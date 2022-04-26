For members
BREXIT
Will Spain follow in Portugal’s footsteps and fast-track UK travellers?
Portugal’s decision to open e-gates to British nationals to help them avoid non-EU passport control queues at Portuguese airports is being lauded as a tourism draw, so will Spain follow suit?
Published: 26 April 2022 17:06 CEST
Unless something is done about it, you can expect non-EU passport control queues at Spanish airports such as Barcelona's El Prat to be very long this summer. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
BREXIT
How many Britons live in Spain in 2022?
The conventional wisdom was that Brexit would cause a mass exodus of UK nationals from Spain's costas. The reality hasn't been so simple, as the latest immigration and residency stats from the Spanish government suggest.
Published: 22 April 2022 15:25 CEST
