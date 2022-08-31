Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Sánchez visits Germany and Scholz renews backing for Iberian gas link

After talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the German leader said the proposed energy link running through Portugal, Spain and France would be vital in both the short and long term.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:16 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 11:54 CEST
Sánchez visits Germany and Scholz renews backing for Iberian gas link
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez take a walk in the garden on August 30, 2022 at Schloss Meseberg palace in northeastern Germany. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ/AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday stressed his strong support for a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to central Europe as Berlin scrambles to reduce dependency on Russia.

“I want to again underline that I very much support creating such a connection,” he told reporters when asked about calls to revive the defunct project known as MidCat.

He said that such a pipeline could ease supply shortfalls in the wake of the Ukraine war, in which Moscow has squeezed gas shipments in response to Western support for Kyiv, as well as transport “green” hydrogen in future.

Scholz said the “current crisis” had made plain how essential European cooperation on energy was.

“It contributes to our being able to provide more stability for our societies and economies, for citizens, for companies,” he said. “That’s why it’s a great mission to create a major European network.”

Sánchez, whose government has been pushing to revive the pipeline project linking the Catalan Pyrenees with France, said European infrastructure was sorely lacking to boost supplies from west to east.

He told a joint news conference he was “very grateful” that Scholz “shares the vision of a need to bolster our links” via the pipeline project.

Sánchez said Spain and Portugal were “ready to do everything possible to help the countries that currently suffer the most from dependence on Russian gas and Putin’s energy blackmail”.

The proposed pipeline would be similar to the defunct MidCat project which sought to link Portugal and Spain to France, but which drew opposition from environmental groups and was halted in 2019 when financing fell through.

France remains lukewarm about the pipeline, prompting Sánchez to suggest that it was possible for the connection to run through Italy instead.

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa also said such a pipeline link to central Europe was “a priority”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

As crisis bites, Spain pushes to become EU energy hub

With Europe facing a major energy crisis, Spain wants to become the new gateway for gas through an ambitious trans-Pyrenees pipeline and is hoping supply-starved Germany will pressure a reluctant France.

Published: 29 August 2022 15:17 CEST
As crisis bites, Spain pushes to become EU energy hub

Madrid has long been hoping for the revival of plans to build a pipeline
connecting the Iberian Peninsula via France to central Europe, which was
abandoned in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But Russia’s war on Ukraine and its reduction of gas deliveries to Europe
has revived interest in the project, notably from Germany, with Chancellor
Olaf Scholz saying such a pipeline could make “a massive contribution” to
easing the supply crisis.

He has invited Spain’s Pedro Sánchez for talks on Tuesday with energy
likely to be a key issue.

Beyond the gas crisis, Spain is hoping that improving its connectivity with
the rest of Europe will open the way for it to become the European Union’s new hub for green hydrogen – a key energy source of the future.

And for that, a pipeline across the Pyrenees would be crucial.

France obstacles

In 2013, work began on the so-called MidCat project, a pipeline linking
Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia to the south of France through the
Pyrenees, aimed at connecting Spain and Portugal to central Europe’s gas
network.

Six years later it was dropped by regulators in France and Spain over its
environmental impact and lack of economic viability.

And despite the current energy crisis, France has been decidedly unenthusiastic about reviving the project.

But that has done little to cool the ardour of the Spanish premier, who is
determined it will go ahead – even if it means resorting to “plan B”:
building an underwater connection to Italy, he said in Bogota last week.

Ecology Minister Teresa Ribera told Antena 3 television last week the
Italian alternative was being studied, but admitted it would be best to go for
“the easiest option… across the Pyrenees”, saying such a pipeline “could be
operational by late 2023 or early 2024″.

“It’s not a bilateral issue between Spain and France,” added Ribera in an
interview published Monday in Spanish daily El Mundo.

“It’s about the European project. I wonder where is France’s European
ideal.”

Germany is already onboard.

“I have been very active in talks with… the French president and the president of the European Commission in advocating that we take on such a
project,” Scholz said on August 11th. 

It could make “a massive contribution” to easing the supply crisis, he
added.

Spain has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for converting deliveries made by sea into gas, making it the country with the biggest regasification capacity in the EU.

Portugal also has a plant, meaning the Iberian peninsula has the capacity
to become a hub for gas shipped in from the United States while the transition to renewable energies is being completed.

Hydrogen hub

Spain and Portugal want the EU to foot the bill for building such a
connection, estimated at some €440 million.

Such a pipeline could never be ready in time to ease the anticipated
shortages this winter, but could be a key conduit for exporting green
hydrogen, an area in which Spain is already taking a lead.

Green hydrogen is produced by passing an electric current through water to
split it between hydrogen and oxygen, a process called electrolysis. It is
considered green because the electricity comes from renewable energy sources that don’t create harmful emissions.

When fossil fuels burn, they emit harmful greenhouse gases, but hydrogen
only emits harmless water vapour.

“Spain is going to become the world’s leading hub for the transport of
green hydrogen which is the future of the European economy,” Josep Sánchez Llibre, head of Catalonia’s Foment del Treball business confederation, told Spain’s public television this month.

Visiting Paris last week, Felix Bolanos, a cabinet minister and close ally
of the Spanish premier, said MidCat was “a long-term project”.

“The idea is that over the medium- to long-term, it will be able to transport green hydrogen as well as blue hydrogen,” he said.

Blue hydrogen is produced by using methane in natural gas.

“Spain must take the lead in making us the great European and global gas
and hydrogen interconnection,” said Sánchez Llibre.

SHOW COMMENTS