DRIVING IN SPAIN
Driving in Spain: the 10 questions everyone gets wrong on their theory test in 2022
Getting your driving licence in Spain is challenging enough as it is, let alone if you’re a foreigner who isn’t fluent in Spanish. To help you pass, we’ve put together the questions that most people got wrong in their theory test in Spain in 2022.
Published: 29 August 2022 15:42 CEST
Taking your theoretic driving test in Spain. Photo: Ben Mullins / Unsplash
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Will Spain roll out motorway tolls as planned?
The Spanish government has begun to study how it will introduce tolls on all of the country’s motorways, but given the opposition these plans have faced in the current climate of spiralling costs, they may have to reconsider.
Published: 25 August 2022 11:13 CEST
