Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SELF-EMPLOYED

Spain eyes €80 flat fee for self-employed which will save low earners €900

The Spanish government has proposed raising the monthly flat fee new ‘autónomos’ initially pay from €60 to €80, a rise which will purportedly mean lower earners end up saving more than €900 in social security payments over two years.

Published: 8 July 2022 11:08 CEST
spain self employed flat fee
Self-employed people in Spain currently pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU. (Stock Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)

Spain’s Social Security Ministry is in the process of negotiating its new fees and tax rates for the country’s 3.3 million self-employed workers (known as autónomos), changes which are likely to come into force in 2023. 

The proposed amendments have been tweaked on several occasions over the course of 2022 but are still generally unpopular, as the new tax bracket rates are likely to be beneficial for lower earners but bad news for higher earners.

Their latest proposal relating to autónomos’ social security payments is heading in the same direction.

It would see the monthly €60 minimum contribution base (in reality it’s €69 in 2022 although not widely publicised) that autonónomos currently pay in the first year after they register with the RETA system increase up to €80. 

As things stand, this €60 flat fee that gives self-employed workers access to Spain’s social security system (including public health) rises progressively over the second year until reaching a monthly fee of €294. This is on top of the tax paid on income. 

The new tarifa plana would be adapted to so-called real earnings (ingresos reales), however.

According to the ministry, new autónomos will be able to save €916 on their social security payments during their first two years of self-employment.

But this is only if over the course of their second year of work their net income is below Spain’s Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI), which in 2022 is €1,166.67 a month over 12 months.

New self-employed workers who meet that criteria would pay a flat fee of €80 over a 24-month period, rather than seeing their rate increase progressively over the second year up to €294 as is currently the case.

In other words, they would pay €1,920 in social security payments over two years rather than the current €2,836 it adds up to now, representing €916 of savings.

For autonónomos whose earnings are above the minimum wage during the second year, the new €80 flat fee will apply for the first year but during the second year they will have to pay more.

According to several Spanish sources specialising in self-employed work in the country, unions and social agents representing autónomos have all but agreed with the ministry headed by José Luis Escrivá that these changes will go ahead.

So it appears that this will be a positive measure for self-starters who are struggling to get their businesses in Spain off the ground over the first two years, but nothing to write home about for those who have found relative success.

Many self-employed workers in Spain have long felt they are burdened with unfair tax and social security contributions.

The initial flat fee was already raised by €50 to €60 in 2019, and in 2022 the minimum contribution base for the more seasoned self-employed was also increased from €286 a month to €294

How does Spain’s social security payment system for self-employed workers compare to other European countries?

Self-employed people in Spain pay the highest monthly social security fees in the EU. 

In France, freelancers do not pay anything the first year and from the second, the fees vary depending on how much you earn and the sector you work in.

In Germany, a self-employed worker with a monthly income of less than €1,700 pays nothing.

In the UK, national insurance contributions start at £3.05 a week, or £158.60 a year.

In Italy, there is no fixed monthly fee. Self-employed workers only pay income tax based on their income.

Despite having the most expensive social security payments in Europe, it should be noted that autónomos in Spain do get more for what they pay. For example, they receive benefits such as sick pay and maternity and paternity pay, unlike in countries such as the UK.

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s labour market buoyed by sharp drop in temporary contracts

Six months after Spain pushed through a key reform aimed at reducing labour market insecurity, the number of temporary contracts has fallen sharply, giving the government some welcome breathing space in a difficult economic context. But is it a "dressed up" reality?

Published: 6 July 2022 12:55 CEST
Spain's labour market buoyed by sharp drop in temporary contracts

Long one of the European nations with the highest number of temporary contracts, Spain saw its unemployment figures fall for the sixth consecutive month in June, with the Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz hailing “historic” data on Monday as evidence of “a paradigm shift”.

By the end of June, the number of jobseekers in Spain stood at 2.88 million down from 2.92 million a month earlier and the lowest monthly figure since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

The drop was due to a significant increase in jobs, with 783,595 permanent contacts signed in June, the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

“This is a record number of permanent contracts, representing more than 44 percent” of the total number of new jobs, she said.

At this time of the year, when there is a surge of temporary positions in tourism and agriculture, permanent contracts usually only account for 10 percent of new jobs.

“We have 740,000 more people… with permanent contracts than before the pandemic,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this week.

Writing on Twitter, Díaz said the increase “clearly shows the effect of the labour reform.”

But she cautioned: “There is still a lot to do, but we are showing that there is an alternative model to job insecurity: decent work with rights.”

Addressing a key weakness

The reform, which took effect on January 1 following a hard-fought deal negotiated between the government, employers’ groups and unions, limits the back-to-back use of temporary contracts and makes permanent contracts the rule rather than the exception.

This reform “was requested by Brussels”, explained Carlos Victoria, a researcher at the Esade business school, after many Spanish companies got into a habit of “filling existing positions with temporary contracts”.

According to Eurostat, nearly 22 percent of Spanish employees had a temporary contract before the pandemic, compared to an EU average of 14.4 percent.

For many economists, this phenomenon — brought about by a 2012 law by a conservative government to boost employment after the financial crisis — has been one of the main weaknesses of the Spanish labour market.

But observers are divided whether the reform can cure the fragility in the Spanish labour market.

‘Dressed up’ reality?

For the UGT General Union of Workers, the results of the first half of 2022 “confirm that the new labour reform is proving to be effective in improving the quality of employment”.

But the USO union said that 60 percent of the permanent contracts signed in June were for “part-time” work, or so-called “discontinuous fixed contracts” where an employee becomes a permanent staff member, but only works during certain months of the year.

“The permanent discontinuous contracts are the new temporary contracts… completely perverting” the figures, said USO’s secretary-general Joaquín Pérez.

For the right-wing opposition Popular Party, the reform was more a bit of window-dressing.

“There is a reality that is dressed up,” said the PP’s number two, Cuca Gamarra, who accused the government this week of presenting what appeared to be permanent contracts “which in essence were not”.

The increase in discontinuous fixed contracts, however, was only a part of the story, according to Esade researcher Victoria.

The labour reform had led to “a net creation of permanent employment” and “greater protection, and even greater stability” for temporary workers, he said.

Nothing suggests, however, that the trend will continue in the coming months.

“We are in a period of great economic uncertainty”, notably with very high inflation, Victoria said.

SHOW COMMENTS