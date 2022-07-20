Read news from:
SELF-EMPLOYED

CONFIRMED: Spain’s new tax rates for the self-employed from 2023 onwards

Spain’s autónomos will soon pay monthly social security fees based on “real earnings” in a similar way to how it works for income tax, the Spanish government confirmed on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of the new rates and other key information.

Published: 20 July 2022 13:13 CEST
spain new social security fees 2023
Self-employed people in Spain already pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

After months of negotiations, Spain’s Social Security Ministry on Wednesday July 20th was given the green light by self-employment groups ATA, UPTA and Uatae to change the way the country’s 3.3 million autónomos (self-employed workers) pay for social security coverage.

Up until now, autónomos had a minimum contribution base of €294 a month after they’d been registered as self-employed for two years (for the first year it is €60 a month, and during the second year it rises progressively to reach €294, but this is also changing).

The changes mean that rather than there being a fixed minimum contribution base of €294, self-employed workers will pay different monthly amounts based on how much they earn. 

This is on top of IRPF, income tax, which they are also taxed on based on how much they earn in the form of tax brackets.

What this means in practice is that some seasoned autónomos will pay more for social security every month, whilst others pay less.

Instead of it being a fixed rate of €294, it will go from €200 a month for lower earners to €590 a month for higher earners.

The Social Security Ministry will also change these rates for each group of earners every year. 

So far they have disclosed what these rates will be for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. 

The term “real earnings” (ingresos reales) refers to net income, the difference between computable earnings and deductible expenses.

There will now be 13 social security contribution brackets rather than just the one, from those earning under €670 a month to those earning above €6,000.

Below is a breakdown of these new minimum monthy contributions to the social security system based on real earnings for Spain’s autónomos. 

If there’s a brief conclusion to be drawn from this new system it is that self-employed workers in Spain who are low earners (anyone earning under €1,166 net a month) will benefit, especially those who are making under €900 a month as they stand to save up to €94 a month in social security fees by 2025. 

Very high earners, anyone getting more than €4,000 net a month to give an example, will not be so happy as they could end up having to pay up to €300 more a month in social security fees.

But it’s perhaps the middle classes, the medium to high-medium earners that this legislation is particularly damaging for. For example, an autónomo who is starting to find success and earning €2,030 will end up paying €76 more a month by 2025. 

Many self-employed workers in Spain have long felt they are burdened with unfair tax and social security contributions in what’s already a difficult work market. 

This legislation will help autónomos who are struggling to get to the end of the month, but at first glance it appears that it will stump growth for startups and autónomos who are starting to get their businesses off the ground, financially speaking.

They do however generally get more for what they pay, with benefits such as sick pay and maternity/paternity pay on top of access to Spain’s public healthcare system, benefits not always available to self-employed workers in other European countries.

JOBS

What are the average salaries in each region of Spain?

Though salaries mostly depend on the type of job and industry you work in, there are big differences in wages between Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:22 CEST
What are the average salaries in each region of Spain?

The latest figures from the Spanish government showed that Spaniards earned an average gross salary of €1,751 per month in 2021, some 6.6 percent more than the previous year’s average and a historic high.

Sky-high inflation has led to a huge drop in purchasing power this year and to tackle this the Spanish government raised the country’s minimum wage to €1,000 from €965. 

READ ALSO: Spain to raise minimum wage to €1,000

A study by the Adecco Group Institute analysed the salaries in Spain and showed that, in 2021, five of Spain’s autonomous communities have an average salary that is above the national average.

According to the study, the professions that earn the highest annual salary are those that work in the supply of electricity, finance and communication jobs.

But there is also a big difference in salaries depending on which part of the country you live in. Only five of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions had average salaries above the national average.

Madrid

Unsurprisingly, the region with the highest average salary the Community of Madrid, with an average of €2,077/month. While salaries are still high compared to much of Spain, they are still considered low for Europe and low compared to the average monthly rental prices in the capital, which are around €848 per month.

Basque Country

The northern region of the Basque Country comes second. Here people earned an average of €2,051/month. Many people in the Basque Country are employed in industry and engineering.

Canary Islands

For the past two years, the Canary Islands has been the region with the lowest average salary (€1,416/month) just below Extremadura, where the average salary is €1,418/month.

There is therefore a gap of €661/month (€7,932/year) between the highest average salary (Madrid) and the lowest (Canary Islands). In other words, an average salary earner from Madrid earns, on average, 47 percent more than one in the Canary Islands.

