 percent.

European neighbours

In fact, prices have climbed so high despite the cap, and August was such a historic month – in the last eight days of the month six of the ten highest single day prices in history were recorded – but electricity prices on the Spanish wholesale market are still far lower than in other major European economies.

In countries like Italy and Germany, markets more dependent on gas, and in France, suffering with low nuclear reactor production, the average price is around €500/MWh.

The peak price in Europe was recorded in Italy, with an average of €543.15/MWh, even breaking the €700 barrier for four days and remaining above €600 for nine.

In France, a country famed for its nuclear power production, around half of its reactors are out of action due to refuelling or corrosion problems, meaning the average price is €492.48/MWh with a peak of €700.

