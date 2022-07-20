Read news from:
HEATWAVE

‘More than 500 died’ during Spain’s heatwave: PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed Wednesday that "more than 500 people" died during a 10-day heatwave in Spain, one of the most intense ever recorded in the country.

Published: 20 July 2022 17:28 CEST
Only two other heatwaves in Spain have lasted longer - one in July 2015 that lasted 26 days and another in August 2003 that went on for 16 days.(Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

Sánchez cited figures released Monday from the Carlos III Health Institute which estimates the number of heat-related deaths based on the number of excess deaths when compared to the average in previous years.

The institute has stressed that these figures are a statistical estimate and not a record of official deaths.

“During this heatwave, more than 500 people died because of such high temperatures, according to the statistics,” Sánchez said.

READ MORE: Why have so many died during this heatwave in Spain?

“I ask citizens to exercise extreme caution,” he said, noting that the “climate emergency is a reality”.

Spain was gripped by a heatwave affecting much of Western Europe which pushed temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions last week, sparking dozens of wildfires.

MAP: Where are Spain’s wildfires raging?

The blazes forced the evacuation of thousands of people and claimed at least two lives — that of a firefighter and a shepherd who got caught up in the flames in northwest Spain.

The July 9th-18th heatwave was one of the most intense ever recorded in Spain, meteorological agency AEMET said Wednesday.

“At a minimum, it is the third most intense heatwave in terms of its geographic extension and duration” since modern records began in 1975, AEMET spokeswoman Beatriz Hervella said.

Only two other heatwaves lasted longer – one in July 2015 that lasted 26 days and another in August 2003 that went on for 16 days, she added.

WEATHER

Spain’s summer of 2022 will be ‘one of the coolest of the rest of our lives’

A scientist at Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC) has sent out an ominous warning to the country’s population about the fact that the worst is yet to come in terms of unbearably hot summers. 

Published: 20 July 2022 09:55 CEST
More than 60,000 burnt hectares due to wildfires and 510 deaths as a result of heat-related causes

That’s the brief but alarming evaluation of what Spain’s nine-day heatwave has meant in terms of loss of life, nature, crops, homes and more. 

But what if this is just the beginning of an increasingly worsening situation?   

“This summer, despite the fact that it’s proving to be tremendously hot, will probably be one of the coolest summers we have left for the rest of our lives,” ecologist Fernando Valladares told Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE.

Valladares is a member of the Spanish National Research Council, the largest public institution dedicated to research in Spain and the third largest in Europe.

“We’ve been warning about this for some time now. We said we should reduce gas emissions but far from it, we’ve continued to increase them,” Valladares added.

“Heat records will continue to be beaten.

“They used to say that people died more often from extreme cold weather and that for that reason it was necessary to have more central heating, but the difference in mortality due to heat-related causes is closing in on the extreme cold death toll, because winters are becoming increasingly warmer and summers more intensely hot”.

Spain has had 106 heatwaves since 1975, but they’re starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent and lasting longer.

This year’s month of May was the hottest in Spain in a century, with temperatures above 40 C in some regions. 

June was the fifth driest month in 100 years and the fourth with highest average temperatures since records began.

2022 has also seen the earliest heatwave on record in Spain, starting on June 11th and lasting eight days. 

On Friday July 15th, 150 people died for reasons attributed to the extreme heat, the highest daily death toll ever.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday called for environmental measures to be enshrined by a State Pact, a move which would technically ensure that the fight against climate change is taken more seriously regardless of the political party that’s in power in Spain. 

Spanish farmers support any measure which focuses on preventing wildfires during periods of extreme heat, as many have complained of a lack of resources and manpower to extinguish the flames during this latest heatwave.

For Valladares “it’s never too late” for such a measure to be introduced, whilst stressing that “the health system, human physiology itself and the weather agencies already have little room to improve and further adapt ” to the growing problems attached to extreme heat in Spain.

