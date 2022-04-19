Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Spanish PM to travel to Kyiv ‘in coming days’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will travel to Kyiv "in the coming days,", a government spokeswoman said Tuesday without providing the exact date for security reasons.

Published: 19 April 2022 16:21 CEST
Spanish PM to travel to Kyiv 'in coming days'
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) delivers a speech during his visit of a reception centre for Ukrainian refugees in Barcelona. More than 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country; around 25,000 of them have come to Spain. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

The announcement came a day after Spain said it would reopen its Ukrainian embassy in Kyiv “in a number of days”.

Sanchez “will travel to Kyiv in the coming days, you will understand that I can’t give you more information about the visit for security reasons,” government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference.

“It is a way of showing our commitment to the Ukrainian people and government,” she added after a regular weekly cabinet meeting.

Sanchez is following in the footsteps of several other European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who have gone to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion of the country in a show of support.

Spain is providing aid to Ukraine through military equipment, humanitarian aid and by welcoming tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

The country has so far sent 12 planes with tons of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Monday.

“We will send as many planes are as necessary,” she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia’s devastating assault on his country to the Nazis’ 1937 bombing of the northern Spanish town of Guernica in an address to Spain’s parliament earlier this month.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Spain to reopen embassy in Kyiv, prime minister says

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv "shortly," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, the latest country to return its diplomats to the Ukrainian capital after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Published: 18 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Spain to reopen embassy in Kyiv, prime minister says

The country’s diplomatic delegation was evacuated from the Ukrainian capital to Poland shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

“We will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv in Ukraine shortly, in the coming days, as another show of the commitment of the Spanish government, of Spanish society, with the people of Ukraine,” Sanchez said during an interview with private television Antena 3.

Spain is providing support to Ukraine through military equipment, humanitarian aid and by welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv after relocating it to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border.

READ ALSO: Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine

France announced last week that its embassy would return to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv.

Russian diplomats expelled

Earlier this month, Spain had expelled 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

“The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a reference to a town outside Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and staff “represent a threat to the interest of the country” and they will be expelled “immediately”, he told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

“We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS