What do Spain’s labour laws say about working in extreme heat?
Is it legal to work in extremely hot conditions in Spain? Are there temperature limits? And does existing legislation apply to both indoor and outdoor work? Here's what workers in Spain need to know about their rights in this regard.
Published: 21 July 2022 09:37 CEST
What does Spanish law say about working in extreme heat? Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Heatstroke death in Spain sees outdoor workers call for more protection
The death of a Madrid street sweeper from heatstroke during the heatwave gripping Spain and Europe shows the dangers outdoor workers face from extreme temperatures.
Published: 21 July 2022 09:09 CEST
