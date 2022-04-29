Read news from:
Madrid metro reduces train frequency due to soaring energy prices

Madrid's metro system has reduced the number of trains in circulation to deal with soaring electricity prices, the public company which runs the service in the Spanish capital said Thursday.

Published: 29 April 2022 09:10 CEST
Metro de Madrid said its daily electricity bill has jumped to €800,000 ($847,000) from €120,000 previously. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

The public firm has cut the number of train in circulation by an average of 10 percent, a spokesman for Metro de Madrid said,

During rush hour the number of trains was reduced by four percent, meaning 311 will circulate instead of 324 before, he added.

“The exorbitant price of energy has forced Metro to take measures that will mean savings in the daily costs that the company has to face every day,” the spokesman said.

The company said the reduction will only increase wait times by “a few extra seconds” and will not lead to overcrowding because passenger traffic remains lower than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 300 stations, Madrid’s metro is one of the largest in Europe, connecting the entire city and part of the suburbs.

Spain like other European nations is struggling with soaring prices for gas and power, pushed higher by rising demand due to the economic recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metro de Madrid said its daily electricity bill has jumped to €800,000 ($847,000) from €120,000 previously.

The company’s power bill in February hit 12.2 million euros, compared to 3.4 million euros during the same month last year, the spokesman said.

But consumer group FACUA said the jump in power costs was just a “pretext” to reduce service, which will encourage the use of cars and generate more air pollution.

The conservative regional government of Madrid, which owns the company that runs the metro service, has ruled out raising fares.

BREXIT

Will Spain follow in Portugal’s footsteps and fast-track UK travellers?

Portugal’s decision to open e-gates to British nationals to help them avoid non-EU passport control queues at Portuguese airports is being lauded as a tourism draw, so will Spain follow suit?

Published: 26 April 2022 17:06 CEST
One of the consequences of Brexit that British travellers have become most aware of since 2021 is how upon arrival in Spain or another EU/Schengen Area country from the UK, they now have to stand in the queue for third-country nationals.

This can hardly be considered the worst Brexit setback, but it has meant plenty of waiting around at passport control for British nationals (EU residents and tourists alike), in some cases resulting in flights being missed. 

Portugal has recently made headlines by becoming the first EU nation to fast-track British travellers despite their new third-country status, opening e-gates to them at airports in Faro, Lisbon, Porto and Madeira where they can scan their passports more swiftly. Visitors from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan are also reported to be able to enjoy this travel perk in Portugal.

By contrast, doubts about entry rules for UK tourists arriving in Spain post-Brexit have been revived by what’s been happening in Gibraltar in April.

Border officials have reportedly tightened checks on some Brits entering Spain via The Rock to require proof of accommodation and enough money to pay for their stay. 

These are pre-existing EU regulations which are potentially applicable to any third-country national arriving in Spain or other EU/EEA/Schengen countries, and whilst such requirements are usually down to an individual border officer’s judgement, there are no reports of it happening as frequently at Spanish airports as at the Gibraltar border.

READ ALSO: What are the reasons for being denied entry into Spain?

With this in mind, are Spanish authorities likely to soon adopt a similar system to Portugal’s to allow British nationals through more easily and with fewer checks?

There is no official comment on this on the part of the Spanish government. 

However, as Spain is currently seeing a huge resurgence of its tourism numbers to pre-pandemic levels, Spain’s Airlines Association (ALA) has called for more police officers to be deployed before the summer to prevent some of the travel chaos seen at airports’ passport and security controls over the Easter holidays. 

More than 3,000 passengers are believed to have missed their flights at Madrid’s Barajas airport over Holy Week as a result of the holdups at third-country nationals’ passport queues.

For ALA’s president Javier Gándara, the main issue to be resolved is that of British nationals, as “this will be the first summer with the requirement to check UK passports and the first period of normalised air traffic after the British Government eliminated all Covid restrictions”.

There is no talk yet of Britons being able to use e-gates at Spanish airports, which suggests that Spain will not be willing to contravene EU/Schengen rules, at the very least until the new entry-exit EES system that will replace passport stamping with scanning is implemented (among other changes), perhaps in late 2022.

READ MORE: Passport stamp or scan? What foreigners at Spain’s borders should expect

But an increase in the border workforce will no doubt help relieve waiting times.

The number of British tourists visiting Spain has been increasing over the previous months and despite Brexit and Covid restrictions, the United Kingdom remains the main tourism market for the Spanish economy in 2022.

If Spain allows entry to unvaccinated UK tourists in the coming months, by the summer even more will be willing to come, slowly edging closer to the 18 million British holidaymakers the country welcomed in 2019. 

