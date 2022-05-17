For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Spanish citizenship test: how to make sure you pass
In order to get Spanish nationality, you''l need to pass an exam set by the Cervantes Institute. Here are nine tips to ensure you ace this general knowledge test about Spain with flying colours, and other practical info to be aware of.
Published: 17 May 2022 13:48 CEST
If you get 15 questions right, you will pass your Spanish CCSE exam. Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
Step by step: how to apply for Spanish nationality
There are many reasons to apply for Spanish citizenship: from getting the right to vote in elections to faster airport queues - but the process can sometimes be long and confusing. Here's a list of the requirements, and a step by step guide for the application process.
Published: 3 March 2022 11:28 CET
