Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain bans job dismissals linked to crippling energy prices

The Spanish government on Tuesday banned firms which get state aid to deal with the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine from firing workers over rising energy prices.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:37 CEST
Spain bans job dismissals linked to crippling energy prices
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Spanish government also banned companies which received state aid to furlough workers from dismissing staff. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been grappling since last year with soaring energy prices which helped push inflation in February to its highest level in over 30 years.

Job terminations will be deemed “unjustified when they are the result of causes linked to the rise in energy costs,” Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz told a news conference.

“I want to send a clear message to business leaders in our country: during a crisis, when social protection mechanisms exist…we must not lay off,” she added following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government approved Tuesday plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for companies and households hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measures, which will remain in place until June 30th, include a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel, with the government paying 15 cents and fuel providers the rest.

It also includes a €362-million aid package for the agriculture and farming sector, €68 million for the fishing and aquaculture industries and a two percent cap on rental increases.

The plan also provides funding for a furlough scheme to help struggling firms avoid job cuts like the one put in place in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and which will end on March 31st.

“It would make no sense for us to spend public money by paying salaries and social contributions to then allow (companies) to lay off,” said Diaz, who belongs to far-left party Podemos.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Spanish government also banned companies which received state aid to furlough workers from dismissing staff.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED – The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIFE IN SPAIN

Spain’s trucker strike loses momentum as most transport restored

After 15 days of uninterrupted transport stoppages in Spain that have caused shortages and spurred on other protests, the country's main transport association has reported that activity on Monday returned “practically to normal”. 

Published: 29 March 2022 10:15 CEST
Spain's trucker strike loses momentum as most transport restored

The haulier strike that ground much of Spain’s logistical and transport machine to a halt last week appears to be losing steam. 

After the agreement signed by the Spanish Government with the majority of transport associations last Friday, Spain’s main haulier associations have spoken of “practical normality” on the roads at the start of this week.

Spain’s fishing sector has also resumed economic activities as hauliers once again enter and leave the country’s ports.

Spain’s Confederation of Freight Transport (CETM), the main transport employee body in the country, has reported that on Monday there were “many more trucks driving” than in the previous days.

They did however acknowledge that there was some ongoing strike action in Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country and Ciudad Real, where lorries’ wheels continue to be punctured by protesters.

Over the past two weeks, Spaniards have watched with concern as a lorry drivers’ strike snowballed and then spurred mass protests by farmers and fishermen, industrial production stoppages and taxi driver demonstrations. 

Record inflation levels as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have fuelled growing anger among many Spanish workers as energy and fuel prices have gone through the roof.

Their strike action has had plenty of knock-on effects, from picketing causing traffic jams on Spanish roads to the lack of transport resulting in shortages of fuel, building materials, food products and even the risk of halting tap water dispensation in northern Spain. 

READ ALSO: How the truck drivers’ strike is affecting life in Spain

The Spanish government’s offer to subsidise up to 20 cents per litre of fuel on Friday March 25th was initially rejected by striking truckers as demonstrators convened in Madrid.

By Monday March 28th, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled a new set of measures aimed at alleviating the economic impact of the Ukraine war on Spain’s economy, with benefits for ordinary citizens and further improvements for the transport sector.

EXPLAINED: The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

Despite this practical return to normality, the National Platform in Defence of Transport – the organisation that called the strikes in the first place – has assured that they will continue with their protests until the Spanish government responds to their demands, namely more subsidies to cover spiralling fuel costs.

SHOW COMMENTS