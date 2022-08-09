Read news from:
Q&A: How will Spain’s new social security system for the self employed work?

The Spanish government announced new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023, but many "autónomos" are confused as to exactly how it will work in practice. Here's everything you need to know, to help you understand better.

Published: 9 August 2022 16:41 CEST
self employed in Spain
Spain's Minister of Social Security Jose Luis Escrivá. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

From 2023 Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on “real earnings” in a similar way to how it works for income tax. The Spanish government revealed the new rates at the end of July 2022. 

The changes mean that rather than there being a fixed minimum contribution base of €294, self-employed workers will pay different monthly amounts based on how much they earn. It will go from €200 a month for lower earners to €590 a month for higher earners.

READ ALSO – CONFIRMED: Spain’s new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards

However, many of those who are self-employed are confused by the new rules and have many questions regarding exactly how much they’ll be paying from next year. 

Here are some of the most common questions asked and the answers, which are based on an interview with Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá on radio station Cadena Ser. 

Q: When will the new system come into effect?

A: Autónomos will start paying the new social security quotas from January 1st 2023.

Q: How will I know what income bracket I will be put into?

A: At the beginning of the year, each autónomo will have to state their expected income level using a special tool called ‘importas’ or imports. This will help you calculate how much you might potentially earn during the year. You will be able to modify and change your income bracket six times per year, based on your real earnings. At the end of the year, you will find out what your final real earnings are and your fee will be adjusted accordingly.

READ ALSO: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

Q: Does that mean I will get my social security back if it turns out Ive paid too much?

A: Yes, essentially like the income tax, you will be paid part of your social security fee back again if it turns out you’ve paid too much. On the other hand, it also means that you will also have to pay more social security if you have paid too little.

Q: How will the new system work if I only work sporadically?

A: As mentioned above, you will be able to change your expected income every two months. This means those with seasonal work will end up paying less in social security fees than they do now, during the months when they get less work. When you begin to earn more, you can change your expected income level again and will be charged more.

Q: What will happen to the tarifa plana or flat rate scheme whereby new autónomos start out paying only €60 per month in social security fees?

A: The tarifa plana as it stands currently will end and those on it will not continue paying the same amount. Instead, new autónomos will pay a flat fee of €80 per month for the first year and will continue at this rate in year two, only if they earn below minimum wage. Low earners, those who earn less than €670 per month will see their rate reduced to €230 in 2023, €225 in 2024 and €200 in 2025.

Q: What will happen if I have to close my business for some reason, do I have to de-register completely?

A: The new law now states that if you are forced close your business partially or temporarily, such as in the case of the volcano eruption in La Palma, you now don’t have to deregister completely from the autónomo system. Those who have to partially close their business will be able to apply for financial help, even if they do not close completely.

Q: Why is there such a big difference between the social security rate in Spain and other European countries?

A: According to Escrivá, Spain is one of the countries with the highest level of protection for self-employed people in Europe. In other countries, you may pay less in social security fees, but will not get pensions, sick pay, maternity or paternity benefits, he explained. It also means you have aid benefits during a crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic or if you own a shop on a street that has to be closed for construction, for example.

Q: How will we know if the new changes will be successful or not?

A: These reforms essentially mean higher pensions for the self-employed, as well as higher and better benefits. When autónomos start benefitting from these, then we know that it is successful, said Escrivá. 

WORKING IN SPAIN

The requirements for Spain’s new Startups Law

Foreign entrepreneurs waiting for Spain's highly anticipated Startups Law to come into force should know that the legislation comes with some requirements. The Local has outlined the major ones here.

Published: 1 August 2022 15:46 CEST
The requirements for Spain's new Startups Law

Spain’s new Startups Law (Ley de Startups), which the Spanish government first announced all the way back in 2019, could finally come into force as early as September 2022, as indicated by Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, although Spanish media outlets are reporting that it is more likely to be early 2023.

The legislation is a recalibration of the well-known ‘Beckham Law’.

The original measure was a tax-decree aimed at foreigners living in Spain created in 2005 that got its name due to the famous England and former Real Madrid footballer David Beckham being one of the first people to take advantage of it. 

Regardless of when the new legislation actually comes into force for the first time, Spain will finally have a law directly aimed at the particularities of small technology-based companies.

The new ‘Startups Law’ hopes to attract foreign companies and talent, making it easier for startups to choose Spain by giving them incentives such as tax reductions. 

READ MORE: Spain’s new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards

Who will be able to benefit from Spain’s new Startups Law?

The Startups Law is open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the five previous years. It will allow them to gain access to a special visa for up to five years. 

This visa will be open to executives and employees of startup companies as well as investors and remote workers, in addition to their family members.

Self-employed workers will have three chances to make it work

The failure of a business is something that is being contemplated for the first time in legislative text in Spain.

The startup bill will make serial entrepreneurship easier, meaning that a freelancer who has started a business which ultimately doesn’t work, can try again and can continue to benefit from the advantages. Specifically, entrepreneurs are allowed to benefit from the Startups Law up to three times.

Deduction in Corporation Tax 

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from the current 25 percent to 15 percent. 

The elimination of obstacles for foreign investment 

One of the main problems foreign investors encounter when they want to invest in a Spanish startup is bureaucracy.

As a result of this, the new law aims to eliminate the obligation for international investors to request a NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out this type of business. Both investors and their representatives will only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

Fortunately for budding entrepreneurs, the Startups Law will work retroactively, meaning that those who have started a new company before the legislation comes into force (expected in September but not confirmed) can benefit from its advantages provided they meet the requirements. 

The new law does have some specific requirements, however. You can find a full Spanish government summary of the legislation here, but The Local has outlined the major criteria for you below.

READ ALSO: The tax cuts and other benefits Spain’s new Startups Law will bring to entrepreneurs

Requirements

Up and coming companies 

Companies wanting to take advantage of the new Startup law must be relatively new companies – founded in the last five years. They also must not have been created as part of restructures or rebrands, or have been divisions of another company or acquired through mergers.

In the case of startups in the biotech and energy sectors the limit is extended slightly to seven years.

Innovation

Start-ups must be considered innovative. The business must be trying to solve a problem or improve an existing situation. An agency will be created to accredit both this status and that of an ’emerging’ company: ENISA.

Dividend distribution 

Start-ups benefiting from the new law must not distribute dividends for as long as the law is in force. Furthermore, for tax purposes, the start-up must be permanently based in Spain.

Spanish contracts

Similarly, 60 percent of a company’s workforce must have employment contracts in Spain. 

Turnover 

To qualify for the new start-up law and special visas that come with it, companies must not exceed an annual turnover of €5 million.

Stock market

To qualify for the law, companies must be unlisted on the stock market.

