CONFIRMED: Spain’s new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards
Spain’s autónomos will soon pay monthly social security fees based on “real earnings” in a similar way to how it works for income tax, the Spanish government confirmed on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of the new rates and other key information.
Published: 20 July 2022 13:13 CEST
Self-employed people in Spain already pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
