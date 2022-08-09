For members
TAXES
Q&A: How will Spain’s new social security system for the self employed work?
The Spanish government announced new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023, but many "autónomos" are confused as to exactly how it will work in practice. Here's everything you need to know, to help you understand better.
Published: 9 August 2022 16:41 CEST
Spain's Minister of Social Security Jose Luis Escrivá. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
The requirements for Spain’s new Startups Law
Foreign entrepreneurs waiting for Spain's highly anticipated Startups Law to come into force should know that the legislation comes with some requirements. The Local has outlined the major ones here.
Published: 1 August 2022 15:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments